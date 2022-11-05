Bulls at Celtics: Boston takes the wind out of Chicago, wins 123-119 at TD Garden

The Chicago Bulls came to TD Garden with the knowledge that they were going to get the best of the Boston Celtics, especially after beating them in Chicago on Oct. 24.

But knowing is not enough, with the Celtics getting their comeuppance at home with a much-needed 123-119 victory despite 46 points from DeMar DeRozan thanks to amazing games from superstar small forward Jayson Tatum (36 points, 12 rebounds, 6 assists), star shooting guard Jaylen Brown (16 points, 5 boards), and veteran point guard Malcolm Brogdon (25 points) providing a huge punch for the Celtics off of the bench.

Let’s take a look at some of the best plays captured in images from the Celtics’ eighth game of their 2022-23 campaign.

