Mount Greylock Girls Come Alive in Second Half, Move on to Next Round
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. – For far too long in Sunday’s Division 5 State Tournament game against Carver, the Mount Greylock girls soccer team was looking at a tied score and the specter of a tie-breaker like the penalty kick shootout that ended the Mounties’ 2021 season in the same round of the post-season.
Mount Greylock Boys Dominate in Tourney Win
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. – The Mount Greylock boys soccer team Sunday got goals from four different players in a 4-0 win over Blue Hills Tech in the Division 5 State Tournament. John Manuel Morales capped a dominant but largely scoreless first half with the game-winner in the 38th minute, and the eighth-seeded Mounties advanced to the Round of 16.
Monument Mountain Girls Advance on Shutout Win
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. -- Iris Firth scored a pair of goals Saturday to lead the Monument Mountain girls soccer team to a 3-0 win over Clinton in the first round of the Division 4 State Tournament. Jade Nelson scored the game-winner in the fifth minute with an assist from Avery...
Lenox Girls Earn Road Win in State Tourney Opener
MILLIS, Mass. -- Ella Hall made eight saves and four different players each scored a goal for the Lenox girls soccer team in a 4-2 win over Millis on Saturday in the Division 5 State Tournament. Aliza Munch and Medeja Rudzinskaite each sored in the first half to give the...
Williams Men's Soccer Falls in PKs
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. -- The Connecticut College men's soccer team Saturday advanced on penalty kicks past Williams in the semi-finals of the NESCAC tournament. Ben Diffley stopped six shots for Williams (6-1-10). Field Hockey. MIDDLEBURY, Vt. -- Katie George scored two goals to lead Middlebury to a 4-0 win over Williams...
Holbrook Girls Edge McCann Tech
HOLBROOK, Mass. – The Holbrook girls soccer team scored in the 28th minute and went on to a 1-0 win over McCann Tech in the preliminary round of the Division 5 State Tournament on Friday. Keira Lennon stopped 12 shots for the Hornets. McCann Tech finishes the season with...
Rollerskiers Tackle Mount Greylock
LANESBOROUGH, Mass. – Fin Bailey and Alexandra Lawson were the top finishers on Sunday at the Mount Greylock Hill Climb. The rollerski race was conducted at Mount Greylock Reservation under the auspices of the New England Nordic Ski Association. More than 100 athletes took on the challenge of racing...
Drury 'Goes Down Swinging' Against Defending State Champs
Drury was better than many would have thought. The 15th-seeded Blue Devils outscored the Skippers, 15-7, in the second half of Friday's 41-15 Division 7 State Tournament opening loss. The defending state champions got 128 yards rushing and two receiving touchdowns in just more than two quarters of work from...
Last Call Activities Before the Fall Season Ends
The bone-chilling winter is looming over a lot of shoulders. The shovels, heavy coats, mittens, scarfs, and hats are being dusted off in preparation for the dark winter season. What better way to send off the season by doing these last-call activities before it is too late. Especially as this unusual mild autumn weather is expected to continue for another week.
BArT Students Receive John and Abigail Adams Scholarship
ADAMS, Mass. —The John and Abigail Adams Scholarship is a merit-based program that provides credit towards tuition for up to eight semesters of undergraduate education at a Massachusetts state college or university. For this scholarship, merit is based on student scores on the 10th-grade Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System (MCAS)...
Construction Bids HIgh on Lanesborough Pavilion
LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — The construction of Bill Laston Memorial Park's new pavilion is uncertain because of higher than expected costs, the Recreation Committee said during its meeting last week. The pavilion's components were delivered to Laston Park, near where it will be built; however, the committee moved it to...
Adams Theater Making Final Preparations for Benefit Concert
ADAMS, Mass. — Final preparations are being made inside of Adams Theater as it prepares for an upcoming benefit concert by the piano group Two Piano Journey on Nov. 11. The mother and son team, Michelle Chen Kuo and Christopher Kuo, is currently touring to raise money for philanthropic and charitable organizations. The duo has raised $1,456,000 for its partners since 2016.
Adams Conservation Approves Parking Expansion for B&B Micromanufacturing
ADAMS, Mass. — The Conservation Commission has approved a notice of intent from White Engineering, on behalf of B&B Micromanufacturing, to construct an expanded parking lot and driveway. The Planning Board gave the expansion, the intent of which is to meet the increasing needs of B&B's clients, site plan...
Open Forum On Environmental Aspects of Williamstown Fire Station Project
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. An open forum on the environmental aspects of the proposed new Williamstown Fire Station will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 6:00 p.m. at the Williamstown Youth Center on School Street in Williamstown. All residents are invited to attend this interactive event, which is co-sponsored by the...
Lt. Gov. Candidate Driscoll Makes Campaign Swing Through Berkshires
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Lieutenant governor candidate Kim Driscoll was talking about addressing housing issues and public infrastructure as she made a last swing through far Western Mass on Friday. The mayor of Salem stopped in Pittsfield before appearing at a campaign gathering hosted by Mayor Jennifer Macksey at...
Pittsfield School's Curriculum Panel OKs 2 Pilot Courses
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Pittsfield Public Schools' curriculum subcommittee voted to approve two pilot courses during its meeting on Tuesday night. The "History of Math" course has been in the works for over a year. It would be a half-year elective to ensure it is accessible to students who have an interest in the topic since all half-year electives are currently either English or history based.
North Adams Christmas Trees Delivered
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — City workers installed the two Christmas Trees on Main Street Monday morning preparing the downtown for the holidays. "Everyone is beeping at us; we have the Christmas music going," Wire and Alarm Inspector Mitchell Meranti said. "This just gets everyone in the holiday spirit. It is a lot of work but at the end of the day when we do the tree lighting the kids love it."
Berkshire Museum Presents Winter Festival: Solstice Celebration
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — After two years without an in-house holiday season celebration, Berkshire Museum brings to life its second-floor gallery spaces with a celebration of winter that is unique to the area. Opening Saturday, Nov. 12 with a celebration featuring a performance by award-winning musical artist Paul Winter, in...
MassDEP Clears Petroleum Product from Housatonic River in Pittsfield
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The state Department of Environmental Protection recently cleared a "substantial" amount of petroleum product from the east branch of the Housatonic River. The Conservation Commission on Thursday ratified an emergency permit for the abatement and clean-up of a petroleum product release in the body of water...
Pittsfield Could Look at High Cost of Chicken Permits
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Director of Public Health Andy Cambi says the city's process for keeping chickens is effective after a resident brought her concerns about the cost to a City Council subcommittee in September. Instead, he suggested looking into options for financial aid to mitigate the cost for permits.
