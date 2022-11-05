ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Messi to sit out PSG game against Lorient as a precaution

PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi has some inflammation on his Achilles tendon and is being rested for Paris Saint-Germain's trip to Lorient on Sunday as a precautionary measure. PSG said Saturday that the Argentina star, who will look to win the World Cup for the first time in his stellar career, is expected to resume training next week.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brazil’s World Cup roster has nine forwards and old man Dani Alves

Brazil has released its roster for the 2022 World Cup, which includes 39-year-old defender Dani Alves and nine forwards. The Seleção are one of the tournament favorites, and the sheer quality of players both on and off the roster is testament to their strength. Nine forwards are included in a high-powered group including Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Gabriel Jesus and Antony, among others. But there was not room for the likes of longtime Liverpool star Roberto Firmino, as well as Atlético Madrid forward Matheus Cunha. In defense, Brazil brought along 38-year-old Thiago Silva and Dani Alves, with Roma’s Roger Ibañez and Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhães missing out. Alves...
Yardbarker

Mbappe, Messi Joined By Liverpool Star In Stat Displaying Champions League Dominance

The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League group stage has ended, with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe being the top performers. Champions League Stats on Twitter pointed out that Mbappe and Messi are at the top of the leaderboard regarding most goal contributions. The 23-year-old led all players with 10 goal contributions;...
Yardbarker

Report: Christophe Galtier Knows Who Replaces Lionel Messi Against Lorient

Paris Saint-Germain will be without Lionel Messi for their matchup against FC Lorient on Sunday at the Stade du Moustoir. Messi is dealing with inflammation in his Achilles tendon and not wanting to risk further injury, the 35-year-old will sit out this matchup, but manager Christophe Galtier expects him to return against Auxerre.
CBS Sports

Juventus vs. Inter Milan: Simone Inzaghi and Massimiliano Allegri faced season defining tests, only one passed

Inter Milan and Juventus both had difficult starts to the Serie A season. However, the two coaches managed things in different ways and Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi was able to turn things around while Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri is still in a difficult situation. After twelve matches, Inter Milan are sixth with twenty-four points, one behind fourth place AS Roma while Allegri's team is seventh with twenty-two points. The two teams will face each other on Sunday at the Allianz Stadium in Turin for a crucial Derby d'Italia that will tell us a lot about the Champions League race (you can catch all the action on Paramount+ and when you sign up using offer code ALLYEAR get 50% off the annual plan).
Yardbarker

Diego Milito admits Juventus has great players but insists there is no harmony

Former Inter Milan striker Diego Milito has commented on Juventus’ struggles this season and insists great players don’t necessarily make a great team. Juve has some of the best players in Serie A in their squad now and on paper, they should beat any club. But that hasn’t...
The Associated Press

Messi and Ronaldo look set for final shot at World Cup glory

The World Cup stage is set for perhaps one final shootout between the two greatest soccer players of their generation — and to many, the two greatest of all time. Surely, this year’s tournament in Qatar presents Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo with one last chance to win the ultimate trophy. Even by their own remarkable powers of endurance, it is unlikely either will be around for the next tournament in 2026 when Messi will be 39 and Ronaldo 41.
Yardbarker

Italian Journalist Fabio Caressa: “Currently Juventus Play Is Unacceptable Whilst Inter Play Better But You Never Know”

Italian journalist Fabio Caressa believes Inter Milan have been playing better than Juventus and that the Bianconeri’s current form has been unacceptable. In an interview with Italian broadcaster Radio Deejay, as reported via FCInter1908.it, Sky Sport Italia journalist Fabio Caressa praised Inter for their current form when compared to the Bianconeri and that you never know what can happen in a Derby d’Italia match.
The Associated Press

EA SPORTS™ Unveils the Ultimate FIFA Soundtrack Featuring the Best Songs From the Last 25 Years

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 7, 2022-- Today, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) announced the Ultimate FIFA Soundtrack in collaboration with Spotify, following a week of nominations from fans across the globe. The Ultimate FIFA Soundtrack is reflective of the world’s game and consists of an unprecedented 100 songs from EA SPORTS FIFA titles over the last 25 years. Of the top 100 songs published on Spotify, 40 will return in-game in FIFA 23 alongside the launch of the FIFA World Cup™ update coming on November 9. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107006083/en/ ULTIMATE FIFA SOUNDTRACK PHOTO: EA SPORTS
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

Ghana endured a miserable AFCON and their fans have even called on DIVINE INTERVENTION ahead of the World Cup amid their poor form... but the likes of Partey, Kudus and Williams give them a chance of springing a surprise in the 'group of death' in Qatar

Ghana head to Qatar for the World Cup desperately hoping to avoid a repeat of their last major tournament. At the Africa Cup of Nations in January, Ghana, four-time winners of the continental competition, failed to make the knockout round for the first time in 2006 following a shock defeat to minnows and debutants Comoros.
Yardbarker

Inter CEO Beppe Marotta Remains Determined To Sign Juventus Wingback Juan Cuadrado Next Summer, Italian Media Report

Inter CEO Beppe Marotta is ready to raid former club Juventus to sign wing-back Juan Cuadrado on a free transfer next summer. As reported in today’s newspaper edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Colombia international is out of contract at the end of the season and would be available on a free transfer, making him an enticing prospect for Marotta.
Yardbarker

Inter Coach Simone Inzaghi Has Incredible Record Against Juventus, Italian Media Highlight

Inter coach Simone Inzaghi is looking to extend his excellent record against Juventus when the two teams face each other in the Derby d’Italia this evening. As reported in today’s newspaper edition of Corriere dello Sport, the Nerazzurri tactician has enjoyed many of his matchups against Juventus throughout his coaching career, stemming back to his time at previous club Lazio.
Reuters

Soccer-Inter will need to be on top form to beat Juve, says Inzaghi

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Inter Milan will need to show character to beat a Juventus side stung by their Champions League exit, manager Simone Inzaghi said on Saturday. Eighth-placed Juve trail sixth-placed Inter by just two points, with both sides in need of win in Turin on Sunday to stay on the trail of leaders Napoli.

Comments / 0

Community Policy