CBS Sports
Champions League draw results: Real Madrid vs. Liverpool headline knockout stage, Europa League draw next
The knockout stage draw for the UEFA Champions League took place Monday morning as the teams in the round of 16 found out who awaits them. The knockout draws for Europa League and Europa Conference League will also take place. The Champions League round of 16 promises a host of...
SFGate
Messi to sit out PSG game against Lorient as a precaution
PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi has some inflammation on his Achilles tendon and is being rested for Paris Saint-Germain's trip to Lorient on Sunday as a precautionary measure. PSG said Saturday that the Argentina star, who will look to win the World Cup for the first time in his stellar career, is expected to resume training next week.
Soccer-Alves makes Brazil World Cup squad, Firmino left out
Nov 7 (Reuters) - Brazil have included 39-year-old defender Daniel Alves but left out Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino in their 26-man World Cup squad which was named by coach Tite on Monday.
Brazil’s World Cup roster has nine forwards and old man Dani Alves
Brazil has released its roster for the 2022 World Cup, which includes 39-year-old defender Dani Alves and nine forwards. The Seleção are one of the tournament favorites, and the sheer quality of players both on and off the roster is testament to their strength. Nine forwards are included in a high-powered group including Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Gabriel Jesus and Antony, among others. But there was not room for the likes of longtime Liverpool star Roberto Firmino, as well as Atlético Madrid forward Matheus Cunha. In defense, Brazil brought along 38-year-old Thiago Silva and Dani Alves, with Roma’s Roger Ibañez and Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhães missing out. Alves...
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Man United chase two potential Cristiano Ronaldo replacements with January move likely
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Ten Hag has replacements...
Yardbarker
Mbappe, Messi Joined By Liverpool Star In Stat Displaying Champions League Dominance
The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League group stage has ended, with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe being the top performers. Champions League Stats on Twitter pointed out that Mbappe and Messi are at the top of the leaderboard regarding most goal contributions. The 23-year-old led all players with 10 goal contributions;...
Yardbarker
Report: Christophe Galtier Knows Who Replaces Lionel Messi Against Lorient
Paris Saint-Germain will be without Lionel Messi for their matchup against FC Lorient on Sunday at the Stade du Moustoir. Messi is dealing with inflammation in his Achilles tendon and not wanting to risk further injury, the 35-year-old will sit out this matchup, but manager Christophe Galtier expects him to return against Auxerre.
CBS Sports
Juventus vs. Inter Milan: Simone Inzaghi and Massimiliano Allegri faced season defining tests, only one passed
Inter Milan and Juventus both had difficult starts to the Serie A season. However, the two coaches managed things in different ways and Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi was able to turn things around while Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri is still in a difficult situation. After twelve matches, Inter Milan are sixth with twenty-four points, one behind fourth place AS Roma while Allegri's team is seventh with twenty-two points. The two teams will face each other on Sunday at the Allianz Stadium in Turin for a crucial Derby d'Italia that will tell us a lot about the Champions League race (you can catch all the action on Paramount+ and when you sign up using offer code ALLYEAR get 50% off the annual plan).
Full Europa League draw: Manchester United face Barcelona in play-off round
The Europa League has thrown up a bunch of exciting fixtures between heavyweight clubs just looking to progress to the last-16 of the tournament
Yardbarker
Diego Milito admits Juventus has great players but insists there is no harmony
Former Inter Milan striker Diego Milito has commented on Juventus’ struggles this season and insists great players don’t necessarily make a great team. Juve has some of the best players in Serie A in their squad now and on paper, they should beat any club. But that hasn’t...
Messi and Ronaldo look set for final shot at World Cup glory
The World Cup stage is set for perhaps one final shootout between the two greatest soccer players of their generation — and to many, the two greatest of all time. Surely, this year’s tournament in Qatar presents Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo with one last chance to win the ultimate trophy. Even by their own remarkable powers of endurance, it is unlikely either will be around for the next tournament in 2026 when Messi will be 39 and Ronaldo 41.
Yardbarker
Italian Journalist Fabio Caressa: “Currently Juventus Play Is Unacceptable Whilst Inter Play Better But You Never Know”
Italian journalist Fabio Caressa believes Inter Milan have been playing better than Juventus and that the Bianconeri’s current form has been unacceptable. In an interview with Italian broadcaster Radio Deejay, as reported via FCInter1908.it, Sky Sport Italia journalist Fabio Caressa praised Inter for their current form when compared to the Bianconeri and that you never know what can happen in a Derby d’Italia match.
Soccer-Milan's Giroud sent off after forgetting first yellow in win over Spezia
MILAN, Nov 5 (Reuters) - AC Milan forward Olivier Giroud said he had forgotten about his earlier yellow card when he took off his shirt to celebrate scoring a late goal in Saturday's hard-fought 2-1 victory over Spezia in Serie A and was dismissed.
Yardbarker
Bayern Munich Coach Julian Nagelsmann On Decision Not To Award Inter Penalty For Sadio Mane Handball: “VAR Review Took Too Long”
Bayern Munich head coach Julian Nagelsmann felt that the VAR check on the handball incident in his team’s Champions League match against Inter on Tuesday took too long. Speaking in a press conference, as reported by FCInterNews, the German coach gave his thoughts on the incident and on VAR in general.
EA SPORTS™ Unveils the Ultimate FIFA Soundtrack Featuring the Best Songs From the Last 25 Years
REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 7, 2022-- Today, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) announced the Ultimate FIFA Soundtrack in collaboration with Spotify, following a week of nominations from fans across the globe. The Ultimate FIFA Soundtrack is reflective of the world’s game and consists of an unprecedented 100 songs from EA SPORTS FIFA titles over the last 25 years. Of the top 100 songs published on Spotify, 40 will return in-game in FIFA 23 alongside the launch of the FIFA World Cup™ update coming on November 9. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107006083/en/ ULTIMATE FIFA SOUNDTRACK PHOTO: EA SPORTS
Ghana endured a miserable AFCON and their fans have even called on DIVINE INTERVENTION ahead of the World Cup amid their poor form... but the likes of Partey, Kudus and Williams give them a chance of springing a surprise in the 'group of death' in Qatar
Ghana head to Qatar for the World Cup desperately hoping to avoid a repeat of their last major tournament. At the Africa Cup of Nations in January, Ghana, four-time winners of the continental competition, failed to make the knockout round for the first time in 2006 following a shock defeat to minnows and debutants Comoros.
Arsenal report: Gunners to sign Brazilian starlet, as Palmeiras have already found his replacement
Arsenal look set to strengthen their midfield this January, with Palmeiras already replacing Brazilian talent Danilo
Yardbarker
Inter CEO Beppe Marotta Remains Determined To Sign Juventus Wingback Juan Cuadrado Next Summer, Italian Media Report
Inter CEO Beppe Marotta is ready to raid former club Juventus to sign wing-back Juan Cuadrado on a free transfer next summer. As reported in today’s newspaper edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Colombia international is out of contract at the end of the season and would be available on a free transfer, making him an enticing prospect for Marotta.
Yardbarker
Inter Coach Simone Inzaghi Has Incredible Record Against Juventus, Italian Media Highlight
Inter coach Simone Inzaghi is looking to extend his excellent record against Juventus when the two teams face each other in the Derby d’Italia this evening. As reported in today’s newspaper edition of Corriere dello Sport, the Nerazzurri tactician has enjoyed many of his matchups against Juventus throughout his coaching career, stemming back to his time at previous club Lazio.
Soccer-Inter will need to be on top form to beat Juve, says Inzaghi
Nov 5 (Reuters) - Inter Milan will need to show character to beat a Juventus side stung by their Champions League exit, manager Simone Inzaghi said on Saturday. Eighth-placed Juve trail sixth-placed Inter by just two points, with both sides in need of win in Turin on Sunday to stay on the trail of leaders Napoli.
