Yardbarker
Alexander Zverev back on court and confirms he should still return to competitive tennis in 2022
Alexander Zverev fans were given a boost on Friday after their man posted a video of him back on the tennis court. The German hasn't played since his horror ankle injury in a bruising French Open semi-final against Rafael Nadal in June and there were fears he had suffered an injury setback.
tennisuptodate.com
Kyrgios settles legal case with woman he accused of having ‘700 drinks’ at Wimbledon with charity donation
Nick Kyrgios was facing a defamation suit for what he did at Wimbledon earlier this year by suggesting a woman had 700 drinks. During his final with Djokovic Kyrgios complained that a 'drunk' fan was distracting him in the stands talking between points. The woman in question was then thrown out of the match but allowed to return later on by following strict rules.
Ash Barty: ‘I miss competing but not a lot that comes with it’
As Ash Barty surveyed Melbourne Park on Monday, a relatively new jewel at the nation’s home of tennis stood out as completely foreign to the reigning Australian Open champion. Shivering slightly in the shade at the scene of her drought-breaking triumph in January, the former world No 1 marvelled at how spectacular the site looked when completely empty.
SkySports
Nick Kyrgios apologises to Wimbledon fan he accused of being 'drunk out of her mind'
Nick Kyrgios has apologised to a fan he accused of being "drunk out of her mind" during his loss in this year's Wimbledon final. The outspoken tennis star complained to the umpire during his match against Novak Djokovic in July, saying that the fan had been talking to him during points.
tennisuptodate.com
"If Nadal’s team used their body to hide to make some drink in this manner, All tennis world would tear him apart" - Nadal fans call double standards in Djokovic 'magic potion' gate at Paris Master
Novak Djokovic created headlines at the Paris Masters with the return of his potion which was mixed on the stands with his team hiding it from cameras. The video of the team preparing the drink went viral on social media and created much outrage among Nadal fans. As journalist Ben Rothenberg pointed out, the whole situation looks suspicious and even more so with the behaviour of his fans.
tennisuptodate.com
Lleyton Hewitt's son making progress towards emulating his father, wins first junior ITF title at age 13
By winning his first ITF juniors title, 13-year-old Cruz Hewitt, son of Australian tennis great Lleyton Hewitt, is beginning to create his own waves in the sport. Cruz was a charming toddler who used to wow the audience in Melbourne Park every summer with his shockingly bright blonde curls a few years ago, but now, the son of the Australian Legend is growing up fast.
tennisuptodate.com
"His physicality is that of Novak and maybe even a step above" - Mats Wilander believes Felix Auger-Aliassime could push Djokovic in every department
Felix Auger-Aliassime has enjoyed an explosive second half of the tennis season following consecutive titles at the Firenze Open, European Open and Swiss Indoors. He also beat Novak Djokovic at the Laver Cup in September, and the pair could face each other in the final of the Paris Masters, with Auger-Aliassime beating Frances Tiafoe in Friday's quarter-final to progress to the last four. Djokovic is on the other side of the draw.
Tennis-Alcaraz to miss ATP Finals and Davis Cup with abdominal injury
Nov 5 (Reuters) - Carlos Alcaraz will miss the ATP Finals and the Davis Cup Finals after picking up an abdominal injury at the Paris Masters, the world number one said on Saturday.
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Djokovic embroiled in Paris Masters controversy with return of 'magic potion' seen at Wimbledon
Novak Djokovic is is another 'super potion' controversy after his team was spotted mixing something in his water bottle. It's not the first time this has happened to Djokovic or some other tennis players as we have had this kind of stuff before. It's fairly rare and looks very suspicious which is what the most recent video from Paris shows as well.
tennisuptodate.com
Aryna Sabalenka downs Jessica Pegula to keep herself alive for WTA Finals semi-finals
Aryna Sabalenka did her part by beating Jessica Pegula 6-3 7-5 and she now awaits the result of the second match to see whether she progresses. The Belarussian player needs Maria Sakkari to win at least one set in her match against Ons Jabeur in order to secure a spot in the semi-finals. That is due to the fact that she was able to beat Jessica Pegula in straight sets. She is out of the competition if Jabeur wins in straight sets and that's the only result that keeps her out, if Sakkari wins one set or wins the match, she is in.
tennismajors.com
November 6, 2005: The day Tomas Berdych won his first and only ATP Masters title
On this day, November 6 in 2005, unseeded Tomas Berdych, aged 20 and ranked 50th in the world, stunned the tennis world by winning the Paris Masters, his first ATP Masters 1000 crown, defeating Ivan Ljubicic in the final (6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-4). In the absence of many top...
tennismajors.com
“He reminds me of my younger self”: Djokovic vs Rune, an ideal final between generations, and a metaphor for the 2022 ATP season
There will be no “Djokodal”. No world No 1. No Felix-Auger-Aliassime either, in the final of the Rolex Paris Masters. But this one will have the glittering hopeful aura, nevertheless, of the ideal final. This Sunday in Bercy, when Novak Djokovic, 35, and Holger Rune, 19, take the court, we’ll have ourselves the type of generational battle that we crave. Even better, the two players who have made the strongest impression with their tennis throughout the week will be locking horns.
Katie Boulter hopes underdogs Britain produce ‘Emma Raducanu magic’ in BJK Cup
Katie Boulter hopes Great Britain can bring some “Emma Raducanu magic” to the Billie Jean King Cup Finals this week despite the absence of their biggest star.The former US Open champion has not recovered in time from a wrist injury, leaving 95th-ranked Harriet Dart to lead the team against some of the best players in the world.Britain will take on Kazakhstan, featuring Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, and Paula Badosa’s Spain in round-robin matches at Glasgow’s Emirates Arena, needing to win the group to progress to the semi-finals.Each tie consists of two singles matches and one doubles, and Britain’s best hope...
