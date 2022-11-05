“I would do it again in a heartbeat” – Henry Cavill Reveals the Hardest Scene He Has Ever Filmed in His Career and No It’s Not From Superman

Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Superman Actor Henry Cavill Gets Transformed Into the X-Men’s Cyclops for the MCU
With the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam so close to hitting theaters rumors of Henry Cavill's return as Superman have been swirling around the web. Cavill hasn't appeared as the character since Zack Snyder's Justice League and Warner Bros. has been adding faceless Superman cameos to their projects. There have been rumors that the actor has switched sides and joined an upcoming Marvel Studios project, but those rumors have yet to come to fruition. Fans have been wondering what role Cavill could play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with some fans thinking he should join the X-Men. One artist recently revealed a new work of fan art that shows the Superman star as Scott Summers / Cyclops.
wegotthiscovered.com
Henry Cavill’s uncomfortable dating history refuses to die as he leaves ‘The Witcher’ for DCU future
Henry Cavill‘s name is all over the news, following reports that he’s departing Netflix’s The Witcher after three seasons of portraying Geralt of Rivia. Another unfortunate detail is also pushing the 39-year-old actor’s name to trend, as the popular star’s dating history once again comes back to bite. Celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio, Steven Tyler, and Johnny Depp have all been on the receiving end of criticism over the years, after consistently choosing partners of much younger ages. With Cavill’s name once again at the forefront of conversations, some people are wondering why he hasn’t received similar pushback.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Henry Cavill says Superman won’t stop him from joining the MCU as Doctor Doom’s debut looms
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has officially had its red carpet premiere, meaning our first reactions to the highly anticipated sequel are out there — and thankfully they promise it will be a worthy follow-up that’ll honor the memory of Chadwick Boseman. But there’s plenty else going on in the Marvel universe at the moment besides just that, ranging from Henry Cavill teasing that an MCU role isn’t an impossibility to a long-awaited villain finally being confirmed to be crawling their way out of hell.
CNET
Henry Cavill Is Leaving 'The Witcher': Here's Why
Fans of The Witcher will have to get used to a new face under Geralt of Rivia's iconic blond wig and yellow contact lenses. Henry Cavill, who's played Geralt since the show made its debut in 2019, is leaving after season 3, Netflix said over the weekend. This isn't the...
Henry Cavill says he picked the Superman costume he wore in ‘Black Adam’ and ‘never gave up hope’ about returning to the role
Henry Cavill is finally back as Superman, and he recently explained that he was allowed to pick which suit he wore in Dwayne Johnson's "Black Adam."
netflixjunkie.com
Henry Cavill Dons His ‘James Bond’ Look While Posing With Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso At ‘Enola Holmes 2’ Premiere
Within no time, Enola Holmes 2 will be gracing the viewers with the greatest detective endeavors of all time. And as the release date of the Netflix Original detective fiction is inching nearer, the Holmes siblings are hyping it up now more than ever. While Millie Bobby Brown is wholeheartedly preparing herself to witness the first independent case of her lifetime, Henry Cavill is having a good time promoting the period thriller with his beautiful Girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso.
netflixjunkie.com
Will Henry Cavill Reject the Role of James Bond for the Same Reason As Hugh Jackman?
Henry Cavill has become Hollywood’s IT boy ever since he stepped into the role of Superman in Man of Steel. The DC movie was a blockbuster after a series of flops and producers and studios alike were hoping to snatch the British to star in their movies. Since Daniel...
netflixjunkie.com
Millie Bobby Brown and Chriss Pratt Looks Unrecognizable in 90S Style Outfits for Their Movie the Electric State
Well, the Enola Holmes 2 dialogues are pretty suitable for Millie Bobby Brown if we look closely. This young megastar is truly a force of nature unstoppable and undoubtedly magnificent in every way. Since we have not seen her resting for a moment this year and it seemed kind of a whirlwind seeing how she is doing all these things without feeling exhausted. At the beginning of the year, she was shooting and promoting the extremely horrifying season of Stranger Things.
Henry Cavill finally reveals the origins behind his iconic 'arm reloading' scene in Mission: Impossible
The Superman actor has his reasons
Henry Cavill Exits ‘The Witcher,’ Replaced by Liam Hemsworth in Season 4
Henry Cavill has exited “The Witcher,” and the role of Geralt of Rivia will be played by Liam Hemsworth beginning in Season 4. Cavill will still appear in Season 3 of the Netflix series, which is already completed and is expected to stream next summer. The shocking news was announced on the show’s official social media accounts on Saturday, with both actors releasing statements explaining that the change was amicable. “My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4,” Cavill said. “In...
Millie Bobby Brown Details ‘Terms and Conditions’ of Her ‘Adult Relationship’ With Henry Cavill
A mystery she can’t solve! Millie Bobby Brown opened up about working with costar Henry Cavill – and how the two have managed to maintain a mature friendship. "With Henry, it feels like a real adult relationship,” Brown, 19, told Deadline in an interview published on Wednesday, November 2. “Like a really healthy one. One […]
netflixjunkie.com
“A disheveled drunk Henry Cavill” From ‘Enola Holmes 2’ Is Winning All the Fan Hearts
(SPOILER ALERT: This article references a particular scene from Enola Holmes 2.) In September 2020, Netflix introduced us to a fresh take on detective films with the quirky and hilarious Enola Holmes. Bringing Enola, the lesser-known of the Holmes siblings to the forefront, the film relegated the great Sherlock Holmes to a supporting role. However, Henry Cavill played the iconic character to perfection. So much so that the audience waited with bated breath for the sequel.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Witcher’ petition demanding the showrunners get fired so Henry Cavill can return gathers serious momentum
Henry Cavill has been referred to by his co-stars as an encyclopedia of The Witcher lore, and the actor never exactly hid the fact that he wasn’t just a massive fan of the source material, but so committed to the cause that he’d love nothing more than to stick around for an entire seven-season arc as Geralt of Rivia.
netflixjunkie.com
“I have this stupid…” – What Surprised Ryan Reynolds About Being a Father?
Ryan Reynolds is currently living the life he dreamed of. A blockbuster movie franchise, a football club, a gorgeous wife, and, after all, his four kids. According to his recent interviews and talk shows, his kids color everything Ryan Reynolds does. Hence, being a father to such lovable children has always been super exciting for the star.
netflixjunkie.com
Here’s What the Original Witcher, Geralt’s Voice Actor From Games Had Said About Henry Cavill’s Casting in ‘The Witcher’
Fans may or may not have believed in Henry Cavill to be able to play their favorite medieval monster butcher of the Witcherverse flawlessly, the witcher from the games always had faith in him. Although the live-action adaptation of The Witcher series has become a worldwide sensation some three years ago, the fanatics of the games and Andrzej Sapkowski’s books are age old.
ComicBook
Henry Cavill's Superman Cameo Secret Was Kept From the Black Adam Cast Until Premiere
Black Adam didn't really do the greatest job of protecting the secret of its major post-credits scene reveal, which officially brought Henry Cavill's Superman back to the DC Universe. The entire world learned from leaks after the first screenings of Black Adam that Cavill was back as Superman – to the point that the cast and crew of Black Adam didn't even avoid the subject while doing red carpets for the film's premiere. However, it turns out that the cast of Black Adam only found out that Superman was in their film around the same time the fans did!
netflixjunkie.com
“None of us Witcher fans will stand with them”- Fans Start a Petition To Reverse the Decision of Henry Cavill Being Replaced by Liam Hemsworth
Henry Cavill is one of the most popular names in the film industry. Every role the actor plays becomes a memorable one, thanks to his incredible acting performance. Amongst the plethora of roles that the British actor has done, Henry Cavill as the Geralt of Rivia in the hit Netflix sci-fi series The Witcher takes the top spot. But the latest update on Cavill being replaced by Liam Hemsworth has taken the internet by storm as fans from throughout the world are unhappy with the change.
Henry Cavill Missed Having Sam Claflin On Set For Enola Holmes 2
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Plenty of fans didn't know what to expect when Netflix released "Enola Holmes," the film adaptation of a popular young adult fiction book series penned by author Nancy Springer. What they got was a highly entertaining portrayal of the titular character Enola, younger sister to the famous Sherlock Holmes. "Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown wonderfully took on the role of the character with Henry Cavill, wearing Sherlock's famous deerstalker hat. With the film's open-ended conclusion (with Enola finding her purpose in life), the ball was in Netflix's court to decide if a sequel was to be made. Well, the studio took the ball and ran with it, producing and recently releasing the second installment, "Enola Holmes 2."
A.V. Club
Mr. Popular, Henry Cavill, now also starring in Guy Ritchie's next movie
[This article contains spoilers for a recent superhero movie that will remain nameless, because its very presence in the spoiler warning for this article would constitute a spoiler. Alas, the complicated world in which we live!]. Henry Cavill is once again a hot property in Hollywood at the moment, having...
It Has Been Said That After Season 2 Of The Witcher, Henry Cavill Almost Decided To Leave The Show
It was announced earlier this week that Liam Hemsworth would be taking over for Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia in the upcoming fourth season of The Witcher. This stunning development came as a complete surprise to fans. Initially, it was thought that Cavill’s absence was due to his duties as Superman for DC. However, various rumors have surfaced suggesting that there was conflict behind the scenes and that Cavill didn’t always see eye to eye with the producers on the program.
