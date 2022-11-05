Read full article on original website
Related
Soccer-Alves makes Brazil World Cup squad, Firmino left out
Nov 7 (Reuters) - Brazil have included 39-year-old defender Daniel Alves but left out Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino in their 26-man World Cup squad which was named by coach Tite on Monday.
BBC
Rugby World Cup highlights: England beat Canada to reach World Cup final
England will face hosts and holders New Zealand in the World Cup final next Saturday after showing grit to hold off a determined Canada at Eden Park. This clip has no commentary. MATCH REPORT: England show grit to reach World Cup final. Available to UK users only.
Soccer-Uruguay and Barca will decide on Araujo's fitness for World Cup, says Xavi
Nov 7 (Reuters) - Barcelona and Uruguay will take a joint decision on Ronald Araujo's fitness as the defender looks to recover in time for the World Cup later this month, the LaLiga club's manager Xavi Hernandez said on Monday.
Sporting News
Brazil World Cup squad snubs: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino, Arsenal's Gabriel among star players left out
Brazil is considered to be the top favorite at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with one of the most star-studded and loaded squads of any nation on the planet. The squad, which was announced by manager Tite on November 7, features top names like Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Alisson, Thiago Silva, Gabriel Jesus, and many other global superstars that are household names among even the most casual football fans.
CBS Sports
Champions League draw results: Real Madrid vs. Liverpool headline knockout stage, Europa League draw next
The knockout stage draw for the UEFA Champions League took place Monday morning as the teams in the round of 16 found out who awaits them. The knockout draws for Europa League and Europa Conference League will also take place. The Champions League round of 16 promises a host of...
US and Portugal win big in Rugby World Cup final qualification games
The USA and Portugal have the inside running on qualification for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France after bonus-point wins in the first matches of the final qualifying tournament, in Dubai on Sunday. The US beat Kenya 68-14 and Portugal defeated Hong Kong 42-14 at the Sevens Stadium in...
Sporting News
UEFA Champions League Round of 16 fixtures: Complete schedule, dates and times for all 2022/23 knockout matches
This is where the UEFA Champions League gets good. The knockout rounds of the 2022/23 competition featuring the cream of the crop kick off with the Round of 16 beginning in February. The Round of 16 draw on Monday, November 7 did not disappoint. It pit each of the group...
SkySports
World Cup 2022: England & Wales chances in Qatar predicted | Brazil, France, Argentina & Spain favourites
Brazil will beat France in the World Cup final, according to a super computer. The algorithm pits Argentina and Spain in a third-place play-off, with England most likely to crash out of the tournament in the quarter-finals - along with Germany, Netherlands and Belgium. Stats Perform's prediction model estimates the...
EXPLAINER: Sports in Qatar as country hosts 2022 World Cup
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Qatar will host the 2022 FIFA World Cup but soccer isn’t the only sport played in the Gulf Arab country. From traditional pursuits to worldwide competitions, Qatar increasingly has marketed itself as a host for sports of all sorts. Here’s a look...
BBC
Champions League last-16 draw: Liverpool to face Real Madrid again
Liverpool have drawn holders Real Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League in a repeat of last season's final. Fourteen-time winners Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 in last year's final in Paris thanks to a goal from Vinicius Junior in the 59th minute. Premier League champions Manchester City...
ESPN
Late goal by Giroud gives Milan 2-1 win against Spezia
AC Milan took advantage of Atalanta's stumble in Serie A on Saturday as the defending champions moved up to second place after a late goal by striker Olivier Giroud helped them to a home 2-1 win over relegation-threatened Spezia. Milan moved up to 29 points, overtaking Atalanta who were beaten...
CBS Sports
UEFA Europa League draw results: Barcelona face Manchester United in battle of European super clubs
The UEFA Europa League draw provided some marquee matchups for when the tournament returns in February as third-place finishers from the Champions League groups stage drop into the tournament to take on the Europa League's second-place group stage teams. You can find all the action on Paramount+. Use offer code ALLYEAR now to get 50% off the annual plan.
Is England vs Argentina on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch autumn international
England kick off their Autumn Nations Series campaign against Argentina at Twickenham this afternoon with Owen Farrell starting alongside Marcus Smith and Manu Tuilagi in a new-look midfield.Farrell captains the side for the first time in a year after clearing return-to-play concussion protocols and for the first time Jones has his preferred midfield fit and available for selection.LIVE! Follow England’s clash with Argentina on our blogEngland face Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa in a tough autumn schedule as Jones begins his final 12 months in charge before the World Cup next year.“We’re looking forward to a great...
England book their place in the Women's Rugby World Cup final after a nervy 26-19 win over minnows Canada... with Abby Dow's sublime try and Emily Scarratt's kicking helping the Red Roses to a 30th consecutive victory
England are now just 80 minutes away from World Cup glory but the nature of their 26-19 semi-final win over Canada will give either hosts New Zealand or France hope of a big final upset. Simon Middleton’s side did enough to secure a 30th straight victory at Eden Park.
Sporting News
Netherlands pull off remarkable T20 World Cup upset victory over South Africa
In one of the biggest upsets in T20 World Cup history, The Netherlands have defeated South Africa by 13 runs in their final group stage game. After qualifying through to the Super 12s, the Dutch side would lose to India, Pakistan and Bangladesh in their first three matches, before securing their first win against Zimbabwe on Wednesday.
People Living Abroad Are Sharing The Distinctly "American" Foods They Feel Homesick For When They're Not In The US
"You've never really lived abroad if you haven't smuggled a whole suitcase of the stuff with you."
Comments / 0