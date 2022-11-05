ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Rugby World Cup highlights: England beat Canada to reach World Cup final

England will face hosts and holders New Zealand in the World Cup final next Saturday after showing grit to hold off a determined Canada at Eden Park. This clip has no commentary. MATCH REPORT: England show grit to reach World Cup final. Available to UK users only.
Sporting News

Brazil World Cup squad snubs: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino, Arsenal's Gabriel among star players left out

Brazil is considered to be the top favorite at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with one of the most star-studded and loaded squads of any nation on the planet. The squad, which was announced by manager Tite on November 7, features top names like Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Alisson, Thiago Silva, Gabriel Jesus, and many other global superstars that are household names among even the most casual football fans.
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Sports in Qatar as country hosts 2022 World Cup

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Qatar will host the 2022 FIFA World Cup but soccer isn’t the only sport played in the Gulf Arab country. From traditional pursuits to worldwide competitions, Qatar increasingly has marketed itself as a host for sports of all sorts. Here’s a look...
BBC

Champions League last-16 draw: Liverpool to face Real Madrid again

Liverpool have drawn holders Real Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League in a repeat of last season's final. Fourteen-time winners Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 in last year's final in Paris thanks to a goal from Vinicius Junior in the 59th minute. Premier League champions Manchester City...
ESPN

Late goal by Giroud gives Milan 2-1 win against Spezia

AC Milan took advantage of Atalanta's stumble in Serie A on Saturday as the defending champions moved up to second place after a late goal by striker Olivier Giroud helped them to a home 2-1 win over relegation-threatened Spezia. Milan moved up to 29 points, overtaking Atalanta who were beaten...
The Independent

Is England vs Argentina on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch autumn international

England kick off their Autumn Nations Series campaign against Argentina at Twickenham this afternoon with Owen Farrell starting alongside Marcus Smith and Manu Tuilagi in a new-look midfield.Farrell captains the side for the first time in a year after clearing return-to-play concussion protocols and for the first time Jones has his preferred midfield fit and available for selection.LIVE! Follow England’s clash with Argentina on our blogEngland face Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa in a tough autumn schedule as Jones begins his final 12 months in charge before the World Cup next year.“We’re looking forward to a great...
Daily Mail

England book their place in the Women's Rugby World Cup final after a nervy 26-19 win over minnows Canada... with Abby Dow's sublime try and Emily Scarratt's kicking helping the Red Roses to a 30th consecutive victory

England are now just 80 minutes away from World Cup glory but the nature of their 26-19 semi-final win over Canada will give either hosts New Zealand or France hope of a big final upset. Simon Middleton’s side did enough to secure a 30th straight victory at Eden Park.
Sporting News

Netherlands pull off remarkable T20 World Cup upset victory over South Africa

In one of the biggest upsets in T20 World Cup history, The Netherlands have defeated South Africa by 13 runs in their final group stage game. After qualifying through to the Super 12s, the Dutch side would lose to India, Pakistan and Bangladesh in their first three matches, before securing their first win against Zimbabwe on Wednesday.

