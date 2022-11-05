Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
One Of The Most Nervous Moments In My Life - Haaland on Manchester City Winning Penalty
Striker Erling Haaland has admitted he was nervous as he stepped up to score Manchester City’s match-wining penalty against Fulham. The Norwegian striker has a 100% record from the spot for the blues and kept his cool to score his 23rd goal of the season. “I was nervous,” Haaland...
US and Portugal win big in Rugby World Cup final qualification games
The USA and Portugal have the inside running on qualification for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France after bonus-point wins in the first matches of the final qualifying tournament, in Dubai on Sunday. The US beat Kenya 68-14 and Portugal defeated Hong Kong 42-14 at the Sevens Stadium in...
Soccer-Milan's Giroud sent off after forgetting first yellow in win over Spezia
MILAN, Nov 5 (Reuters) - AC Milan forward Olivier Giroud said he had forgotten about his earlier yellow card when he took off his shirt to celebrate scoring a late goal in Saturday's hard-fought 2-1 victory over Spezia in Serie A and was dismissed.
Yardbarker
Mbappe, Messi Joined By Liverpool Star In Stat Displaying Champions League Dominance
The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League group stage has ended, with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe being the top performers. Champions League Stats on Twitter pointed out that Mbappe and Messi are at the top of the leaderboard regarding most goal contributions. The 23-year-old led all players with 10 goal contributions;...
SkySports
World Cup 2022: England & Wales chances in Qatar predicted | Brazil, France, Argentina & Spain favourites
Brazil will beat France in the World Cup final, according to a super computer. The algorithm pits Argentina and Spain in a third-place play-off, with England most likely to crash out of the tournament in the quarter-finals - along with Germany, Netherlands and Belgium. Stats Perform's prediction model estimates the...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Can you name the Wales team that secured World Cup qualification?
As Wales manager Robert Page prepares to reveal his squad for the World Cup Finals in Qatar on Wednesday, 9 November, can you remember the players that secured qualification for the tournament?. Wales beat Ukraine 1-0 in a June play-off to reach the finals for only the second time. Including...
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: Favorites, underdogs, group stage winners
The World Cup 2022 odds are already intriguing. Who’s going to lift the World Cup trophy on Sunday, Dec. 18, and what are the current betting odds for them to do so?. Odds for not only who will be crowned world champions this winter in Qatar, but also for each one of the eight groups, were posted.
EXPLAINER: Sports in Qatar as country hosts 2022 World Cup
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Qatar will host the 2022 FIFA World Cup but soccer isn’t the only sport played in the Gulf Arab country. From traditional pursuits to worldwide competitions, Qatar increasingly has marketed itself as a host for sports of all sorts. Here’s a look...
Yardbarker
Italian Journalist Fabio Caressa: “Currently Juventus Play Is Unacceptable Whilst Inter Play Better But You Never Know”
Italian journalist Fabio Caressa believes Inter Milan have been playing better than Juventus and that the Bianconeri’s current form has been unacceptable. In an interview with Italian broadcaster Radio Deejay, as reported via FCInter1908.it, Sky Sport Italia journalist Fabio Caressa praised Inter for their current form when compared to the Bianconeri and that you never know what can happen in a Derby d’Italia match.
Ghana endured a miserable AFCON and their fans have even called on DIVINE INTERVENTION ahead of the World Cup amid their poor form... but the likes of Partey, Kudus and Williams give them a chance of springing a surprise in the 'group of death' in Qatar
Ghana head to Qatar for the World Cup desperately hoping to avoid a repeat of their last major tournament. At the Africa Cup of Nations in January, Ghana, four-time winners of the continental competition, failed to make the knockout round for the first time in 2006 following a shock defeat to minnows and debutants Comoros.
Champions League Final Rematches Add Flair to Last 16
The round of 16 is sure to entertain as two of the last three UCL finals will be replayed with PSG-Bayern Munich and Liverpool-Real Madrid drawn together.
India set up World Cup semi-final against England by seeing off Zimbabwe
England learned their semi-final opponents at the T20 World Cup will be India, who brushed aside Zimbabwe by 71 runs at the MCG to finish top of their Super 12s group.Suryakumar Yadav sparkled in India’s 186 for five, combining power hitting with some trademark inventive strokeplay in a buccaneering 61 not out from 25 balls, with four sixes and six fours.India’s seamers made short work of their opponents’ top order as Zimbabwe lurched to 36 for five before being bundled out for 115 in 17.2 overs, with spinner Ravichandran Ashwin finishing with three for 22.India’s qualification to the knockout rounds...
CBS Sports
Juventus vs. Inter Milan: Simone Inzaghi and Massimiliano Allegri faced season defining tests, only one passed
Inter Milan and Juventus both had difficult starts to the Serie A season. However, the two coaches managed things in different ways and Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi was able to turn things around while Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri is still in a difficult situation. After twelve matches, Inter Milan are sixth with twenty-four points, one behind fourth place AS Roma while Allegri's team is seventh with twenty-two points. The two teams will face each other on Sunday at the Allianz Stadium in Turin for a crucial Derby d'Italia that will tell us a lot about the Champions League race (you can catch all the action on Paramount+ and when you sign up using offer code ALLYEAR get 50% off the annual plan).
Yardbarker
Juventus embroiled in three-horse race for Empoli youngster
As we all by now, Juventus are searching the market for a new left-back who would be the long-term replacement of Alex Sandro. The Brazilian is on his way out of the club as the management is unlikely to renew his expiring contract. While the likes of Luca Pellegrini and...
CBS Sports
UEFA Europa League draw results: Barcelona face Manchester United in battle of European super clubs
The UEFA Europa League draw provided some marquee matchups for when the tournament returns in February as third-place finishers from the Champions League groups stage drop into the tournament to take on the Europa League's second-place group stage teams. You can find all the action on Paramount+. Use offer code ALLYEAR now to get 50% off the annual plan.
African soccer still trying to fulfil promise at World Cup
CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Henri Mouyebe slaps green, red and yellow paint on his bald head and big, bare belly before every Cameroon soccer game. He’s been transforming his hefty frame into a living, moving Cameroon flag for 40 years in support of his team. He...
ESPN
Napoli fight back to earn 2-1 win at Atalanta in top-of-the-table clash
Napoli extended their Serie A winning streak to nine games as first-half goals from Victor Osimhen and Eljif Elmas secured a 2-1 comeback victory at second-placed Atalanta on Saturday that saw them stretch their lead at the top to eight points. Atalanta's Ademola Lookman opened the scoring after 19 minutes...
Yardbarker
Inter Coach Simone Inzaghi Has Incredible Record Against Juventus, Italian Media Highlight
Inter coach Simone Inzaghi is looking to extend his excellent record against Juventus when the two teams face each other in the Derby d’Italia this evening. As reported in today’s newspaper edition of Corriere dello Sport, the Nerazzurri tactician has enjoyed many of his matchups against Juventus throughout his coaching career, stemming back to his time at previous club Lazio.
England book their place in the Women's Rugby World Cup final after a nervy 26-19 win over minnows Canada... with Abby Dow's sublime try and Emily Scarratt's kicking helping the Red Roses to a 30th consecutive victory
England are now just 80 minutes away from World Cup glory but the nature of their 26-19 semi-final win over Canada will give either hosts New Zealand or France hope of a big final upset. Simon Middleton’s side did enough to secure a 30th straight victory at Eden Park.
BBC
T20 World Cup: England batter Dawid Malan unlikely to be fit for India semi-final
ICC Men's T20 World Cup semi-final, England v India. Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary with clips on BBC Sport website & app. Batter Dawid Malan is unlikely to be fit for England's T20 World Cup...
Comments / 0