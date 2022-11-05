ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Mbappe, Messi Joined By Liverpool Star In Stat Displaying Champions League Dominance

The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League group stage has ended, with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe being the top performers. Champions League Stats on Twitter pointed out that Mbappe and Messi are at the top of the leaderboard regarding most goal contributions. The 23-year-old led all players with 10 goal contributions;...
NBC Sports

World Cup 2022 odds: Favorites, underdogs, group stage winners

The World Cup 2022 odds are already intriguing. Who’s going to lift the World Cup trophy on Sunday, Dec. 18, and what are the current betting odds for them to do so?. Odds for not only who will be crowned world champions this winter in Qatar, but also for each one of the eight groups, were posted.
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Sports in Qatar as country hosts 2022 World Cup

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Qatar will host the 2022 FIFA World Cup but soccer isn’t the only sport played in the Gulf Arab country. From traditional pursuits to worldwide competitions, Qatar increasingly has marketed itself as a host for sports of all sorts. Here’s a look...
Yardbarker

Italian Journalist Fabio Caressa: “Currently Juventus Play Is Unacceptable Whilst Inter Play Better But You Never Know”

Italian journalist Fabio Caressa believes Inter Milan have been playing better than Juventus and that the Bianconeri’s current form has been unacceptable. In an interview with Italian broadcaster Radio Deejay, as reported via FCInter1908.it, Sky Sport Italia journalist Fabio Caressa praised Inter for their current form when compared to the Bianconeri and that you never know what can happen in a Derby d’Italia match.
Daily Mail

Ghana endured a miserable AFCON and their fans have even called on DIVINE INTERVENTION ahead of the World Cup amid their poor form... but the likes of Partey, Kudus and Williams give them a chance of springing a surprise in the 'group of death' in Qatar

Ghana head to Qatar for the World Cup desperately hoping to avoid a repeat of their last major tournament. At the Africa Cup of Nations in January, Ghana, four-time winners of the continental competition, failed to make the knockout round for the first time in 2006 following a shock defeat to minnows and debutants Comoros.
The Independent

India set up World Cup semi-final against England by seeing off Zimbabwe

England learned their semi-final opponents at the T20 World Cup will be India, who brushed aside Zimbabwe by 71 runs at the MCG to finish top of their Super 12s group.Suryakumar Yadav sparkled in India’s 186 for five, combining power hitting with some trademark inventive strokeplay in a buccaneering 61 not out from 25 balls, with four sixes and six fours.India’s seamers made short work of their opponents’ top order as Zimbabwe lurched to 36 for five before being bundled out for 115 in 17.2 overs, with spinner Ravichandran Ashwin finishing with three for 22.India’s qualification to the knockout rounds...
CBS Sports

Juventus vs. Inter Milan: Simone Inzaghi and Massimiliano Allegri faced season defining tests, only one passed

Inter Milan and Juventus both had difficult starts to the Serie A season. However, the two coaches managed things in different ways and Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi was able to turn things around while Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri is still in a difficult situation. After twelve matches, Inter Milan are sixth with twenty-four points, one behind fourth place AS Roma while Allegri's team is seventh with twenty-two points. The two teams will face each other on Sunday at the Allianz Stadium in Turin for a crucial Derby d'Italia that will tell us a lot about the Champions League race (you can catch all the action on Paramount+ and when you sign up using offer code ALLYEAR get 50% off the annual plan).
Yardbarker

Juventus embroiled in three-horse race for Empoli youngster

As we all by now, Juventus are searching the market for a new left-back who would be the long-term replacement of Alex Sandro. The Brazilian is on his way out of the club as the management is unlikely to renew his expiring contract. While the likes of Luca Pellegrini and...
ESPN

Napoli fight back to earn 2-1 win at Atalanta in top-of-the-table clash

Napoli extended their Serie A winning streak to nine games as first-half goals from Victor Osimhen and Eljif Elmas secured a 2-1 comeback victory at second-placed Atalanta on Saturday that saw them stretch their lead at the top to eight points. Atalanta's Ademola Lookman opened the scoring after 19 minutes...
Yardbarker

Inter Coach Simone Inzaghi Has Incredible Record Against Juventus, Italian Media Highlight

Inter coach Simone Inzaghi is looking to extend his excellent record against Juventus when the two teams face each other in the Derby d’Italia this evening. As reported in today’s newspaper edition of Corriere dello Sport, the Nerazzurri tactician has enjoyed many of his matchups against Juventus throughout his coaching career, stemming back to his time at previous club Lazio.
Daily Mail

England book their place in the Women's Rugby World Cup final after a nervy 26-19 win over minnows Canada... with Abby Dow's sublime try and Emily Scarratt's kicking helping the Red Roses to a 30th consecutive victory

England are now just 80 minutes away from World Cup glory but the nature of their 26-19 semi-final win over Canada will give either hosts New Zealand or France hope of a big final upset. Simon Middleton’s side did enough to secure a 30th straight victory at Eden Park.

