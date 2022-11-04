Smalltail Shark Species Have Declined By 80% In Almost Three Decades; New Petition Seeks To Protect Them Under The Endangered Species Act

Read full article on original website
worldanimalnews.com
Kenya’s Severe Drought Continues To Worsen As Hundreds Of Threatened & Endangered Species Lose Their Lives
From trophy hunting to illegal wildlife trafficking, the lives of wild animals in Africa are continually threatened. Tragically, hundreds of them have also fallen victim to yet another hazard, the relentless drought that has been plaguing Kenya for more than two years. Cabinet Secretary for The Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife,...
