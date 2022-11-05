Read full article on original website
WHSV
Community Veterans Stand Down and Food Distribution, Princeton 2022
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Hundreds of veterans lined up in their cars to receive necessities and appreciation at this year’s annual Veteran’s Stand Down and Food Distribution event in Princeton. Supplies handed out included toiletries, clothing and other essentials. 10% of West Virginia’s homeless population identify as a...
NRVNews
Annual BRAA Holiday Market
This year, marks the second holiday season for the Blacksburg Regional Art Association in The Artful Lawyer at 318 N. Main Street in Blacksburg. It has been a good year for the more than 16 artists selling their original works of art. The eclectic inventory in the small shop includes...
wfxrtv.com
Angels of Assisi holding discounted adoption event
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Angels of Assisi says they are once again full of adoptable pets and holding open adoptions on Saturday. They say the adoption event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Angels of Assisi on Campbell Avenue SW in Roanoke. You can adopt a furry friend with the lowered adoption fee of $30.
Bluefield Resident Wins Lootpress Giveaway!
BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Lootpress Email Subscriber Give-a-Way is officially underway, and we are pleased to announce our first winner!. Priscilla Bufford of Bluefield, WV has won a $25 Visa Gift Card in this week’s drawing. Every person who signs up for Lootpress Email Updates is automatically...
NRVNews
Kanode, Gary Lynn
Gary Lynn Kanode, age 65 of Christiansburg, died Friday, November 4, 2022. He was born in Radford, Virginia on October, 14th, 1957. Gary’s love of cars led him to owning his own dealership, Kanode Motors, for 40 years. He never met a stranger. His greatest joy was his two daughters, Alex and Sidney. He taught them the love of fast cars and rock n’ roll music. Just an amazing husband, son and father.
NRVNews
Hixon, Micah Edward
Micah Edward Hixon, of Blacksburg died, Friday, November 4, 2022, at Lewis Gale Hospital- Montgomery. He was born in Blacksburg on January 11, 1983. He was preceded in death by his father William Wayne Hixon. He is survived by his mother, Tammie Smith Hixon. Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday,...
Tennessee Tribune
Roanoke: A sanctuary within the Blue Ridge
The Blue Ridge, famed for its endless trails and outdoor recreation, offers an array of outdoor adventure. Nestled within the expansive mountain range sits Roanoke, the largest city along the Appalachian trail. Discover small town charm, robust dining options, museums and more in a city where minority owned venues thrive in this richly diverse area.
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7’s Robin Reed a hero to budding meteorologists over four decades
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As WDBJ7′s Robin Reed announces his retirement at the end of 2022, we wanted to take a look back at his impeccable career as a meteorologist, news anchor and public servant to those in the WDBJ7 viewing area. In the spring of 1982, a young...
SCOTT DREYER: Joe Cobb’s Solution To Gun Violence – “Let Them Eat Steak…Or Swordfish…Or Trout…”
According to legend, Marie Antoinette, the queen of King Louis XVI of France, allegedly asked why the peasants were rioting during the French Revolution. When told that they were desperate and starving because they couldn’t afford bread, she obliviously responded “Let them eat cake.” Whether she actually said that or not is disputed by historians, […]
NRVNews
Taylor, Lisa Mae
Lisa Mae Taylor, 59, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, after a lengthy illness. She was born on April 4, 1063, to Richard Boardwine and Kathryn Henderson in Marion, Virginia. She attended and graduated from Patrick Henry High School and went on to receive an associate degree in Medical Transcription. She married Duwayne Taylor on October 1, 2005. They have one son and one grandson. She worked at BAE Systems before having to leave employment due to her health.
cardinalnews.org
Manufacturer to create 29 jobs in Tazewell County; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Resin company to create 29 jobs in Tazewell County. A New Jersey-based company that makes custom resin and vinyl fabric products will locate in Tazewell County, creating 29 jobs, according to...
WDBJ7.com
Craig Co. Schools closed Monday due to staff illnesses
CRAIG Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A local school district will have the next two days off. According to an announcement by the group Sunday, “Due to a high number of staff illnesses, Craig County Public Schools will be closed tomorrow, Monday November 7, 2022.”. All buildings will be thoroughly...
WDBJ7.com
SML Center no longer destined for former Grand Home Furnishings building
HARDY, Va. (WDBJ/SML Center Inc. Release) - Smith Mountain Lake Center, Inc. will not be located in the former Grand Home Furnishings building along Route 122 in Franklin County, after raising money to make that dream a reality. The center, a nonprofit organization “dedicated to bringing a multi-purpose venue to...
NRVNews
Christiansburg Loose Leaf Collection
Loose leaf collection will run weekdays from Nov. 7 to Dec. 30, weather permitting. Public Works crews will only collect piles of loose leaves; leaves placed in bags will not be accepted. Please do not place your pile of loose leaves in a way that blocks sidewalks, sanitary sewers, solid waste carts, drainage ditches or utility meter boxes.
Roanoke Man Arrested For Murder
FINCASTLE, VA (VR) – On October 8, 2022, Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the Glen Wilton Park and Ride along Botetourt Road (Route 220) to find a deceased female lying in the gravel lot from an apparent gunshot wound. Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office detectives and an investigator with the Medical Examiner’s office examined the scene extensively. Detectives soon discovered that the victim’s car was found abandoned and burned in a secluded area of Bath County. The body of the female victim was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke, VA where an autopsy was performed, and the manner of...
nomadlawyer.org
Blacksburg: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Blacksburg, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Blacksburg Virginia. When in Blacksburg, Virginia, you can experience the fine arts. The Moss Art Center, a large arts center on the Virginia Tech campus, hosts different performances throughout the year. You can also attend a local concert or a play at one of the city’s theaters.
nomadlawyer.org
Roanoke: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Roanoke, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Roanoke Virginia. In the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Roanoke, Virginia, is a favorite mountain destination east of the Mississippi. With more than a hundred thousand residents, this cosmopolitan city offers both cosmopolitan amenities and rural retreats. If you’re a train buff, you...
wfxrtv.com
African American Veterans share experience with racial disparities during military career
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — African American Army Veterans in Roanoke are sharing their story on racial barriers they faced in the 1980s. Bart Edwards and Perry Taylor are U.S. Army Veterans who served in the 1980’s and 90’s. Both soldiers say the impact of racial disparities within...
WDBJ7.com
Early voting ends in Virginia ahead of Election Day
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Despite the early showers, people still showed up for early voting in the Star City Saturday, the last day for the commonwealth to vote early, with all polls closing at 5 p.m. Many showed up to cast their ballots at the Roanoke City Registrar’s Office.
NRVNews
Warden, Sr., Ronald James
Ronald James “Bob” Warden, Sr., age 73, passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022, at the Lewis Gale Montgomery Hospital in Blacksburg, VA. Born December 12, 1948, in Bluefield, WV, he was the son of the late Ronald B. and Betty Jane Flowers Warden. Bob was a U.S....
