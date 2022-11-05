Read full article on original website
NRVNews
RSVP Walk-A-Thon benefits Seniors
RSVP of Montgomery County and Radford held a Walk-A-Thon to benefit the 15th annual Supplies for Seniors. The event was held on Friday, October 28 from 10 am -12 pm at the Christiansburg Recreation Center. In January 2023, the RSVP Supplies for Seniors project will provide many homebound seniors and...
NRVNews
Hixon, Micah Edward
Micah Edward Hixon, of Blacksburg died, Friday, November 4, 2022, at Lewis Gale Hospital- Montgomery. He was born in Blacksburg on January 11, 1983. He was preceded in death by his father William Wayne Hixon. He is survived by his mother, Tammie Smith Hixon. Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday,...
NRVNews
Blacksburg Leaf Collection
Loose and bagged leaves are collected each fall for town refuse and recycling customers. There will be Leaf pick-up crews in each of the four quadrants for the duration of leaf collection. Loose and bagged leaves will be collected, at the same time, in the East and West sides of Blacksburg, starting Monday October 24-Friday December 3. Heavily forested neighborhoods will be revisited the week of December 5.
NRVNews
Kanode, Gary Lynn
Gary Lynn Kanode, age 65 of Christiansburg, died Friday, November 4, 2022. He was born in Radford, Virginia on October, 14th, 1957. Gary’s love of cars led him to owning his own dealership, Kanode Motors, for 40 years. He never met a stranger. His greatest joy was his two daughters, Alex and Sidney. He taught them the love of fast cars and rock n’ roll music. Just an amazing husband, son and father.
NRVNews
Christiansburg Loose Leaf Collection
Loose leaf collection will run weekdays from Nov. 7 to Dec. 30, weather permitting. Public Works crews will only collect piles of loose leaves; leaves placed in bags will not be accepted. Please do not place your pile of loose leaves in a way that blocks sidewalks, sanitary sewers, solid waste carts, drainage ditches or utility meter boxes.
NRVNews
Annual BRAA Holiday Market
This year, marks the second holiday season for the Blacksburg Regional Art Association in The Artful Lawyer at 318 N. Main Street in Blacksburg. It has been a good year for the more than 16 artists selling their original works of art. The eclectic inventory in the small shop includes...
NRVNews
Taylor, Lisa Mae
Lisa Mae Taylor, 59, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, after a lengthy illness. She was born on April 4, 1063, to Richard Boardwine and Kathryn Henderson in Marion, Virginia. She attended and graduated from Patrick Henry High School and went on to receive an associate degree in Medical Transcription. She married Duwayne Taylor on October 1, 2005. They have one son and one grandson. She worked at BAE Systems before having to leave employment due to her health.
NRVNews
Warden, Sr., Ronald James
Ronald James “Bob” Warden, Sr., age 73, passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022, at the Lewis Gale Montgomery Hospital in Blacksburg, VA. Born December 12, 1948, in Bluefield, WV, he was the son of the late Ronald B. and Betty Jane Flowers Warden. Bob was a U.S....
NRVNews
Kinser, Sterling Smith
Sterling “Stubby” Smith Kinser, age 82 of Pulaski passed away unexpectedly Thursday, November 3, 2022. Born October 8, 1940 in Pulaski he was the son of the late Elbert E. Kinser and Ruby Pauline Lewis Kinser. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Linda Jane Kinser, brother, Elbert E. Kinser, Jr. “June Bug” and sisters, Patsy Pagan and Lily Jean Kinser.
NRVNews
Hairston, William Dwayne
William Dwyane Hairston, 61 of Floyd, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022. He is preceded in death by his mother, Stella Mae Parker; father, Nathaniel T. Claytor; sister, Carolyn Sue Fontaine; niece, Sarah Elizabeth Carroll; and nephew, Christopher Paul Hairston. Dwyane is survived by his wife, Joyce Ann Hairston;...
