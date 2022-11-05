Lisa Mae Taylor, 59, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, after a lengthy illness. She was born on April 4, 1063, to Richard Boardwine and Kathryn Henderson in Marion, Virginia. She attended and graduated from Patrick Henry High School and went on to receive an associate degree in Medical Transcription. She married Duwayne Taylor on October 1, 2005. They have one son and one grandson. She worked at BAE Systems before having to leave employment due to her health.

MARION, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO