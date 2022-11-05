Read full article on original website
NRVNews
Blacksburg Leaf Collection
Loose and bagged leaves are collected each fall for town refuse and recycling customers. There will be Leaf pick-up crews in each of the four quadrants for the duration of leaf collection. Loose and bagged leaves will be collected, at the same time, in the East and West sides of Blacksburg, starting Monday October 24-Friday December 3. Heavily forested neighborhoods will be revisited the week of December 5.
NRVNews
Annual BRAA Holiday Market
This year, marks the second holiday season for the Blacksburg Regional Art Association in The Artful Lawyer at 318 N. Main Street in Blacksburg. It has been a good year for the more than 16 artists selling their original works of art. The eclectic inventory in the small shop includes...
Tennessee Tribune
Roanoke: A sanctuary within the Blue Ridge
The Blue Ridge, famed for its endless trails and outdoor recreation, offers an array of outdoor adventure. Nestled within the expansive mountain range sits Roanoke, the largest city along the Appalachian trail. Discover small town charm, robust dining options, museums and more in a city where minority owned venues thrive in this richly diverse area.
NRVNews
11/11: Veterans’ Day Observation
Blacksburg: All town administrative offices will be closed. The Blacksburg Community Center will be closed. The Blacksburg Aquatic Center will be open. Blacksburg Transit will operate on full service, but BT offices will be closed. Trash pickup will not be affected. Christiansburg: Town Hall and the Aquatic Center will be...
NRVNews
Kanode, Gary Lynn
Gary Lynn Kanode, age 65 of Christiansburg, died Friday, November 4, 2022. He was born in Radford, Virginia on October, 14th, 1957. Gary’s love of cars led him to owning his own dealership, Kanode Motors, for 40 years. He never met a stranger. His greatest joy was his two daughters, Alex and Sidney. He taught them the love of fast cars and rock n’ roll music. Just an amazing husband, son and father.
wfirnews.com
Man found shot near downtown market area
On November 5, 2022 at approximately 12:45 a.m., Roanoke Police Officers working in the downtown area heard a gunshot, then observed a large group of people leaving a parking lot in the 100 block of Campbell Avenue SE. Officers began running towards the scene where they located an adult male victim lying on the ground with what appeared to be a critical gunshot wound. Officers began rendering aid and attempting to control the large crowd that was surrounding the victim and scene. Roanoke Fire-EMS arrived and transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.
WDBJ7.com
Body found Friday in Claytor Lake
PULASKI Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A male was found dead in Claytor Lake Friday near Bear Drive off State Park Road. The Pulaski Co. Sheriff’s Office found the white male in the water after getting a report around 12:15 p.m. from a citizen regarding a possible body. He has...
Roanoke Man Arrested For Murder
FINCASTLE, VA (VR) – On October 8, 2022, Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the Glen Wilton Park and Ride along Botetourt Road (Route 220) to find a deceased female lying in the gravel lot from an apparent gunshot wound. Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office detectives and an investigator with the Medical Examiner’s office examined the scene extensively. Detectives soon discovered that the victim’s car was found abandoned and burned in a secluded area of Bath County. The body of the female victim was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke, VA where an autopsy was performed, and the manner of...
wfxrtv.com
Multiple crews battle Friday night brush fire in Botetourt Co.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Botetourt County Department of Fire and EMS says multiple crews came out on Friday night to battle a brush fire. Firefighters say according to the 9-1-1 call a pile of brush that was burning in the Arcadia area spread quickly out of control and into the National Forest. They say the fire was able to be contained quickly with the help of crews from Buchanan, Troutville and Natural Bridge.
WSET
Man found dead in Claytor Lake: Sheriff
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A man has been found dead in Claytor Lake on Friday according to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office. At approximately 12:15 p.m., Pulaski County Joint Communications Center got a call about a possible body being in the water near the public boat docks on Bear Drive off of State Park Road.
WDBJ7.com
VDOT & Virginia State Police explore speed camera enforcement for I-81 work zones
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Transportation and Virginia State Police are turning to technology to reduce the number of crashes on Interstate 81. They’re working on a pilot project that could bring speed camera enforcement to work zones on I-81. The state agencies haven’t formally announced...
WSET
Now, Then and Forever: Radford store offers much more than just Hot Wheels
RADFORD, Va. (WSET) — The name of this store on Main Street in Radford says it all. This store sells hot wheels of now, then and forever. What started as a way to unload Ralph Stewart's and his sons extensive collection, turned into something much more than either could have imagined.
NRVNews
RSVP Walk-A-Thon benefits Seniors
RSVP of Montgomery County and Radford held a Walk-A-Thon to benefit the 15th annual Supplies for Seniors. The event was held on Friday, October 28 from 10 am -12 pm at the Christiansburg Recreation Center. In January 2023, the RSVP Supplies for Seniors project will provide many homebound seniors and...
NRVNews
Hixon, Micah Edward
Micah Edward Hixon, of Blacksburg died, Friday, November 4, 2022, at Lewis Gale Hospital- Montgomery. He was born in Blacksburg on January 11, 1983. He was preceded in death by his father William Wayne Hixon. He is survived by his mother, Tammie Smith Hixon. Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday,...
WSLS
Big change coming! Record warmth Monday, followed by more typical November weather
ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Monday! In the wake of weekend showers, some areas are dealing with dense fog this morning. This is expected to burn off by 9 a.m. We’ll be mostly cloudy at daybreak, but look for clouds to decrease through midday and afternoon. The sunshine will...
wfxrtv.com
Angels of Assisi holding discounted adoption event
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Angels of Assisi says they are once again full of adoptable pets and holding open adoptions on Saturday. They say the adoption event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Angels of Assisi on Campbell Avenue SW in Roanoke. You can adopt a furry friend with the lowered adoption fee of $30.
WDBJ7.com
Craig Co. Schools closed Monday due to staff illnesses
CRAIG Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A local school district will have the next two days off. According to an announcement by the group Sunday, “Due to a high number of staff illnesses, Craig County Public Schools will be closed tomorrow, Monday November 7, 2022.”. All buildings will be thoroughly...
wfxrtv.com
Tractor-trailer crash cleared on I-81 N in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) a tractor-trailer crash is causing traffic delays on Interstate 81 North in Montgomery County. The crash is at mile marker 120.4 and VDOT reports both the north right lane and shoulder are closed. Drivers should expect...
NRVNews
Kinser, Sterling Smith
Sterling “Stubby” Smith Kinser, age 82 of Pulaski passed away unexpectedly Thursday, November 3, 2022. Born October 8, 1940 in Pulaski he was the son of the late Elbert E. Kinser and Ruby Pauline Lewis Kinser. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Linda Jane Kinser, brother, Elbert E. Kinser, Jr. “June Bug” and sisters, Patsy Pagan and Lily Jean Kinser.
Franklin News Post
New tower goes up in Westlake, but not for broadband as originally planned
Crews finally erected the long-discussed communications tower in Westlake last week, piecing together the monopine tower resembling a 160-foot evergreen tree behind the former Grand Home Furnishings building. But it won’t do anything to improve wireless internet access in that community, as we originally planned. Instead, internet provider Seiontec is...
