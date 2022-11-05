ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PhotoFest: State Volleyball Tournament Day 3

The State High School Volleyball Tournament concluded on Saturday at the Ford Center with Kelly Walsh winning the 4A Championship with a 25-19, 25-21, and 25-23 win over Cody. In 3A, Mountain View beat Lyman 20-25, 25-22, 17-25, 25-23, and 16-14 for the Title. Burns outlasted Big Horn 28-26, 4-25, 25-23, and 25-20 to take the 2A Championship with Riverside beating Southeast 23-25, 17-25, 25-22, 25-16, and 16-14 to win the 1A Crown.

