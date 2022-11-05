ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Middletown, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
richlandsource.com

Cincinnati Moeller hustles by Springboro

Cincinnati Moeller called "game" in the waning moments of a 3-1 defeat of Springboro at Cincinnati Moeller High on November 5 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Cincinnati Moeller drew first blood by forging a 2-0 margin over Springboro after the first half.
CINCINNATI, OH
richlandsource.com

Mentor snatches victory over Canton McKinley

Yes, Mentor looked relaxed while edging Canton McKinley, but no autographs please after its 19-14 victory for an Ohio high school football victory on November 4. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Mentor and Canton McKinley settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
MENTOR, OH
richlandsource.com

Ansonia shifts into 4-wheel drive to mud past Springfield Catholic Central

It didn't look good early, but Ansonia wasn't painting a portrait, just a victory, which it earned with this 46-6 decision over Springfield Catholic Central on Friday in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 4. Springfield Catholic Central started on steady ground by forging a 6-0 lead over...
ANSONIA, OH
richlandsource.com

Minster darts by Mechanicsburg in easy victory

Minster gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Mechanicsburg 45-21 for an Ohio high school football victory on November 4. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Minster and Mechanicsburg settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
MECHANICSBURG, OH
richlandsource.com

Cincinnati Winton Woods takes a toll on Hamilton Ross

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Cincinnati Winton Woods prevailed over Hamilton Ross 34-21 at Cincinnati Winton Woods High on November 4 in Ohio football action. Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the...
CINCINNATI, OH
richlandsource.com

Westerville South survives taut tilt with North Canton Hoover

A sigh of relief filled the air in Westerville South's locker room after a trying 27-21 test with North Canton Hoover on November 4 in Ohio football action. North Canton Hoover authored a promising start, taking a 14-7 advantage over Westerville South at the end of the first quarter.
WESTERVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Canton South wins tense tussle with East Liverpool Beaver Local

A tight-knit tilt turned in Canton South's direction just enough to squeeze past East Liverpool Beaver Local 56-48 in Ohio high school football action on November 4. East Liverpool Beaver Local authored a promising start, taking a 14-0 advantage over Canton South at the end of the first quarter.
CANTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy