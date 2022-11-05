Read full article on original website
Playoff Locations: Massillon, Lake, Canton South, West Branch & Our Coverage
Here are the days, times and locations for the area high school football teams still alive in the OHSAA Playoffs. Division II – all games Friday, 7 p.m. 1 Massillon (10-1) vs. 5 Sunbury Big Walnut (10-2) at Mansfield Senior Arlin Field LISTEN @WHBCSPORTS.COM. 2 Lake (11-1) vs. 3...
Cincinnati Moeller hustles by Springboro
Cincinnati Moeller called "game" in the waning moments of a 3-1 defeat of Springboro at Cincinnati Moeller High on November 5 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Cincinnati Moeller drew first blood by forging a 2-0 margin over Springboro after the first half.
Mentor snatches victory over Canton McKinley
Yes, Mentor looked relaxed while edging Canton McKinley, but no autographs please after its 19-14 victory for an Ohio high school football victory on November 4. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Mentor and Canton McKinley settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
Ansonia shifts into 4-wheel drive to mud past Springfield Catholic Central
It didn't look good early, but Ansonia wasn't painting a portrait, just a victory, which it earned with this 46-6 decision over Springfield Catholic Central on Friday in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 4. Springfield Catholic Central started on steady ground by forging a 6-0 lead over...
Bent but not broken: Crestview weathers scare to dispatch Patrick Henry
Crestview eventually plied victory away from Patrick Henry 31-22 in Ohio high school football on November 4. The first quarter gave Crestview a 17-14 lead over Patrick Henry.
Lowry explodes for 4 TD as Canfield cruises
#2 Canfield (10-1) will take on the winner of #6 Tallmadge (9-2) and #3 Ursuline (9-2) in round three.
West Chester Lakota West blankets Cincinnati Princeton with swarming defensive effort
A stalwart defense refused to yield as West Chester Lakota West shutout Cincinnati Princeton 35-0 on November 4 in Ohio football action. West Chester Lakota West breathed fire in front of Cincinnati Princeton 21-0 to begin the second quarter.
Dominant defense: Cincinnati Wyoming stifles Springfield Shawnee
No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Cincinnati Wyoming followed in snuffing Springfield Shawnee's offense 35-0 on November 4 in Ohio football. Cincinnati Wyoming opened with a 7-0 advantage over Springfield Shawnee through the first quarter.
Uniontown Lake records thin win against Columbus St. Francis DeSales
Uniontown Lake weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 13-7 victory against Columbus St. Francis DeSales in an Ohio high school football matchup. The first quarter gave Uniontown Lake a 7-0 lead over Columbus St. Francis DeSales.
Minster darts by Mechanicsburg in easy victory
Minster gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Mechanicsburg 45-21 for an Ohio high school football victory on November 4. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Minster and Mechanicsburg settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
Youngstown Cardinal Mooney nets nifty victory over Creston Norwayne
Youngstown Cardinal Mooney showed its poise to outlast a game Creston Norwayne squad for a 24-17 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney opened with a 3-0 advantage over Creston Norwayne through the first quarter.
Blank check: Youngstown Cardinal Mooney writes off Beachwood with nothing but zeroes
Dominating defense was the calling card of Youngstown Cardinal Mooney as it shut out Beachwood 2-0 for an Ohio boys soccer victory on November 5. Both teams were blanked in the first half.
New Madison Tri-Village overpowers Cincinnati Country Day in thorough fashion
New Madison Tri-Village's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Cincinnati Country Day 49-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 4. The first quarter gave New Madison Tri-Village a 21-0 lead over Cincinnati Country Day.
Cincinnati Winton Woods takes a toll on Hamilton Ross
Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Cincinnati Winton Woods prevailed over Hamilton Ross 34-21 at Cincinnati Winton Woods High on November 4 in Ohio football action. Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the...
Westerville South survives taut tilt with North Canton Hoover
A sigh of relief filled the air in Westerville South's locker room after a trying 27-21 test with North Canton Hoover on November 4 in Ohio football action. North Canton Hoover authored a promising start, taking a 14-7 advantage over Westerville South at the end of the first quarter.
West Branch posts 54 points; advances to Regional Semifinal
Dru DeShields threw for 4 touchdowns and ran for another on the Warriors' monumental night.
Never a doubt: West Milton Milton-Union breezes past Camden Preble Shawnee
West Milton Milton-Union's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Camden Preble Shawnee 42-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup. West Milton Milton-Union darted in front of Camden Preble Shawnee 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
Germantown Valley View hits passing gear early to lap Blanchester
Germantown Valley View zipped to a quick start to key a 49-16 win over Blanchester during this Ohio football game. The first quarter gave Germantown Valley View a 21-0 lead over Blanchester.
Trenton Edgewood works extra shift to take care of Piqua in OT classic
Trenton Edgewood needed bonus action to put the nail in the coffin of Piqua during a 21-14 OT thriller in an Ohio high school football matchup. Piqua authored a promising start, taking a 7-0 advantage over Trenton Edgewood at the end of the first quarter.
Canton South wins tense tussle with East Liverpool Beaver Local
A tight-knit tilt turned in Canton South's direction just enough to squeeze past East Liverpool Beaver Local 56-48 in Ohio high school football action on November 4. East Liverpool Beaver Local authored a promising start, taking a 14-0 advantage over Canton South at the end of the first quarter.
