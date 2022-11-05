ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

kusi.com

No on Measure D: The city won’t lose funding, people will lose work

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gov. Gavin Newsom recently threw his support behind San Diego’s Measure D to eliminate the city’s ban on the use of Project Labor Agreements. If passed, Measure D would amend San Diego’s municipal code to allow the city to use project labor agreements on construction projects. This would make it harder for small contracting companies to compete locally, and would give unions the upper hand – provided for by the politicians they helped put in office.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Stephen Houlahan vows to protect women’s reproductive rights if elected

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Stephen Houlahan is running to represent California’s 48th district. “I was raised right here in the district, in the town of Santee, where I live with my wife and son. I have served my whole life, whether as a nurse, a little league coach, or as a city council member,” Houlahan said on his website.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Chula Vista mayoral candidates make final pitch to voters ahead of Election Day

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – The Chula Vista mayoral race between Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar and Republican John McCann is expected to be a toss up. McCann’s campaign first made headlines after he held a press conference announcing that he hired a private investigator to stalk Campa-Najjar, in order to prove that he lives in Banker’s Hill, not the City of Chula Vista.
CHULA VISTA, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

SUPERVISORS APPROVE SLEEPING CABINS FOR HOMELESS, SEEK CHURCHES, NONPROFITS TO HOST SITES

November 5, 2022 (San Diego) – The County Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved a proposal by Supervisors Joel Anderson and Nora Vargas to purchase sleeping cabins or other emergency shelter structures. The structures will be made available to community partners like churches and non-profits who want to step up and provide shelter options in their community.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Channel

Early voting in San Diego County by the numbers

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego County Registrar of Voters released early voting data ahead of midterm election day this upcoming Tuesday. Below, you'll find various numbers regarding voter turnout, mail-in ballots and early in-person voting (NOTE: data is as of 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6):. Expected turnout.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

San Diego honors National Native American Heritage Month

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – November is National Native American Heritage Month. The San Diego community is dedicating this time to celebrating the rich an diverse cultures of indigenous people. The first inhabitants of San Diego include the Luiseno, Cahuilla, Cupeno, and the Kumeyaay. Over the course of the month,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
preussinsider.com

Vice Principal Ms. Watson Announces Her Departure

On the 4th of November during high school lunch, Vice Principal Ms. Watson announced that she will be leaving the Preuss School to take a position at the San Diego County Office of Education. Ms. Watson who has served as the vice principal for the last two years helped the...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
sdcitytimes.com

Biden helps get out the vote at MiraCosta College

President Joe Biden will visit MiraCosta College on Nov. 3 to join Congressperson Mike Levin in rallying voters for the midterm elections, according to an email sent to MiraCosta students and staff on Nov. 2 and an Eventbrite listing. Registration for the free event, which requires attendees to arrive by...
OCEANSIDE, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Transportation Secretary Buttigieg visits San Diego amid rail closure crisis

As both companies and commuters struggle to deal with the closure of rail service between Los Angeles and San Diego due to unstable bluff conditions beneath the coast-hugging tracks, the Biden Administration has sent Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to San Diego to deliver an urgent message. “Both the President and I have an enduring commitment to the survival and growth of American rail travel,” said the Secretary. “In fact, we envision a future when more people ride the train to work than drive cars! When jet planes are replaced by green trains! You can’t fail when you ride the rails! However, I regret to inform you that we won’t be doing anything to restore this particular line. Better for it to remain defunct, a painful reminder of the reality of bluff erosion brought on by sea level rise, itself brought on by climate change. You did this to yourselves, America. You should have listened to Al Gore. I understand many of you may be disappointed, but what are you going to do, vote Republican? This is California! Choo-choo, vote blue!”
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

The Lost Towns of San Diego County, Tango Dancing Beginner Class

Communities like Bernardo, Merton, Stowe, and Bostonia disappeared decades ago. Yet these places once bustled with life, each boasting its own school, general store, often a stagecoach or railroad stop. Historian Vincent Rossi his shares his research into these lost towns. When: Tuesday, November 15, 1 pm. Where: Mission Valley...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
pctonline.com

Anticimex Announces Acquisition of Corky's Pest Control

SAN MARCOS, Calif. - Anticimex announced its continued expansion into Southern California with the acquisition of Corky’s Pest Control. Headquartered in San Marcos, Calif, Corky’s was founded by Harry (Corky) Mizer in 1967, with operations throughout San Diego and Los Angeles. The acquisition closed on July 17. Corky’s...
SAN MARCOS, CA

