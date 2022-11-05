Read full article on original website
San Diego Voters Asked to Overturn Ban on Union Labor Pacts with Measure D
San Diego voters will decide Tuesday whether the city’s decade-long ban on the use of project labor agreements on municipal construction projects will be lifted through Measure D. If passed, Measure D would repeal 2012’s Measure A, which prohibited the city from requiring contractors to enter into project labor...
kusi.com
No on Measure D: The city won’t lose funding, people will lose work
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gov. Gavin Newsom recently threw his support behind San Diego’s Measure D to eliminate the city’s ban on the use of Project Labor Agreements. If passed, Measure D would amend San Diego’s municipal code to allow the city to use project labor agreements on construction projects. This would make it harder for small contracting companies to compete locally, and would give unions the upper hand – provided for by the politicians they helped put in office.
Chula Vista to Pick New Leadership in Mayoral Election on Nov. 8
Voters in San Diego County’s second-largest city will get a new mayor for the first time in eight years Tuesday, with Republican John McCann and Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar squaring off for the position. McCann and Campa-Najjar received the most votes in a crowded June primary, with McCann receiving 8,618...
KPBS
San Diego Council President responds to Newsom's homeless challenge
San Diego is one of the cities affected by Gov. Gavin Newsom’s decision to withhold funding for homeless projects — until they come up with better plans. San Diego City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera said he gets what’s behind the governor’s decision. “I think the governor’s...
kusi.com
Stephen Houlahan vows to protect women’s reproductive rights if elected
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Stephen Houlahan is running to represent California’s 48th district. “I was raised right here in the district, in the town of Santee, where I live with my wife and son. I have served my whole life, whether as a nurse, a little league coach, or as a city council member,” Houlahan said on his website.
kusi.com
Chula Vista mayoral candidates make final pitch to voters ahead of Election Day
CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – The Chula Vista mayoral race between Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar and Republican John McCann is expected to be a toss up. McCann’s campaign first made headlines after he held a press conference announcing that he hired a private investigator to stalk Campa-Najjar, in order to prove that he lives in Banker’s Hill, not the City of Chula Vista.
eastcountymagazine.org
SUPERVISORS APPROVE SLEEPING CABINS FOR HOMELESS, SEEK CHURCHES, NONPROFITS TO HOST SITES
November 5, 2022 (San Diego) – The County Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved a proposal by Supervisors Joel Anderson and Nora Vargas to purchase sleeping cabins or other emergency shelter structures. The structures will be made available to community partners like churches and non-profits who want to step up and provide shelter options in their community.
San Diego Channel
Early voting in San Diego County by the numbers
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego County Registrar of Voters released early voting data ahead of midterm election day this upcoming Tuesday. Below, you'll find various numbers regarding voter turnout, mail-in ballots and early in-person voting (NOTE: data is as of 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6):. Expected turnout.
First-of-its-kind affordable housing development opens in Carlsbad
A new affordable housing development called Windsor Pointe opened in Carlsbad on Thursday, announced the the County of San Diego Communications Office.
San Diego County Cannabis Tax Measure on Nov. 8 Ballot
Voters on Tuesday will decide whether medical and recreational cannabis businesses operating in San Diego County’s unincorporated areas will pay a tax that could be used for government services such as health care, fire safety and parks. If passed, the measure will impose tax rates of 6% for retail...
kusi.com
San Diego honors National Native American Heritage Month
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – November is National Native American Heritage Month. The San Diego community is dedicating this time to celebrating the rich an diverse cultures of indigenous people. The first inhabitants of San Diego include the Luiseno, Cahuilla, Cupeno, and the Kumeyaay. Over the course of the month,...
kusi.com
Brian Maryott makes gains against Levin, Biden flies into San Diego as Dems. panic
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Brian Maryott (R) is a businessman and certified financial planner who managed billions of client assets for a portion of his career. He also started a nonprofit that teaches financial literacy to underserved communities. Now he’s running for California’s 49th Congressional District against Mike Levin...
preussinsider.com
Vice Principal Ms. Watson Announces Her Departure
On the 4th of November during high school lunch, Vice Principal Ms. Watson announced that she will be leaving the Preuss School to take a position at the San Diego County Office of Education. Ms. Watson who has served as the vice principal for the last two years helped the...
sdcitytimes.com
Biden helps get out the vote at MiraCosta College
President Joe Biden will visit MiraCosta College on Nov. 3 to join Congressperson Mike Levin in rallying voters for the midterm elections, according to an email sent to MiraCosta students and staff on Nov. 2 and an Eventbrite listing. Registration for the free event, which requires attendees to arrive by...
San Diego weekly Reader
Transportation Secretary Buttigieg visits San Diego amid rail closure crisis
As both companies and commuters struggle to deal with the closure of rail service between Los Angeles and San Diego due to unstable bluff conditions beneath the coast-hugging tracks, the Biden Administration has sent Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to San Diego to deliver an urgent message. “Both the President and I have an enduring commitment to the survival and growth of American rail travel,” said the Secretary. “In fact, we envision a future when more people ride the train to work than drive cars! When jet planes are replaced by green trains! You can’t fail when you ride the rails! However, I regret to inform you that we won’t be doing anything to restore this particular line. Better for it to remain defunct, a painful reminder of the reality of bluff erosion brought on by sea level rise, itself brought on by climate change. You did this to yourselves, America. You should have listened to Al Gore. I understand many of you may be disappointed, but what are you going to do, vote Republican? This is California! Choo-choo, vote blue!”
kusi.com
SDUSD District C candidate Becca Williams: We need to limit students screen time in the classroom
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -Students in the San Diego Unified School District either meeting or exceeding state standards in English language arts and mathematics declined by 4% and 7.4%, respectively, since 2019, district officials announced last month. The figures come from the California Smarter Balanced Assessments, which reflect the academic performance...
kusi.com
Armed guards enter California Theatre building to clear out homeless inhabitants
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The decaying of the “California Theatre” building was swept by a private armed security team at the direction of the new ownership. The new property owners cleared the building of homeless trespassers and secured the doors and windows. The City of San Diego,...
Biden set to speak at Oceanside rally seeking to boost Levin's reelection bid
President Joe Biden will join Rep. Mike Levin at a get-out-the-vote event at MiraCosta College in Oceanside today. Biden is scheduled to arrive at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar late Thursday afternoon.
San Diego weekly Reader
The Lost Towns of San Diego County, Tango Dancing Beginner Class
Communities like Bernardo, Merton, Stowe, and Bostonia disappeared decades ago. Yet these places once bustled with life, each boasting its own school, general store, often a stagecoach or railroad stop. Historian Vincent Rossi his shares his research into these lost towns. When: Tuesday, November 15, 1 pm. Where: Mission Valley...
pctonline.com
Anticimex Announces Acquisition of Corky's Pest Control
SAN MARCOS, Calif. - Anticimex announced its continued expansion into Southern California with the acquisition of Corky’s Pest Control. Headquartered in San Marcos, Calif, Corky’s was founded by Harry (Corky) Mizer in 1967, with operations throughout San Diego and Los Angeles. The acquisition closed on July 17. Corky’s...
