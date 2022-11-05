Read full article on original website
Salina Central hangs on, ends Great Bend’s streak, season
SALINA, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - After losing 19-straight games, Great Bend almost seemed impossible to beat the past seven weeks. The Panthers tried some late-game magic one more time but on a cold Friday night in Salina, senior running back Kenyon McMillan and the Mustangs were too much in a 40-35 win.
WIBW
2 women sent to hospital after deer runs in front of van
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A deer sent two women from the Kansas City area to a Shawnee Co. hospital after it ran in front of their van. The Kansas Highway Patrol indicates that around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 172.2 on northbound I-335 in Shawnee Co.
heartlandcollegesports.com
TCU Cracks Top 5 of AP Poll, Texas, K-State Also Ranked
The TCU Horned Frogs have cracked the Top 5 of this week’s AP Poll, while Texas and Kansas State are both ranked this week, rounding out three Big 12 teams in the Top 25. The Horned Frogs improved to 9-0 with a win vs. Texas Tech on Saturday, but also got help from around the country to move up from No. 7 to No. 4.
World’s Largest Belt Buckle coming soon to small Kansas town
The town of Abilene will soon be laying claim to having the World's Largest Belt Buckle as their project nears completion.
Runners, walkers brave November chill in 1st Salina Crossroads Marathon event
The first Salina Crossroads Marathon, Half Marathon, Family Fun Run/Walk, and Team Relays is in the books and it was a success!. The qualifier for the Boston Marathon had 817 runners from 30 states registered. “We had an amazing event this year and we are looking forward to continuing to...
Driver hospitalized in Salina after car strikes I-70 bridge rail
SALINE COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 3:30p.m. Saturday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Toyota Prius driven by Ray Walter Cooke, 39, Pleasent Grove, Utah, was westbound on Interstate 70 just east of Ohio Street. The car veered to the left,...
Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 5
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Amann, Benjamin James; 47; Wichita. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Behling, Zachariah...
Kansas man arrested, allegedly handcuffed wife to pole
An Assaria man was arrested Thursday after police say he handcuffed his wife to a pole in their basement.
KVOE
WEATHER: KVOE studios report heaviest one-day rain total of 2022 and first snow of season; emergency crews busy responding to reported injury wrecks
Friday’s rainfall may well have put the drought on pause for the short term. Saturday, meanwhile, started with a mix of rain and the area’s first snowfall of the season. The KVOE studios received 2.5 inches between 7 am Friday and 3 am Saturday, reaching 2.8 inches total after additional rainfall. KVOE records indicate it’s the heaviest rainfall for a 24-hour period so far this year.
📷: Riley County Arrest Report November 6
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. RODRIGO RAFAEL ESPANA ALVARADO, 26, Manhattan, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 1st conv; blood/breath .08 or >; Bond $750. JASON JOHN HOGABOOM,...
KCTV 5
‘I don’t want to move to Manhattan’: Another Kansas family comes forward with concerns about Kansas DCF
TONGANOXIE, Kan (KCTV) – Another Kansas family has come forward calling out Cornerstones and the Kansas Department of Children and families. Jackie Schooler has been caring three siblings, ages 5, 10 and 12. They came to her three years ago. KCTV5 has reported extensively on their sister’s story.
KVOE
WEATHER: Trio of injury crashes reported with around 1 inch of rainfall reported
Rainfall continues across the KVOE listening area Friday afternoon. Three injury crashes have been reported. Emporia EMS and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the Kansas Turnpike mile marker 109, near the Flint Hills cattle pens exit and nearly 20 miles southwest of Emporia. Emporia Fire says an ambulance took one person to Newman Regional Health from that wreck. A second reported injury crash at that location yielded no hospital transports.
North Carolina man arrested after flying to Kansas to meet minor, sheriff says
WABAUNSEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A North Carolina man is in custody after allegedly flying to Kansas to meet a young child. The Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office reports it arrested Derrick Yarnell Mayfield, 20, of Henderson, North Carolina on Oct. 31 in the 400 block of E. Flint Hills Drive. Deputies were alerted to a possible […]
Man killed by train in Shawnee County identified
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A person who was struck and killed by a train in Shawnee County has been identified by law enforcement. Chad E. States, 47, of Topeka was killed on Nov. 1 in a train vs. pedestrian crash, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. near NW […]
Kan. girl arrested after alleged violent attack at high school
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent attack on a student at Manhattan High School. Just after 8a.m. Thursday, officers filed a report for aggravated battery at Manhattan High School in the 2100 block of Poyntz Avenue, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 17-year-old...
KWCH.com
Man arrested for battery, kidnapping following disturbance at Assaria home
SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A disturbance at a home in the Saline County town of Assaria led to a man’s arrest on requested charges that include aggravated battery, kidnapping and child endangerment. The Saline County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, confirmed information it previously provided to the Salina Post...
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Oct. 29-Nov. 4
Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: DIEHL, LINDA ELAINE; 62; Abilene. CHARGES REQUESTED: Driving under the infl of...
Winter weather advisory issued for some area counties
A winter weather advisory has been issued for several counties in our area. The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a winter weather advisory in effect from 8 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday for the following counties in our area. Ellsworth County. Marion County. McPherson County. Rain to...
Charges filed against Fort Riley soldier accused of stabbing fellow soldier to death
FORT RILEY (KSNT) – A soldier from Fort Riley has been charged in relation to a stabbing incident in Junction City earlier this year that left one person dead. Stars and Stripes reports that Spc. Jalen D. Thomas has been charged with murder, manslaughter, assault and domestic violence in relation to the death of Sgt. […]
