Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KANSAS STATE
catchitkansas.com

Salina Central hangs on, ends Great Bend’s streak, season

SALINA, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - After losing 19-straight games, Great Bend almost seemed impossible to beat the past seven weeks. The Panthers tried some late-game magic one more time but on a cold Friday night in Salina, senior running back Kenyon McMillan and the Mustangs were too much in a 40-35 win.
SALINA, KS
WIBW

2 women sent to hospital after deer runs in front of van

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A deer sent two women from the Kansas City area to a Shawnee Co. hospital after it ran in front of their van. The Kansas Highway Patrol indicates that around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 172.2 on northbound I-335 in Shawnee Co.
TOPEKA, KS
heartlandcollegesports.com

TCU Cracks Top 5 of AP Poll, Texas, K-State Also Ranked

The TCU Horned Frogs have cracked the Top 5 of this week’s AP Poll, while Texas and Kansas State are both ranked this week, rounding out three Big 12 teams in the Top 25. The Horned Frogs improved to 9-0 with a win vs. Texas Tech on Saturday, but also got help from around the country to move up from No. 7 to No. 4.
FORT WORTH, TX
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 5

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Amann, Benjamin James; 47; Wichita. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Behling, Zachariah...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
KVOE

WEATHER: KVOE studios report heaviest one-day rain total of 2022 and first snow of season; emergency crews busy responding to reported injury wrecks

Friday’s rainfall may well have put the drought on pause for the short term. Saturday, meanwhile, started with a mix of rain and the area’s first snowfall of the season. The KVOE studios received 2.5 inches between 7 am Friday and 3 am Saturday, reaching 2.8 inches total after additional rainfall. KVOE records indicate it’s the heaviest rainfall for a 24-hour period so far this year.
EMPORIA, KS
Little Apple Post

📷: Riley County Arrest Report November 6

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. RODRIGO RAFAEL ESPANA ALVARADO, 26, Manhattan, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 1st conv; blood/breath .08 or >; Bond $750. JASON JOHN HOGABOOM,...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
KVOE

WEATHER: Trio of injury crashes reported with around 1 inch of rainfall reported

Rainfall continues across the KVOE listening area Friday afternoon. Three injury crashes have been reported. Emporia EMS and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the Kansas Turnpike mile marker 109, near the Flint Hills cattle pens exit and nearly 20 miles southwest of Emporia. Emporia Fire says an ambulance took one person to Newman Regional Health from that wreck. A second reported injury crash at that location yielded no hospital transports.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Man killed by train in Shawnee County identified

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A person who was struck and killed by a train in Shawnee County has been identified by law enforcement. Chad E. States, 47, of Topeka was killed on Nov. 1 in a train vs. pedestrian crash, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. near NW […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
St. Joseph Post

Kan. girl arrested after alleged violent attack at high school

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent attack on a student at Manhattan High School. Just after 8a.m. Thursday, officers filed a report for aggravated battery at Manhattan High School in the 2100 block of Poyntz Avenue, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 17-year-old...
MANHATTAN, KS
KWCH.com

Man arrested for battery, kidnapping following disturbance at Assaria home

SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A disturbance at a home in the Saline County town of Assaria led to a man’s arrest on requested charges that include aggravated battery, kidnapping and child endangerment. The Saline County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, confirmed information it previously provided to the Salina Post...
ASSARIA, KS
Salina Post

Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Oct. 29-Nov. 4

Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: DIEHL, LINDA ELAINE; 62; Abilene. CHARGES REQUESTED: Driving under the infl of...
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS

