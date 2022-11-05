The TCU Horned Frogs have cracked the Top 5 of this week’s AP Poll, while Texas and Kansas State are both ranked this week, rounding out three Big 12 teams in the Top 25. The Horned Frogs improved to 9-0 with a win vs. Texas Tech on Saturday, but also got help from around the country to move up from No. 7 to No. 4.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO