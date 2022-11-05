He was a legend at Auburn before he became a coach. Carnell "Cadillac" Williams came to Auburn to play football. He was part of the 2004 SEC champion, undefeated team. After a brief coaching career in Division II, the high school ranks and in the pro game, Caddy returned to Auburn to coach running backs. A week ago, he was named Auburn's interim head coach. Carnell is the first African-American head football coach in Auburn history. In his first Tiger Talk last Thursday he joined Brad Law and me to talk about his week and elevation to head coach, at least for a few weeks.

AUBURN, AL ・ 15 HOURS AGO