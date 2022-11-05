Read full article on original website
auburntigers.com
Women’s tennis completes fall slate at Thunderbird Invite
TEMPE, Ariz. – Auburn women's tennis finished their fall slate on Sunday at the Thunderbird Invite. The Tigers went a perfect three-for-three in doubles play over the weekend as the Auburn duo of Adeline Flach and Kaitlyn Carnicella defeated Marianna Argyrokastriti and Rachel Hanford from host school Arizona State on Friday, California's Hannah Viller Moeller and Makenna Thiel on Saturday, as well as Nicole Hammond and Andrea Cerdan from Michigan on Sunday.
auburntigers.com
Tigers finish fall season at Florida Fall Invite
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Auburn men's tennis team wrapped up the fall schedule on Sunday at the Florida Fall Invite in Gainesville, Fla. The event featured three days of singles and doubles matches. The Auburn duo of Raul Dobai and Jan Galka claimed a victory in doubles over Duke's...
auburntigers.com
Auburn Volleyball seals dramatic series sweep over Texas A&M
AUBURN. Ala. – Another day in Neville had Auburn fans checking their pulses following an exhausting, yet exhilarating four-set affair on Sunday. Facing Texas A&M for the second time in as many days, the Tigers cranked out a 3-1 (25-21, 29-27, 24-26, 33-31) victory but it was far from identical. Three straight deuce sets had the Orange and Blue faithful on the edge of their seats for over two and half hours with the Tigers finally claiming victory in dramatic fashion to secure its first 20-win season in over a decade.
auburntigers.com
No. 15 Auburn hosts George Mason in 2022-23 season opener
AUBURN, Ala. – College basketball is back. No. 15 Auburn will tip off its 2022-23 season Monday night at home against George Mason. Many will recognize the name from George Mason's magical Final Four run 16 years ago, but this is a team that had road wins at Maryland at Georgia just last year. The Patriots went into Kansas and hung with the Jayhawks for 40 minutes.
auburntigers.com
Talking Tigers - Carnell Williams
He was a legend at Auburn before he became a coach. Carnell "Cadillac" Williams came to Auburn to play football. He was part of the 2004 SEC champion, undefeated team. After a brief coaching career in Division II, the high school ranks and in the pro game, Caddy returned to Auburn to coach running backs. A week ago, he was named Auburn's interim head coach. Carnell is the first African-American head football coach in Auburn history. In his first Tiger Talk last Thursday he joined Brad Law and me to talk about his week and elevation to head coach, at least for a few weeks.
auburntigers.com
Balanced offense leads Auburn Volleyball past Texas A&M
AUBURN. Ala. – Auburn Volleyball has only lost one home game this season. Saturday night in Neville Arena, the Tigers had no intention of making it two. Behind a well-balanced offensive effort, Auburn took down Texas A&M, 3-1 (25-22, 25-22, 22-25, 25-21) for the first win over the Aggies on the Plains since 2013.
auburntigers.com
Auburn rallies, falls 39-33 in OT at Mississippi State
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Auburn overcame a 21-point deficit and twice took the lead in the fourth quarter before falling to Mississippi State 39-33 in overtime Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium. "I'm so proud of my guys. They fought," said interim head coach Carnell Williams. "I emphasized two things all...
auburntigers.com
No. 4 Auburn wins big at No. 7 South Carolina, 13-6
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. – The No. 4 Auburn equestrian team captured a 13-6 victory on the road, downing Southeastern Conference rival and No. 7 South Carolina, 13-6, at One Wood Farm in Blythewood, South Carolina Friday afternoon. With the win, the Tigers improved to 4-1 overall with a 2-0 mark...
