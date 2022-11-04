ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power 107.5/106.3

McDonald’s Releases Limited Edition “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Happy Meal Toys

By Sammy Approved
Power 107.5/106.3
Power 107.5/106.3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D4QQF_0izVN1Hc00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kgA20_0izVN1Hc00

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

McDonald’s is riding the Happy Meal wave with a special “Wakanda Forever” themed release for the upcoming “Black Panther” sequel. The fast food restaurant dropped a photo of the exclusive new Happy Meal box on social media this week. Read more about this special collaboration inside.

Fans can get a taste of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with McDonald’s newest menu item inspired by the highly anticipated movie “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” The new promotion began Thursday (Nov. 3) where fans can get a superhero toy based on characters from the film with each Happy Meal purchase. The special items will be available at McDonalds restaurants for a limited time only nationwide.

There are 10 characters from the movie available in the exclusive new Happy Meals, including fan favorites like Shuri, Okoye and newcomers like Namor and Ironheart. Customers are urged to find their participating restaurant to get their hands on one of the new Happy Meals while supplies last.

McDonald’s is continuing the trend after their Cactus Flea Market adult Happy Meals made huge waves last month. The limited edition Happy Meal toys made such an impact that resellers sold the toys for hundreds and nearly thousands of dollars online.

The Happy Meal has been a staple in American households for decades and now they are expanding their reach with the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the beloved kingdom of Wakanda.

Check out the exclusive drop available at participating McDonald’s below:

Here’s a look at the special, limited edition Wakanda Forever themed toys:

Here’s what fans are saying about the new drop:

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

You Can Win a 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Themed Xbox Series X

Ahead of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's release on Nov. 11, Marvel fans and gamers can win one of the limited edition Wakanda-themed Xbox Series X consoles. The look of Microsoft's custom consoles reference the Black Panther suit from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and come with matching controllers, and controller holders, as well as replica Kimoyo beads, the all-purpose Wakandan wearable wonder tech featured in the movies.
The Independent

McDonald's launches Black Panther-inspired Happy Meal

McDonald’s has launched a special Happy Meal to coincide with the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.The superhero-inspired meal, available in the US, comes with one of ten toys based on the movie.Starring Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Tenoch Huerta, Lupita Nyong’o and more, the film follows Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje as they fight to protect their nation from world powers after King T’Challa’s death.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
News 12

WHAT’S HOT: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Happy Meals hit drive-thrus

The lines at the McDonald’s drive-thru might be a little bit longer now that the restaurant chain has released new Happy Meal inspired by Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." The company says each Happy Meal includes one of 10 "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" super hero toys based on...
TechRadar

Turf Wars: inside Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s trauma-laced physical and emotional battles

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a movie rooted in grief. Its exploration of immeasurable loss, dealing with the day-to-day heartache, and eventually making peace with that sorrow is tangible throughout the 30th Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie. Given the circumstances surrounding its development, the superhero film’s examination of such subject...
digitalspy.com

Marvel fans think Wakanda Forever has spoiled who the new Black Panther is

Wakanda Forever has given fans a better look at the new Black Panther – so good, in fact, that some think they've worked out who's donning the suit. The sequel to 2018's Black Panther will see a new version of the superhero following Chadwick Boseman's death in 2020. After he passed away, Marvel announced the role of T'Challa, king of Wakanda, wouldn't be recast, with the new film honouring the actor and his character's legacy.
Collider

‘Black Adam’ Tops Box Office with $18.5 Million as Studios Make Way for 'Wakanda Forever’

Warner Bros. and DC Films’ Black Adam continues to defy classification, even after three weekends at the box office. The superhero film debuted to a strong $67 million last month, which was a personal best for star Dwayne Johnson but a so-so result for a DC Extended Universe tentpole. It has held relatively well in its third weekend, grossing an estimated $18.5 million, but has only managed $137 million domestically so far.
Power 107.5/106.3

Power 107.5/106.3

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
218K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' #1 for Hip Hop and R&B!

 https://mycolumbuspower.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy