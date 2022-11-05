Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Just Announced: The Largest Christmas Experience in New England is ClosingDianna CarneyAbington, MA
His Bones Were Found In 1997, But His Body Has Never Been FoundStill UnsolvedBristol, RI
High School Students Learn About Manufacturing Careers at Quinebaug Valley Community CollegeMelissa LamarKillingly, CT
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
Neighbors Rescue Pets From Killingly House FireQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Related
norwichathletics.com
Women’s Ice Hockey: Cadets Light Up Beacons to Open NEHC Play
NORTHFIELD, Vt.- The Norwich University Women's Ice Hockey team opened up New England Hockey Conference (NEHC) play with a resounding 10-0 shutout of UMass Boston Saturday afternoon at Kreitzberg Arena. The Cadets barrage started early and often breaking the ice on a breakaway goal by freshman Olivia Boyer (Saint Paul,...
norwichathletics.com
Swimming & Diving: Men dominate Keene State, women fall to Owls in dual meet
KEENE, N.H. - The Norwich men's swimming & diving team continued its undefeated start to the season, claiming a 214-77 win at Keene State College, while the women's swimming & diving team suffered a 176-114 setback to the Owls at Keene State's pool on Saturday afternoon. The Cadets opened up...
Two earthquakes rattle New England this weekend
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – (WPRI) While most of New England is experiencing record-breaking warmth, some parts of the region have been rattled by earthquakes. Two earthquakes have been felt in three different states over the past two days. LOOK BACK: Trio of earthquakes in May likely a cluster Sunday morning at 4:23 AM Eastern Standard […]
whatsupnewp.com
Kittens available for adoption in Providence
Stacker compiled a list of kittens available for adoption in Providence on Petfinder. You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Providence that require a bachelor’s degree. – Breed: Domestic Short Hair, Tuxedo (mixed) – Petfinder. Delta (ALM-fostered in New England) – Gender: Female. – Breed: Tabby, Domestic Short Hair...
WMUR.com
Keene State College student suffers head injury after accidental fall in residence hall
KEENE, N.H. — A Keene State College student was taken to the hospital after suffering a head injury from an accidental fall in an on-campus residence hall, according to officials. Keene State College said the student suffered injuries from the accidental fall in an on-campus residence hall Sunday morning.
ABC6.com
Leave your leaves this fall
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Another autumn is in progress and with the falling of the leaves, comes the cleaning up of the leaf litter. What may be an unsightly nuisance to us is actually a source of survival for many local critters. Dr. Rachael Bonoan, assistant professor and pollinator...
newportdispatch.com
Bear attack in Windham County
STRATTON — A bear attack was reported in Stratton yesterday. Vermont Fish and Wildlife say the victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries following the attack. The victim was later discharged from Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington, state wildlife officials say. No more information has been released by Vermont...
newportdispatch.com
Police pursuit ends in arrest in Hartford
HARTFORD — A 66-year-old man from Massachusetts was arrested for DUI following an incident in Hartford on Thursday. Authorities say they were notified of a pursuit coming from New Hampshire into Vermont on I-89 at around 11:20 p.m. Police say the vehicle stopped for New Hampshire Troopers after approximately...
Frozen-in-Time Farm House For Sale in Dartmouth
A piece of Dartmouth history is for sale right now, but the stunning waterfront views this property boasts are anything but old. The home at 966 Smith Neck Road has been sitting by Apponagansett Bay since 1790. Over the years it has grown from a classic federal-style farmhouse to the 5,606-square-foot property it is today, but the history still seeps out everywhere you turn.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: Domestic Assaults and Resisting Arrest
9:10 p.m. – While getting gas at the municipal pump on Crompton Avenue, a police officer noticed car lights in the parking lot of the Barbara Tufts Playground next door. A car had driven over a wooden 4×4 onto the grass. The officer had driven over to the lot and opened his car door to talk with the driver when two Burmese mountain dogs came bounding over. The officer shut his door and told the driver to call off his dogs. The dogs were jumping up on the police car. I told the dog’s owner the dogs needed to be on leash; the dog’s owner said he had a remote. The officer told the man he needed to have his dogs leashed and that the park closed at sunset. At the station, the officer noticed scratches on the patrol car. The officer gave the dog owner, an EG resident, a municipal court summons for being in a park after sunset.
GoLocalProv
Spotted in Cranston: CHIPs Star Erik Estrada
Actor Erik Estrada was seen dining at Twin Oaks on Sunday. The actor is best known for his co-starring lead role as California Highway Patrol officer Francis (Frank) Llewelyn "Ponch" Poncherello in the police drama television series CHiPs, which ran from 1977 to 1983. Estrada was in Rhode Island this...
Brockton rollover kills one, injures another
BROCKTON, Mass. — Officials in Brockton are investigating a deadly rollover that took place Friday evening. The crash happened on 580 Centre Street at approximately 5 p.m., according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office. A 21-year-old man has died as a result of the rollover, and another...
Fairhaven’s Mike and Wayne’s Uniforms Permanently Closing
It's been 35 years since Wayne Oliveira and his partner opened their uniform and accessories business on Route 6 in Fairhaven. It was so long ago, Oliveira doesn't remember if they opened in the winter or summer. Mike and Wayne's Uniforms and accessories was a store many Fairhaven drivers have...
Police launch homicide investigation after Raynham man fatally shot in Taunton
Local and state police launched a homicide investigation after a Raynham man was fatally shot in Taunton on Sunday. According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, Ross Copeland, 38, was found suffering from a gunshot wound at the corner of Mason and Myrtle Street at 1:38 a.m. The Raynham man was rushed to Morton Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.
Radio Business Report
A Portuguese AM In New England Changes Hands
It’s a 1kw AM with 1 tower and an all-important FM translator at 93.7 MHz, offering Portuguese-speaking listeners in Fall River and New Bedford brokered programming under the brand “The Voice of the Immigrant.”. Now, these facilities are getting an ownership change.
Fatal Overdose in Fall River Parking Lot
FALL RIVER (1420 WBSM) — The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said that a fatal overdose occurred in a vehicle in a Fall River parking lot Friday night. The incident occurred in a parking lot near the Factory of Terror, located at 120 Pearl Street – but not at the haunted attraction itself, despite online rumors.
GoLocalProv
Spotted in Providence: The “Karate Kid”
The “Karate Kid” was spotted in downtown Providence this weekend — at a restaurant becoming increasingly known as a celebrity hotspot. On Saturday, NicoBella’s owner Daniel Crenca not only shared a celebrity snap with actor Ralph Macchio — he also had a photo with Josh Hamilton from the Walk Dead (see below).
WGME
Police: Intoxicated Massachusetts man arrested after multi-state chase
ENFIELD, NEW HAMPSHIRE (WGME) – Police in New Hampshire say a man was arrested for driving under the influence after a drawn-out chase that ended in Vermont Thursday night. Police responded to reports of an erratic driver on I-89 near Lebanon around 11 p.m. Troopers say they tried to pull the driver over but he refused to stop, continuing along the highway slowly and crossing between lanes without signaling.
Turnto10.com
Man shot in Fall River neighborhood, police say
(WJAR) — Fall River police said a man was shot in a neighborhood on Thursday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened around 2:40 p.m. at the 300 block of America Street. According to police, the man appeared to be seriously injured upon arrival. He was taken to Rhode Island...
Specialty Breed Dogs Surrendered By Breeder Now Safe in Salem
Over 30 dogs surrendered to the National Mill Animal Shelter have arrived in Massachusetts. Now, these specialty breeds are in need of forever homes and the SouthCoast seems to be up for the challenge. The Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem recently took to Facebook to let locals know that 33...
Comments / 0