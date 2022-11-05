ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

wpsdlocal6.com

165 Miles: Catastrophe in Kentucky

Maiden Alley Cinema showing Dec. 10 tornado documentary, other local films during River's Edge International Film Festival. "165 Miles: Catastrophe in Kentucky," will follow the trail of destruction left by the Dec. 10 tornado. Survivors from all over Western Kentucky will tell their stories — sharing their struggles, grief, and incredible resiliency.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

'It’s another day to dream': Multiple winning tickets sold in Kentucky as Powerball jackpot soars to $1.9B

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Even though no one took home Saturday night’s historic Powerball prize, now worth $1.9 billion, there were four big winners in Kentucky. Kentucky Lottery officials said two tickets sold in Benton and Midway matched all five white ball numbers but no Powerball. Those tickets won the game’s second prize of $1 million. However, they said the Benton ticket added the Power Play feature and doubled their prize to $2 million.
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

Kentucky General Election Results 2022

Editor’s Note: Any results that appear prior to 6 p.m., Nov. 8, 2022, are a test of the results feed and are NOT results of the Nov. 8, 2022 General Election. KENTUCKY (WOWK) – The results of the Nov. 8, 2022 General Election in Kentucky for Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Floyd, Greenup, Johnson, Lawrence, Lewis, Martin […]
KENTUCKY STATE
sciotopost.com

Sugar Recalled in Ohio, Kentucky, for Containing Metal Wire

Ohio – Domino and C&H Granulated Pure Cane Sugar Easy Baking Tub packaged in 3.5lb plastic tubs 6 tubs per case. Over 6,000 cases of sugar were included in a 22 state recall including Ohio and Kentucky for sugar containing metal wire. The recalled items can also be identified...
OHIO STATE
WKYT 27

Ally Blake’s Forecast | A few showers for some

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Sunday morning everyone! It is a dreary morning for a lot of us in central and eastern Kentucky. Scattered showers and drizzle are continuing to move off to our east. Temps are also steady in the 60s. Throughout the day the clouds should recede and most of us stay dry.
KENTUCKY STATE
walls102.com

Ky officials warn of ‘slick smelly’ chicken guts spill

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky officials on Friday warned motorists to avoid a portion U.S. Highway 62 where chicken offal spilled along the roadway. Offal is typically made up of all the non-edible portions of a bird, like the feathers, fat, blood, bone, organs and certain parts such as the heads and feet.
CALVERT CITY, KY
WOMI Owensboro

Bundle Up, Kentuckians! It’s Going to Get Bone-Chillingly Cold This Weekend

His face says it all, doesn't it? Here in western Kentucky and southern Indiana, we just enjoyed an absolutely beautiful, sunny and warm October. As a matter of fact, much of November has been the same way. This week, for instance, we're going to be treated to another week of sunny skies and highs in the lower to mid 70s. I'll admit it. We've been a bit spoiled. However, our streak is about to end.
KENTUCKY STATE
99.5 WKDQ

How You Can Help Fight Hunger in the Evansville Area

Evansville Parole has teamed up with NOW Counseling to help the community fight against hunger. Here's everything you need to know about how you can help. As the holidays approach, many in the area are excited about gathering with loved ones and enjoying a delicious meal. However, for some, food might be hard to come by. With the rising cost of food, and some folks falling on hard times, some people in the area might not get the same kind of holiday meal that others in the community would take for granted.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTRF

1-year-old missing from Kentucky found at east Columbus McDonald’s

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A one-year-old missing from Kentucky was found in Columbus Sunday morning by authorities after an AMBER Alert was issued. A spokesperson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol told NBC4 the child was found at a McDonald’s near East Livingston Avenue. OSHP confirmed the child...
COLUMBUS, OH
WCPO

How Amendment 2 could change future abortion access in Kentucky

LEX 18 — Voters will soon have a say in the future of abortion access in Kentucky. They will be able to vote yes or no on Constitutional Amendment 2 in November's election. The amendment asks voters if they want to put this sentence into the state constitution: "To protect human life, nothing in this constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion."
KENTUCKY STATE
99.5 WKDQ

99.5 WKDQ

