richlandsource.com
Westerville South survives taut tilt with North Canton Hoover
A sigh of relief filled the air in Westerville South's locker room after a trying 27-21 test with North Canton Hoover on November 4 in Ohio football action. North Canton Hoover authored a promising start, taking a 14-7 advantage over Westerville South at the end of the first quarter.
Men’s Basketball: Season Preview: Next chapter beginning in 2022-23 season at Ohio State
Ohio State senior guard Tanner Holden (1) and junior forward Zed Key (23) celebrate following an Ohio State three during Ohio State’s 101-57 win over Chaminade in Columbus on Tuesday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.
richlandsource.com
Gooseggs: Upper Arlington hands Westerville Central a shutout
Upper Arlington sent Westerville Central home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 31-0 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup. The last time Upper Arlington and Westerville Central played in a 42-0 game on September 10, 2021. For more, click here.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 2 of playoffs
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The playoffs for high school football continue on this week with the second round of games. 10TV's Dom Tiberi will be at Pickerington Central as they host Pickerington North for Game of the Week. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan. Watch...
richlandsource.com
Uniontown Lake records thin win against Columbus St. Francis DeSales
Uniontown Lake weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 13-7 victory against Columbus St. Francis DeSales in an Ohio high school football matchup. The first quarter gave Uniontown Lake a 7-0 lead over Columbus St. Francis DeSales.
richlandsource.com
Maria Stein Marion Local blanks West Liberty-Salem in shutout performance
Maria Stein Marion Local's defense was a brick wall that stopped West Liberty-Salem cold, resulting in a 56-0 victory in Ohio high school football action on November 4. Maria Stein Marion Local stormed in front of West Liberty-Salem 21-0 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Dominant defense: Cincinnati Wyoming stifles Springfield Shawnee
No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Cincinnati Wyoming followed in snuffing Springfield Shawnee's offense 35-0 on November 4 in Ohio football. Cincinnati Wyoming opened with a 7-0 advantage over Springfield Shawnee through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Sugarcreek Garaway cancels check from West Lafayette Ridgewood
West Lafayette Ridgewood was solid, but not good enough, on Friday, as Sugarcreek Garaway prevailed 21-6 on November 4 in Ohio football. The first quarter gave Sugarcreek Garaway a 21-0 lead over West Lafayette Ridgewood.
richlandsource.com
Gahanna Lincoln routs Hilliard Bradley
An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Gahanna Lincoln turned out the lights on Hilliard Bradley 29-7 for an Ohio high school football victory on November 4. The Golden Lions opened a monstrous 22-0 gap over the Jaguars at halftime.
richlandsource.com
Defensive dominance: West Portsmouth Portsmouth West stymies Gahanna Columbus Academy
If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. West Portsmouth West proved that in blanking Gahanna Columbus Academy 21-0 during this Ohio football game. West Portsmouth West opened with a 7-0 advantage over Gahanna Columbus Academy through the first quarter.
cwcolumbus.com
The struggles of life after football for one Buckeye
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a workout meant to make more than just your muscles strong. "I found that fitness and training is truly the catalyst that progressed me both mentally and physically," said former Buckeye Zach Turnure, who played for the Buckeyes from 2014 to 2017. He was...
NBC4 Columbus
Coach Day, Buckeye players on 21-7 win against Northwestern
Coach Day, Buckeye players on 21-7 win against Northwestern. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3DLCGz8. Coach Day, Buckeye players on 21-7 win against Northwestern. Coach Day, Buckeye players on 21-7 win against Northwestern. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3DLCGz8. Connecting With COSI: Touring Doc McStuffins with …. Storm Team 4’s meteorologist Liz McGiffin met up with...
Ohio State ranks No. 2 in both AP and Coaches Top 25 polls
COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Buckeyes are ranked number two in both the Associated Press and Coaches Top 25 college football polls released Sunday. >>No. 2 Ohio State uses C.J. Stroud’s legs to overcome sluggish start against Northwestern. The top five is the same for both polls. Georgia...
richlandsource.com
Blank check: Newark Catholic writes off Portsmouth Notre Dame with nothing but zeroes
Newark Catholic sent Portsmouth Notre Dame home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 35-0 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 4. Newark Catholic moved in front of Portsmouth Notre Dame 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Just a bit better: Columbus Bishop Ready slips past St. Clairsville
Columbus Bishop Ready survived St. Clairsville in a 24-21 win that had a seat-squirming feel in Ohio high school football on November 4. Columbus Bishop Ready opened with a 14-7 advantage over St. Clairsville through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Jackson delivers smashing punch to stump Granville
The force was strong for Jackson as it pierced Granville during Friday's 41-7 thumping in Ohio high school football on November 4. Jackson darted in front of Granville 8-7 to begin the second quarter.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Picked the Best Possible Weekend to Play Their Worst Game of the Season
There will probably be a lot of temptation after this weekend of upsets to frame Ohio State's victory against Northwestern in more favorable terms. I will probably read and/or hear "survive and advance" more times than I am actually capable of counting, and if anyone says that the Buckeyes looked "tough" in a "gritty" game I will build a rocket and launch myself into the sun.
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Locker Room Photo
Ohio State had a pretty tough time at Northwestern for most of the day on Saturday. The Buckeyes had to squeeze into their away team locker room on Saturday, as well. A photo of Ohio State's locker room at Northwestern is going viral on social media. The Buckeyes have played at Northwestern several times before, of course, but this time, the locker room photo really went viral.
Big Red Shuts Out Hartley
STEUBENVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – Steubenville advanced to the region 15 semifinal with a 31-0 win over Bishop Hartley. Now 10-2 Big Red win meet Columbus East next, the Tigers defeated Cambridge 40-39 in double-overtime.
AP Top 25: Where is Ohio State football in the Week 11 college rankings?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s shakiest victory of the season, coupled with a major victory for defending national champion Georgia, created some separation at the top of the Associated Press Top 25 poll. Georgia received all but one of the possible No. 1 votes to retain the...
