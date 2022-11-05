ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickerington, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
richlandsource.com

Westerville South survives taut tilt with North Canton Hoover

A sigh of relief filled the air in Westerville South's locker room after a trying 27-21 test with North Canton Hoover on November 4 in Ohio football action. North Canton Hoover authored a promising start, taking a 14-7 advantage over Westerville South at the end of the first quarter.
WESTERVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Gahanna Lincoln routs Hilliard Bradley

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Gahanna Lincoln turned out the lights on Hilliard Bradley 29-7 for an Ohio high school football victory on November 4. The Golden Lions opened a monstrous 22-0 gap over the Jaguars at halftime.
HILLIARD, OH
cwcolumbus.com

The struggles of life after football for one Buckeye

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a workout meant to make more than just your muscles strong. "I found that fitness and training is truly the catalyst that progressed me both mentally and physically," said former Buckeye Zach Turnure, who played for the Buckeyes from 2014 to 2017. He was...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Coach Day, Buckeye players on 21-7 win against Northwestern

Coach Day, Buckeye players on 21-7 win against Northwestern. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3DLCGz8. Coach Day, Buckeye players on 21-7 win against Northwestern. Coach Day, Buckeye players on 21-7 win against Northwestern. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3DLCGz8. Connecting With COSI: Touring Doc McStuffins with …. Storm Team 4’s meteorologist Liz McGiffin met up with...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Picked the Best Possible Weekend to Play Their Worst Game of the Season

There will probably be a lot of temptation after this weekend of upsets to frame Ohio State's victory against Northwestern in more favorable terms. I will probably read and/or hear "survive and advance" more times than I am actually capable of counting, and if anyone says that the Buckeyes looked "tough" in a "gritty" game I will build a rocket and launch myself into the sun.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Locker Room Photo

Ohio State had a pretty tough time at Northwestern for most of the day on Saturday. The Buckeyes had to squeeze into their away team locker room on Saturday, as well. A photo of Ohio State's locker room at Northwestern is going viral on social media. The Buckeyes have played at Northwestern several times before, of course, but this time, the locker room photo really went viral.
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Big Red Shuts Out Hartley

STEUBENVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – Steubenville advanced to the region 15 semifinal with a 31-0 win over Bishop Hartley. Now 10-2 Big Red win meet Columbus East next, the Tigers defeated Cambridge 40-39 in double-overtime.
STEUBENVILLE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy