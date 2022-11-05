ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

CBS Sacramento

Sierra travelers hit with heavy snow and road closures

NYACK — Heavy snowfall arrived in the Sierra on Tuesday, causing spinouts and forcing highway shutdowns up and down the mountain.During the afternoon hours, drivers traveling along Interstate 80 felt the effects of the Sierra snow."You can't be in a hurry. Just be OK with 25 miles per hour and you'll get there," said Angela Sneed.Sneed was driving from Roseville to Reno with her sister, Ellie Drisenga, and their new puppy. The trio made a pitstop in Nyack."Full tank of gas, case of water and beef jerky," said Sneed, who listed off items gathered during the stop.The sisters also had...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Sierra traffic moving after heavy snow caused road closures, chain controls

NYACK — A heavy surge of wintry weather led to travel troubles along major highways in the Sierra on Tuesday and overnight into Wednesday.An ugly wreck over the state line in Nevada saw a white car crumpled, wedged between semi-trucks. Six big rigs were involved in this overnight crash on Interstate 80 near Gold Ranch. The crash left a big rig's tire bent and a guard rail twisted.It looks bad. But no one was seriously hurt.A crash on eastbound I-80 shut down the road at Donner Pass. A photo from the California Highway Patrol shows at least two trucks involved.Video...
NEVADA STATE
CBS Denver

Major delays anticipated on I-70 near Glenwood Canyon

Colorado State Patrol and CDOT officials say a truck rolled over and was blocking the roadway Sunday morning.By 1:30 p.m., the roadway had been reopened.CSP says the truck rolled over and was blocking the westbound lanes earlier Sunday. Officials initially anticipated major delays through the late afternoon or early evening but were able to clear the roadway just before 1:30 p.m.
COLORADO STATE
Idaho Press

Idaho signs letter telling Biden admin. it wants passenger rail service linking state with Utah, Nevada

First posted on BoiseDev.com on Oct. 4 The Idaho Transportation Department joined with similar agencies in Utah and Nevada to tell the federal government it is interested in a set of new passenger rail corridors that could connect Boise, Salt Lake City, and Las Vegas. The agencies signed a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg two weeks ago that served as a formal “expression of interest” in setting up the...
BOISE, ID
KHQ Right Now

School closures and delays for Monday, Nov. 7

With a Winter Storm Warning hitting Northern Washington and the Idaho Panhandle, some schools have closed or are planning for delays on Monday. Last updated on Nov. 7 at 5:30 a.m. Here are the schools affected on Monday, Nov. 7:. Pateros School District - No School. Brewster SD | No...
WASHINGTON STATE
KHQ Right Now

“Not a memory that I’m going to cherish": Reardan home lost in generator fire

REARDAN, Wash. - Lauren Freebourn and her family lost their home in a fire early Saturday morning. “Not a memory that I’m going to cherish," she said. Lauren was home with her family during the windstorm that battered the region when the power shut off. She said her husband Chris set up their generator, but it kept giving them issues.
REARDAN, WA
Jackson Hole Radio

Wyoming marks 112th highway fatality

Inattentive driving or a medical condition is being investigated as possible causes of a fatal crash early Thursday morning in eastern Wyoming. The crash occurred at 6:00 am at milepost 1 on US Highway 212 near the Wyoming-South Dakota border. A Kenworth tractor-trailer combination unit was traveling eastbound on US...
WYOMING STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Massive snow totals for the Rockies as Wisconsin gets 70s

While Wisconsin and much of the central United States experience a late-season heat wave the Rocky Mountains will get their first big snow of the season. From Montana down to Colorado areas of 2'+ of snowfall will be quite common in higher elevations. This widespread snow between Friday, Oct. 21,...
WISCONSIN STATE

