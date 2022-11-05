NYACK — Heavy snowfall arrived in the Sierra on Tuesday, causing spinouts and forcing highway shutdowns up and down the mountain.During the afternoon hours, drivers traveling along Interstate 80 felt the effects of the Sierra snow."You can't be in a hurry. Just be OK with 25 miles per hour and you'll get there," said Angela Sneed.Sneed was driving from Roseville to Reno with her sister, Ellie Drisenga, and their new puppy. The trio made a pitstop in Nyack."Full tank of gas, case of water and beef jerky," said Sneed, who listed off items gathered during the stop.The sisters also had...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO