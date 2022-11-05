Read full article on original website
fox42kptm.com
Photo Gallery: The Old Market on an Autumn Sunday
Omaha — It was a warm autumn Sunday, and lots of people headed down to the Old Market to stroll, eat, and shop. Here are a few scenes from one of Omaha's premiere destinations.
fox42kptm.com
Dance to the music! It's National Saxophone Day!
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — National Saxophone Day celebrates the birthday of the inventor of the instrument - Adolphe Sax, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. Sax was born on November 6, 1814. He would go on to create multiple musical instruments including the saxophone. By the early 1840s, Sax had multiple styles...
fox42kptm.com
Society of St. Vincent de Paul host 18th annual Winter Coat & Apparel Giveaway
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) – Hundreds lined up Saturday to receive free winter clothes at the 18th annual Winter Coat and Apparel Giveaway by The Society of St. Vincent de Paul. “There’s a great need out there, I found,” said Cindy Engelkamp, volunteer for The Society of St. Vincent de Paul. "People live paycheck-to-paycheck and we’re just helping them relieve some of that stress.”
fox42kptm.com
Omaha's Entertainment and Arts Awards announce this year's nominees, ceremony Jan. 29th
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - After going virtual last year, Omaha's Entertainment and Arts Awards (OEAA) returned to town- this year, in-person. “Celebrating with you, dancing with you, sharing in these actual moments together,” said Aly Peeler, Vice President of the OEAA board. For the last 16 years, OEAA has...
fox42kptm.com
OPD investigating early morning homicide
OMAHA — The Omaha Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened at 49th Avenue and Miami Street early Sunday morning. OPD says officers responded to a shooting call at 2:29 a.m. and found a woman who had been shot. She was transported to Nebraska Medical Center. The victim was declared dead at the hospital.
fox42kptm.com
Funeral for Ashland's Mayor will be on Saturday
ASHLAND, Neb. (KPTM) — The funeral services for Ashland, Nebraska's Mayor will be held on Saturday, November 12, according to the obituary. Mayor Richard "Rick" Grauerholz, 74, died on Friday, November 4 at his home. He had served the Ashland community as mayor for eight years. He had also...
fox42kptm.com
Crews, public transit prepare for Saturday's snow
OMAHA, Neb.—The snow isn’t all that’s coming to Nebraska. So are the Husker Football team’s opponents. Because there’s a game in Lincoln Saturday, more drivers are going to be on the roads. The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) wants to remind folks to be careful...
fox42kptm.com
Learn how to reduce risk of type 2 diabetes during National Diabetes Month
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — November is National Diabetes Month, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. The month focuses on how to reduce the risk of getting type 2 diabetes and how to live a healthy lifestyle. People can learn more about both type 1 and type 2 diabetes by visiting diabetes.org. Ways...
fox42kptm.com
OPD investigating Friday afternoon shooting
The Omaha Police Department is investigating a shooting Friday afternoon that left a man in critical condition. According to OPD, the shooting happened at 12:25 p.m. in the 3200 block of N 60th Street. Police officers arriving on scene found 60-year-old Ralph Essay with several gunshot wounds. Essay told police...
