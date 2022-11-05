OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) – Hundreds lined up Saturday to receive free winter clothes at the 18th annual Winter Coat and Apparel Giveaway by The Society of St. Vincent de Paul. “There’s a great need out there, I found,” said Cindy Engelkamp, volunteer for The Society of St. Vincent de Paul. "People live paycheck-to-paycheck and we’re just helping them relieve some of that stress.”

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO