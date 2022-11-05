ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pringle, PA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Former governors ask Mastriano, Shapiro to accept election results

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s four living former governors on Monday sent a letter to the main party candidates vying for the position on Nov. 8, urging them to respect and accept the results of the election regardless of the outcome. In their one-page letter to Democrat Josh Shapiro and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

The colonel’s brigade: If Doug Mastriano wins this election, he’ll have a grassroots army to thank

According to conventional wisdom, Doug Mastriano should be the leader of a lost cause in this year’s Pennsylvania governor’s race. He’s been outspent by a 30-1 margin on television advertising - still the medium by which most casual voters are reached. He was left at the altar by most major Republican political action committees and their big-pocketed donors.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: Senate needs to give Pennsylvanians a gift ban

It’s November. The time to think about gift giving, to make lists and budgets and plans. This year, what if we focused on drawing a line in the sand when it comes to gifts? Let’s stop the sleigh when it comes to Harrisburg’s elected officials. This year,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

The top 4 false or misleading claims being pushed ahead of Pa.’s 2022 election

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — Since 2020, when former President Donald Trump and his allies began spreading conspiracy theories that the presidential election had been stolen, such falsehoods have become a prevalent feature of U.S. local, state, and national elections. That’s especially true...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

The Times-Tribune panel discussion of independent or non-partisan voters.

The Times-Tribune panel discussion of independent or non-partisan voters with Edward Johnson, David Kveragas and William J. Schoen in The Times Building in Scranton, Pa., on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Independent and non-partisan voters can swing an election. The Times-Tribune recently met with three voters - a registered Democrat, a...
SCRANTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Wolf signs bill making switchblades legal in Pennsylvania

Knife enthusiasts are now able to enjoy switchblade knives in Pennsylvania, since Gov. Tom Wolf has signed a bill that removes the prohibition on them. “This change in law will benefit the Commonwealth’s outdoor enthusiasts and tradespeople who find automatic knives helpful in their work and activities,” Rep. Martin Causer of Cameron/McKean/Potter, the bill’s sponsor, said.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Yes, human trafficking is an issue in Pennsylvania | VERIFY

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — When you think of human trafficking, you might think of popular movies like "Taken," or headlines of dozens of people being found hidden in a home. However human trafficking doesn't always involve chains and cages, and is often happening within our own communities. THE QUESTION. Is...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CNN

Every voter is questioned by deputies at these drop boxes

When voters go to ballot drop boxes in Berks County, Pennsylvania, they're greeted by sheriff's deputies who question them. It's a new policy by the county that has civil rights organizations concerned -- but it's just one example of law enforcement becoming involved in elections across the country, in the name of "voter integrity." CNN'S Drew Griffin reports.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Josh Shapiro and Austin Davis take aim at the 'most extreme and dangerous Republican ticket in the country'

Williamsport, Pa.—Ahead of the Nov. 8 election, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro and state Rep. Austin Davis, attacked opponent Doug Mastriano as one of the most dangerous Republicans in the country during a campaign stop at Lycoming College in Williamsport Tuesday morning. Democratic candidate Amanda Waldman, who is facing incumbent Republican, U.S. Rep. Dan Mueser, was also in attendance. All three candidates called out Mastriano and other down-ballot Republicans for...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

What time do the polls open on election day in Pennsylvania?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As the Midterm election grows closer, Pennsylvanians may be wondering when they can begin voting on election day, which lands on Tuesday, Nov. 8. In Pennsylvania, the polls officially open at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m. What else do you need to know before you cast your vote […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

John Fetterman makes brief Lehigh Valley appearance to pump up canvassers, stump for Wild

Making a very brief Lehigh Valley appearance Thursday in a tight U.S. Senate race, John Fetterman stressed the importance of every single vote. “I won my very first election 17 years ago by one single vote,” the Democrat told a few dozen canvassers and supporters in the parking lot outside the Teamsters Local 773 in Whitehall Township. The current lieutenant governor was referencing his narrow 2005 victory in the race for mayor of the western Pennsylvania borough of Braddock.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Ballot snafu in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — With only four days until Election Day, the Luzerne County Bureau of Elections says it's having issues with mail-in ballots. The county posted on Facebook, telling people who requested a ballot on time but didn't get one to contact the elections office. The post says some...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Barriers mean Pennsylvania parents can’t easily switch from one public school to another

HARRISBURG, PA – In Pennsylvania, like much of America, parents will struggle if they want to transfer their children from one public school to another. In a new policy brief, the Reason Foundation found that only 11 states have mandatory open enrollment laws to let parents transfer children to another public school. Furthermore, if families do switch schools, 26 states let public schools charge tuition for transfer students, making it harder for poorer families to choose a different school.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Local NAACP members hold another protest over firing of ASD John Stanford

ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- The Allentown School District has a new leader, but some people still want to know why the school board parted ways with the last superintendent. Members of the Allentown, Bethlehem, and Easton branches of the NAACP were protesting in Allentown again Saturday over the recent departure of John Stanford.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WBRE

Person caught placing extra ballots in Luzerne County dropbox

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County Election Bureau said they noticed someone place more than one ballot into a ballot drop box in Luzerne County. According to officials, Election Bureau employees witnessed someone place four ballots into a ballot dropbox inside the Election Bureau office. The Election Bureau tells Eyewitness News the ballots have […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy