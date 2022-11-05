Read full article on original website
Former governors ask Mastriano, Shapiro to accept election results
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s four living former governors on Monday sent a letter to the main party candidates vying for the position on Nov. 8, urging them to respect and accept the results of the election regardless of the outcome. In their one-page letter to Democrat Josh Shapiro and...
How Disputes Over Vote Certification Could Play Out in Pennsylvania Counties After 2022 Election
HARRISBURG, Pa. — When polls close at 8 p.m. on Election Day, a nearly three-week process to finalize and certify results will begin, a period in which candidates could lodge objections to certain votes and spark protracted legal fights that would draw out a normally routine process. (Pictured above:...
The colonel’s brigade: If Doug Mastriano wins this election, he’ll have a grassroots army to thank
According to conventional wisdom, Doug Mastriano should be the leader of a lost cause in this year’s Pennsylvania governor’s race. He’s been outspent by a 30-1 margin on television advertising - still the medium by which most casual voters are reached. He was left at the altar by most major Republican political action committees and their big-pocketed donors.
What you need to know about Tuesday’s Susan Wild-Lisa Scheller rematch
The Lehigh Valley is on the front lines of Democrats’ bid to retain control of the U.S. House of Representatives, and Republic efforts to wrest it away, in Tuesday’s mid-term election. Incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Susan Wild is seeking a third two-year term representing Pennsylvania’s 7th Congressional District,...
Editorial: Senate needs to give Pennsylvanians a gift ban
It’s November. The time to think about gift giving, to make lists and budgets and plans. This year, what if we focused on drawing a line in the sand when it comes to gifts? Let’s stop the sleigh when it comes to Harrisburg’s elected officials. This year,...
The top 4 false or misleading claims being pushed ahead of Pa.’s 2022 election
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — Since 2020, when former President Donald Trump and his allies began spreading conspiracy theories that the presidential election had been stolen, such falsehoods have become a prevalent feature of U.S. local, state, and national elections. That’s especially true...
The Times-Tribune panel discussion of independent or non-partisan voters.
The Times-Tribune panel discussion of independent or non-partisan voters with Edward Johnson, David Kveragas and William J. Schoen in The Times Building in Scranton, Pa., on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Independent and non-partisan voters can swing an election. The Times-Tribune recently met with three voters - a registered Democrat, a...
Wolf signs bill making switchblades legal in Pennsylvania
Knife enthusiasts are now able to enjoy switchblade knives in Pennsylvania, since Gov. Tom Wolf has signed a bill that removes the prohibition on them. “This change in law will benefit the Commonwealth’s outdoor enthusiasts and tradespeople who find automatic knives helpful in their work and activities,” Rep. Martin Causer of Cameron/McKean/Potter, the bill’s sponsor, said.
Yes, human trafficking is an issue in Pennsylvania | VERIFY
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — When you think of human trafficking, you might think of popular movies like "Taken," or headlines of dozens of people being found hidden in a home. However human trafficking doesn't always involve chains and cages, and is often happening within our own communities. THE QUESTION. Is...
Every voter is questioned by deputies at these drop boxes
When voters go to ballot drop boxes in Berks County, Pennsylvania, they're greeted by sheriff's deputies who question them. It's a new policy by the county that has civil rights organizations concerned -- but it's just one example of law enforcement becoming involved in elections across the country, in the name of "voter integrity." CNN'S Drew Griffin reports.
Josh Shapiro and Austin Davis take aim at the 'most extreme and dangerous Republican ticket in the country'
Williamsport, Pa.—Ahead of the Nov. 8 election, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro and state Rep. Austin Davis, attacked opponent Doug Mastriano as one of the most dangerous Republicans in the country during a campaign stop at Lycoming College in Williamsport Tuesday morning. Democratic candidate Amanda Waldman, who is facing incumbent Republican, U.S. Rep. Dan Mueser, was also in attendance. All three candidates called out Mastriano and other down-ballot Republicans for...
What time do the polls open on election day in Pennsylvania?
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As the Midterm election grows closer, Pennsylvanians may be wondering when they can begin voting on election day, which lands on Tuesday, Nov. 8. In Pennsylvania, the polls officially open at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m. What else do you need to know before you cast your vote […]
John Fetterman makes brief Lehigh Valley appearance to pump up canvassers, stump for Wild
Making a very brief Lehigh Valley appearance Thursday in a tight U.S. Senate race, John Fetterman stressed the importance of every single vote. “I won my very first election 17 years ago by one single vote,” the Democrat told a few dozen canvassers and supporters in the parking lot outside the Teamsters Local 773 in Whitehall Township. The current lieutenant governor was referencing his narrow 2005 victory in the race for mayor of the western Pennsylvania borough of Braddock.
Ballot snafu in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — With only four days until Election Day, the Luzerne County Bureau of Elections says it's having issues with mail-in ballots. The county posted on Facebook, telling people who requested a ballot on time but didn't get one to contact the elections office. The post says some...
Tenth of Pennsylvanians to Vote Oz for Senate, Shapiro for Governor: Poll
Voter ticket splits for the midterm election might lead to varied partisan results in the battleground state.
Barriers mean Pennsylvania parents can’t easily switch from one public school to another
HARRISBURG, PA – In Pennsylvania, like much of America, parents will struggle if they want to transfer their children from one public school to another. In a new policy brief, the Reason Foundation found that only 11 states have mandatory open enrollment laws to let parents transfer children to another public school. Furthermore, if families do switch schools, 26 states let public schools charge tuition for transfer students, making it harder for poorer families to choose a different school.
John Fetterman's Legacy As Mayor Of Braddock
This majority-Black town in Pennsylvania is home to many of the Democratic Senate nominee's most dedicated supporters – and some of his harshest critics.
Hey New Jersey and Pennsylvania! Get Your Headlights Fixed!
Is it just me, or are there more ding-dongs out there driving at night with broken headlights lately?. In the past two weeks or so during my nightly commute home from Central Jersey, into Philadelphia, and into South Jersey, I've noticed more drivers driving at night with broken/dimmed headlights. Which...
Local NAACP members hold another protest over firing of ASD John Stanford
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- The Allentown School District has a new leader, but some people still want to know why the school board parted ways with the last superintendent. Members of the Allentown, Bethlehem, and Easton branches of the NAACP were protesting in Allentown again Saturday over the recent departure of John Stanford.
Person caught placing extra ballots in Luzerne County dropbox
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County Election Bureau said they noticed someone place more than one ballot into a ballot drop box in Luzerne County. According to officials, Election Bureau employees witnessed someone place four ballots into a ballot dropbox inside the Election Bureau office. The Election Bureau tells Eyewitness News the ballots have […]
