ballstatesports.com
Ball State Begins New Era of Basketball Against Earlham
MUNCIE, Ind. – The Ball State men's basketball team will begin the Michael Lewis era on Monday, Nov. 7, against Earlham at 7 p.m. inside Worthen Arena. Lewis was introduced as head coach of the Ball State men's basketball team on March 25, 2022. Lewis became the 20th head coach in men's basketball history.
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Basketball Game Notes – Game 1: vs. Morehead State
• Indiana University opens its 123rd season of competition in men's basketball with a matchup against Morehead State at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Tip is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT on Nov. 7. • The Eagles finished 23-11 and third in the Ohio Valley Conference a season ago under seventh-year...
Indiana Daily Student
The life of walk-ons at a blue blood: Walk-ons play vital role for Indiana men’s basketball
Visit Michael Shipp’s Indiana Athletics page and at first it doesn’t look much different from anyone else’s. Position: Guard. Height: 6’3’’. Weight: 195 lbs. He’s a senior, with junior eligibility. It’s the stats page that looks abnormal compared to the rest of the...
14news.com
SW Indiana schools place high at ISSMA state finals
INDIANAPOLIS (WFIE) - Several high school marching bands from across southwestern Indiana competed for their shot at a state title in Indianapolis. The Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) state finals were held at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday. The Jasper Marching Wildcats captured its first state title in a...
thedailyhoosier.com
Column: It’s no longer a football issue for Indiana
After Indiana football’s dreadful performance against No. 15 Penn State, it’s time for some hard truths about the program and its coaching staff. It’s not a football issue for Indiana. It’s a money issue. This started to become evident during the last month, as Indiana’s now-six-game...
WANE-TV
7 area marching bands compete in state championship
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Seven local marching bands performed Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in a competition for the state championship. The ISSMA Marching Band State Finals brought to Indianapolis high schoolers from Carroll, Homestead, North Side, Concordia, Angola, Woodlan and Adams Central, along with more than 30 other schools.
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in Indiana
The Hoosier State is absolutely teeming with delectable pancake options. From old-fashioned diners to cozy breakfast cafes–singling out one spot and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the Food Network has done.
readthereporter.com
Top-ranked Millers get tested early, pull away from Avon in season opener
NOBLESVILLE – It took a little bit of time in the season opener to get some strategy worked out, but the reigning state champion Noblesville Millers were able to fight off everything that Avon brought. The Millers are going to have a target on their back the whole season...
atomic-ranch.com
A Wooded MCM Indianapolis Home is An Unearthed Gem
Hidden by trees, this MCM home renovation in Indianapolis used stunning wood materials to expand its connection to nature. Large, paneled windows and architecture merging with natural surroundings are familiar features of Mid Century Modern homes. However, an abode concealed by trees near the Williams Creek neighborhood in Indianapolis, Indiana, takes these characteristic motifs to new, grander heights.
shelbycountypost.com
IHSAA approves new baseball, softball sectional assignments for 2023, 2024
The Indiana High School Athletic Association Executive Committee approved the sectional assignments Friday in baseball and softball for the next two school years. The committee accepted the recommendations of the realignment committee which determined the sectional groups for the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 school years. The Baseball and Softball Realignment Committee...
cohaitungchi.com
19 Romantic Getaways in Indiana for a Blissful Couples Weekend
Best Romantic Getaways in Indiana: Discover 19 Highly Recommended Places for Romantic Getaways in Southern Indiana, Indianapolis and throughout the state. Take time away from your fast-paced life and from office stresses. Relax and reconnect with the person you love most. You need that. That’s why we’ve gathered a list of the best romantic getaways in Indiana. It’s time for a relaxing, romantic weekend and these destinations can provide the perfect retreat.
indianapolismonthly.com
The Retaking Of Richmond Hill
At 11:11 p.m. on November 10, 2012, the southeast sky of Indianapolis flashed orange. Houses shuddered. Sirens wailed. Social media lit up with rumors of a plane crash, a meth lab explosion—or had a bomb gone off?. In the otherwise quiet neighborhood of Richmond Hill, a blast not experienced...
Current Publishing
DOUBLE ‘JEOPARDY!’: Fishers resident competes on iconic game show for second time this year
For as long as Sarah Snider can remember, she has tuned in at 7:30 p.m., whenever possible, and watched “Jeopardy!” from the comfort of her living room. Late last month, Snider – in the company of family and friends – watched a special episode of her favorite TV game show.
Dollar General Closes Stores In Indiana
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Current Publishing
Capriotti’s to open Nov. 7 on Michigan Road in Carmel
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop will open its first restaurant in Hamilton County on Nov. 7 at 11100 N. Michigan Rd. in Carmel. Known for menu items that include cheese steaks and turkey subs, Capriotti’s is expected to employ 20 workers in Carmel. Indianapolis native Casey McGaughey will own and...
1 shot, killed on Indy’s southwest side
INDIANAPOLIS – One person was shot and killed early Sunday on Indy’s southwest side, according to police. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were called out to the 4600 block of Byrkit Street just after 6 a.m. This is near Thompson Road & Mann Road. Officers located one person suffering from a gunshot wound at […]
readthereporter.com
Wild & windy Westfield weekend
According to Hoosier Weather Daddy Paul Poteet, by 11 a.m. Saturday, peak wind gusts in Hamilton County were over 50 miles per hour – and we believe him! Reporter Publisher Stu Clampitt came upon this road hazard late Saturday afternoon just west of the intersection of State Road 32 and Ditch Road.
Residents concerned after antisemitic flyers discovered in Indianapolis neighborhood
INDIANAPOLIS — Concerns were raised recently in an Indianapolis neighborhood after two people found two different antisemitic flyers at their homes. Grace Phillips told 13News she came home Thursday and found a flyer comparing Judaism to Communism. A man who lives nearby discovered a different flyer when he got...
AdWeek
WTHR Morning Anchor Carlos Diaz Leaving TV News and Moving to Florida
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WTHR morning anchor Carlos Diaz said he is leaving the Indianapolis NBC affiliate and moving to Florida. “My wife and I have...
WISH-TV
Semi flips, milk spilt on I-74 west of I-465
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Police say the exit ramp from I-465 northbound to I-74 westbound will be closed for several hours after a semitractor-trailer filled with milk flipped over. The Indiana Department of Transportation says the ramp is expected to be closed until 4:30 p.m. The crash...
