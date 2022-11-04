ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

ballstatesports.com

Ball State Begins New Era of Basketball Against Earlham

MUNCIE, Ind. – The Ball State men's basketball team will begin the Michael Lewis era on Monday, Nov. 7, against Earlham at 7 p.m. inside Worthen Arena. Lewis was introduced as head coach of the Ball State men's basketball team on March 25, 2022. Lewis became the 20th head coach in men's basketball history.
MUNCIE, IN
iuhoosiers.com

Indiana Basketball Game Notes – Game 1: vs. Morehead State

• Indiana University opens its 123rd season of competition in men's basketball with a matchup against Morehead State at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Tip is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT on Nov. 7. • The Eagles finished 23-11 and third in the Ohio Valley Conference a season ago under seventh-year...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
14news.com

SW Indiana schools place high at ISSMA state finals

INDIANAPOLIS (WFIE) - Several high school marching bands from across southwestern Indiana competed for their shot at a state title in Indianapolis. The Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) state finals were held at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday. The Jasper Marching Wildcats captured its first state title in a...
INDIANA STATE
thedailyhoosier.com

Column: It’s no longer a football issue for Indiana

After Indiana football’s dreadful performance against No. 15 Penn State, it’s time for some hard truths about the program and its coaching staff. It’s not a football issue for Indiana. It’s a money issue. This started to become evident during the last month, as Indiana’s now-six-game...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WANE-TV

7 area marching bands compete in state championship

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Seven local marching bands performed Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in a competition for the state championship. The ISSMA Marching Band State Finals brought to Indianapolis high schoolers from Carroll, Homestead, North Side, Concordia, Angola, Woodlan and Adams Central, along with more than 30 other schools.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
atomic-ranch.com

A Wooded MCM Indianapolis Home is An Unearthed Gem

Hidden by trees, this MCM home renovation in Indianapolis used stunning wood materials to expand its connection to nature. Large, paneled windows and architecture merging with natural surroundings are familiar features of Mid Century Modern homes. However, an abode concealed by trees near the Williams Creek neighborhood in Indianapolis, Indiana, takes these characteristic motifs to new, grander heights.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
shelbycountypost.com

IHSAA approves new baseball, softball sectional assignments for 2023, 2024

The Indiana High School Athletic Association Executive Committee approved the sectional assignments Friday in baseball and softball for the next two school years. The committee accepted the recommendations of the realignment committee which determined the sectional groups for the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 school years. The Baseball and Softball Realignment Committee...
INDIANA STATE
cohaitungchi.com

19 Romantic Getaways in Indiana for a Blissful Couples Weekend

Best Romantic Getaways in Indiana: Discover 19 Highly Recommended Places for Romantic Getaways in Southern Indiana, Indianapolis and throughout the state. Take time away from your fast-paced life and from office stresses. Relax and reconnect with the person you love most. You need that. That’s why we’ve gathered a list of the best romantic getaways in Indiana. It’s time for a relaxing, romantic weekend and these destinations can provide the perfect retreat.
INDIANA STATE
indianapolismonthly.com

The Retaking Of Richmond Hill

At 11:11 p.m. on November 10, 2012, the southeast sky of Indianapolis flashed orange. Houses shuddered. Sirens wailed. Social media lit up with rumors of a plane crash, a meth lab explosion—or had a bomb gone off?. In the otherwise quiet neighborhood of Richmond Hill, a blast not experienced...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Capriotti’s to open Nov. 7 on Michigan Road in Carmel

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop will open its first restaurant in Hamilton County on Nov. 7 at 11100 N. Michigan Rd. in Carmel. Known for menu items that include cheese steaks and turkey subs, Capriotti’s is expected to employ 20 workers in Carmel. Indianapolis native Casey McGaughey will own and...
CARMEL, IN
FOX59

1 shot, killed on Indy’s southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS – One person was shot and killed early Sunday on Indy’s southwest side, according to police. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were called out to the 4600 block of Byrkit Street just after 6 a.m. This is near Thompson Road & Mann Road. Officers located one person suffering from a gunshot wound at […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Wild & windy Westfield weekend

According to Hoosier Weather Daddy Paul Poteet, by 11 a.m. Saturday, peak wind gusts in Hamilton County were over 50 miles per hour – and we believe him! Reporter Publisher Stu Clampitt came upon this road hazard late Saturday afternoon just west of the intersection of State Road 32 and Ditch Road.
WESTFIELD, IN
WISH-TV

Semi flips, milk spilt on I-74 west of I-465

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Police say the exit ramp from I-465 northbound to I-74 westbound will be closed for several hours after a semitractor-trailer filled with milk flipped over. The Indiana Department of Transportation says the ramp is expected to be closed until 4:30 p.m. The crash...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

