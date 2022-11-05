Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Man gives Denver council an earful about ‘Guntry Club’David HeitzDenver, CO
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
North Platte Telegraph
Friday night follow-up: Missed opportunity, no upsets in Class A; massive upset in six-man
Lincoln Southwest coach Andrew Sherman saw the reporter approaching, and shook his head. "Dang it," the Silver Hawks head man said. It was the kind of "dang it" that comes when an opportunity slips away. And Southwest had a golden one against Omaha Westside in the Class A quarterfinals. The...
WOWT
High school football playoff quarterfinals
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Only four teams are still alive in each class following quarterfinal games Friday night across the state. Gretna backed up its win in late September with another one in the postseason and Creighton Prep beat Elkhorn South on the road. Bellevue West vs. Gretna. Creighton Prep...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska women's basketball prepares for UNO matchup
UNO (2021-2022 statistics) NEBRASKA (2021-2022 statistics) UNO scouting report: The Mavericks return four starters from last season’s 7-19 team. Pilakouta, one of the better post players in the Summit, will have to get going on offense — and stay out of foul trouble — for Carrie Banks’ team to have a chance. It’d help, too, if Cave — a dynamic guard from Weeping Water — has a big game in PBA in front of what should be a good cheering section. UNO lost several players to transfer in the offseason and gained Watson — a bigger, more physical guard who can defend — from SEMO. Another transfer, Aaliyah Stanley, comes from Eastern Michigan. The Mavs’ 2021-2022 weakness — 3-point shooting — will be tested against a Nebraska team that denies pretty well inside the arc. If Cave can hit three or four trios and her teammates can cumulatively add three or four of their own, UNO may be able to hang around. Banks’ teams can defend just about anyone.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska eludes major upset to Northwestern with five-set win
No. 4 Nebraska volleyball battled through a close match and avoided a major upset at Northwestern Sunday by pulling off a come-from-behind five-set win. The Huskers came into the game sweeping eight of their last nine Big Ten opponents, but struggled early on, and ended up dropping the first set to the Wildcats 27-29.
North Platte Telegraph
Gretna is a one-team town, rallying behind their Dragons; next year, that could change
GRETNA — I must have circled the parking lots for 10 minutes. Nothing. Despite backseat heckling from my second-grade son, I couldn’t find a spot within a few hundred yards of the stadium. This is why you don’t show up late for the biggest game of the season.
Nebraska Football: Ex-Husker Maurice Washington explodes for Grambling
Former Nebraska football star Maurice Washington is back playing college ball for the first time since 2019, and it appears that he’s returning to form as the season wears on. The running back, who last played for the Huskers three years ago, caught on with the Grambling State Tigers and until yesterday was having a rather below-the-radar season.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska football eyes consistency, playing four quarters
Nebraska's 20-13 loss to Minnesota on Saturday dropped the Huskers to 3-6 with three regular-season games left: Michigan, Wisconsin, and Iowa. NU has to win them all to make a bowl game. So where to go from here?. The Huskers have to work on some fundamentals. That includes consistency, especially...
Corn Nation
Nebraska Volleyball at Northwestern for an Afternoon Block Party
#4 Nebraska (20-2, B1G 12-1) vs Northwestern (17-8, B1G 6-7) When: Sunday, November 6 2022, 1:00 pm (CT) #4 Nebraska (20-2, B1G 12-1) Northwestern (17-8, B1G 6-7) Nebraska last met Northwestern on October 16th at home when the Huskers beat them in three sets. Northwestern has been busy since then! They went on to win four matches in a row beating, Rutgers, Maryland, Purdue and Iowa. A nice run, but most recently they played Ohio State and lost in three sets.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska players not taking sides in quarterback discussion
With a backup quarterback leading the way, it was always going to be a challenge for Nebraska to get past Minnesota’s defense, ranked in the top five nationally. The Huskers came close to testing Minnesota’s season average of 14.4 points allowed per game but fell just short in a 20-13 loss.
North Platte Telegraph
Ty Robinson: 'Most of us are disappointed with how this game turned out'
Ty Robinson, a Husker football defensive lineman, speaks the Minnesota vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, November 5, 2022. Minnesota won the game 20-13.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska cycles through quarterbacks again as hot start fades into emptiness
LINCOLN — The cheers rose loudly and derisively from the sun-splashed Memorial Stadium stands as Trey Palmer grabbed a pass from Logan Smothers and fell forward. A first down! The Huskers offense hadn’t generated one of those in six straight possessions spanning more than two full quarters and well beyond an hour of real time. Empty drives had piled up like food wrappers, quickly used and cast aside as a 10-0 Nebraska lead evaporated in a flurry of punts.
North Platte Telegraph
Husker notes: Nebraska prepares for tough road ahead, Mo Ibrahim extends rushing streak
Nebraska’s 24-hour rule is back in action. It’s the time to dwell on another loss and dissect what went wrong. The task after that will be equally daunting. A trip to top-five Michigan before dates with Wisconsin and Iowa to end the season. “We on a mission,” NU...
North Platte Telegraph
Recruiting notes: Nebraska offers top in-state kicker, 2023 quarterback, Kansas City prospects
Nebraska’s quest to lock down in-state recruits for its 2023 recruiting class is still far from finished. Currently, six of the Huskers’ 15 commits hail from inside the state, and there’s potential to add a few more. Nebraska extended a scholarship offer to Omaha Westside kicker Tristan Alvano and a preferred walk-on opportunity to Elkhorn South running back Cole Ballard on Saturday.
North Platte Telegraph
Tom Takes: Nebraska isn't taking advantage of Logan Smothers
1. Not sure who in the Nebraska quarterback room will be back next year, but I'll always think NU didn't take advantage of Logan Smothers this season. The sophomore showed enough in last year's Iowa finale to merit at least a quarterback-run package to throw into games as an off-speed pitch to Casey Thompson's drop back game. Of course, that's not Mark Whipple's expertise and so it wasn't going to happen. But look at Saturday, as Chubba Purdy got the start and rambled for key first downs and yards in building a 10-0 lead. Defenses generally struggle against running quarterbacks. NU could have gotten more out of Smothers.
North Platte Telegraph
McKewon: Caleb Tannor's frank talk underlines another close Nebraska loss
LINCOLN – Caleb Tannor entered the chat on Saturday with the choice words about Nebraska football’s latest defeat, a 20-13 downer to Minnesota full of punches, plunges, punts, grunts, wind gusts and passing offenses that make you fear for the future of crisp routes and accurate throws. An...
North Platte Telegraph
Sound waves: What others are saying about Saturday's Husker game
A look at some talking points after the Huskers' game against Minnesota on Saturday. Minnesota coach PJ Fleck: "...they tested our character, and I thought we passed the test. You got to give it a lot of credit to Nebraska. I think Mickey has done an outstanding job as that's a really tough situation to take over. And they play incredibly hard.
North Platte Telegraph
Marcus Washington: 'We've got to be able to maintain and keep that energy...and finish the game''
Marcus Washington, a Husker football wide receiver, speaks following the Minnesota vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, November 5, 2022. Minnesota won the game 20-13.
Husker Doc Talk: A New Head Coach This Week?
Last week’s rumors didn’t pan out, but where there’s smoke ...
Nebraska Football is the new standard for ineptitude after Kansas win
If you thought the Nebraska football loss to Minnesota was annoying, just wait until you get to the punchline of what was a wild and crazy Saturday in college football. With the loss, the Huskers dropped to 3-6 on the season and will need something resembling a miracle in order to make a bowl game.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska defense plays 'lights out' but wears down as offense sputters in loss to Gophers
Nebraska was firing on all cylinders through 30 minutes Saturday. The run game was working. The Huskers were winning the battles up front. The Memorial Stadium crowd was engaged. And the defense came to play. Nebraska opened the game with a nine-play, 75-yard drive that found the end zone. NU...
