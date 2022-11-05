Read full article on original website
Bears' Matt Eberflus Explains Why Velus Jones Was Inactive Vs. Dolphins
CHICAGO -- Hours before Justin Fields dazzled the masses at Soldier Field with a historic performance in the Bears' 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins, head coach Matt Eberflus raised eyebrows with one roster decision. Rookie wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. was a healthy scratch. With new acquisition Chase Claypool...
Packers Offered Two Draft Picks for Bears' Receiver Chase Claypool
Packers offered two draft picks for Chase Claypool originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Green Bay Packers offered the Pittsburgh Steelers their 2023 second-round pick and a late-round pick for Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool, according to ESPN. Despite the Packers offering more picks than the Bears, the Steelers...
Who’s hot, who’s not after the Dolphins’ 35-32 win over the Bears
The Dolphins improved to 6-3 and achieved their second three-game winning streak this season with a 35-32 victory over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday.
NFL Rumors: Packers Made First-Round Offer For Star Wideout
The Green Bay Packers ultimately did not add any pass-catchers for quarterback Aaron Rodgers ahead of the NFL trade deadline, ut it wasn’t due to lack of trying. According to reports Sunday, the Packers pursued wideouts Chase Claypool and DJ Moore along with tight end Darren Waller. FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer, followed up with a nugget regarding Green Bay’s offer to the Carolina Panthers in hopes of acquiring Moore.
Bears risers and fallers after close loss to Dolphins
There was a whole lot to like from the Bears in Week 9. Justin Fields looked every bit a superstar quarterback en route to setting an NFL regular season, single game record for QBs with 178 rushing yards. The offense as a whole continued its tear and scored 32 points. There was a whole lot not to like either as the defense allowed Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle to chew up yards and score 35 points themselves. Here were the Bears’ biggest risers and fallers on Sunday:
Green Bay Packers ‘made run’ at Darren Waller trade; submitted sizable offer for Chase Claypool
The Green Bay Packers emerged from the 2022 NFL trade deadline empty-handed, putting the pressure on quarterback Aaron Rodgers and
Packers rookie WR Romeo Doubs to miss games with high ankle sprain
The 2022 season isn’t over for Green Bay Packers receiver Romeo Doubs, but the rookie will miss games after suffering an ankle injury against the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Ford Field. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Doubs has a high ankle sprain, which generally has a recovery...
Packers OLB Rashan Gary tears ACL, to miss rest of 2022 season
Not only did the Green Bay Packers lose a fifth-straight game on Sunday in Detroit, but Matt LaFleur’s team was dealt a stunning injury blow. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Packers outside linebacker Rashan Gary tore his ACL against the Lions and now needs an MRI to determine any additional damage in his knee.
Aaron Jones (ankle) reportedly expected to play Week 10 for Packers
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones received negative X-ray results on his injured ankle, reports Adam Schefter of ESPN. Jones "should be able to play this week” against the Dallas Cowboys, according to Schefter's source. He left in the third quarter of Sunday's loss to the Detroit Lions and never returned. A.J. Dillon will be the Packers' lead running back if Jones suffers a setback and Kylin Hill will take over as the backup.
Packers made run at Raiders TE Darren Waller ahead of trade deadline
The Packers stood pat at the trade deadline, much to the chagrin of their fans who wanted some action. However, it wasn't for a lack of trying. Sources say Green Bay made a strong run at Raiders star tight end Darren Waller, attempting to acquire the dynamic offensive weapon at the deadline. For Las Vegas, Waller was deemed too valuable to deal, especially because they just signed him to a three-year, $51 million extension on Sept. 10.
Bears' game-day roster for Week 9 vs. Dolphins
The Chicago Bears (3-5) will battle the Miami Dolphins (5-3) on Sunday, where Chicago is looking to get back in the win column after a rough Week 8 loss. The Bears are 4-point road underdogs heading into Sunday’s matchup against the Dolphins, according to Tipico Sportsbook. Here’s a look...
Undrafted Wisconsin Badger set for new role with Chicago Bears
Rookie undrafted free agent Jack Sanborn is prepared to make his mark in the NFL. Sanborn, the former Wisconsin Badger, went undrafted in 2022 after an extremely productive college career in Madison. Sanborn led the Badgers in tackles in 2019 and 2020 and achieved 1st team All-Big Ten honors as a senior.
