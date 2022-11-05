ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NESN

NFL Rumors: Packers Made First-Round Offer For Star Wideout

The Green Bay Packers ultimately did not add any pass-catchers for quarterback Aaron Rodgers ahead of the NFL trade deadline, ut it wasn’t due to lack of trying. According to reports Sunday, the Packers pursued wideouts Chase Claypool and DJ Moore along with tight end Darren Waller. FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer, followed up with a nugget regarding Green Bay’s offer to the Carolina Panthers in hopes of acquiring Moore.
Bears risers and fallers after close loss to Dolphins

There was a whole lot to like from the Bears in Week 9. Justin Fields looked every bit a superstar quarterback en route to setting an NFL regular season, single game record for QBs with 178 rushing yards. The offense as a whole continued its tear and scored 32 points. There was a whole lot not to like either as the defense allowed Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle to chew up yards and score 35 points themselves. Here were the Bears’ biggest risers and fallers on Sunday:
Aaron Jones (ankle) reportedly expected to play Week 10 for Packers

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones received negative X-ray results on his injured ankle, reports Adam Schefter of ESPN. Jones "should be able to play this week” against the Dallas Cowboys, according to Schefter's source. He left in the third quarter of Sunday's loss to the Detroit Lions and never returned. A.J. Dillon will be the Packers' lead running back if Jones suffers a setback and Kylin Hill will take over as the backup.
Packers made run at Raiders TE Darren Waller ahead of trade deadline

The Packers stood pat at the trade deadline, much to the chagrin of their fans who wanted some action. However, it wasn't for a lack of trying. Sources say Green Bay made a strong run at Raiders star tight end Darren Waller, attempting to acquire the dynamic offensive weapon at the deadline. For Las Vegas, Waller was deemed too valuable to deal, especially because they just signed him to a three-year, $51 million extension on Sept. 10.
Undrafted Wisconsin Badger set for new role with Chicago Bears

Rookie undrafted free agent Jack Sanborn is prepared to make his mark in the NFL. Sanborn, the former Wisconsin Badger, went undrafted in 2022 after an extremely productive college career in Madison. Sanborn led the Badgers in tackles in 2019 and 2020 and achieved 1st team All-Big Ten honors as a senior.
