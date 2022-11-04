Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The history and transformations of the Eloise AsylumAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan leads country as lone team accomplishing 1 dominant game control stat
Michigan actually struggled early on against Rutgers, believe it or not. At halftime, the Wolverines trailed the Scarlet Knights by a 17-14 score after a blocked punt and pair of missed field goals. Fortunately, it did not take long for Jim Harbaugh’s squad to turn things around. The Michigan defense...
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan Football: Predicting the score of their final 4 games
Will Michigan Football win their final 4 games?Big Ten Championship Game. After winning the Big Ten Championship in 2021, the Michigan Wolverines have won their first eight games of the season in 2022 and they have set themselves up for another big run. On Saturday, the Wolverines should be able to handle their business against a struggling Rutgers team but what about beyond that? Will Michigan football win their final four regular season games to advance to the Big Ten Championship Game, or will they get tripped up along the way? Here is how I see the Wolverines faring in their final four regular-season games in the Big Ten.
saturdaytradition.com
Colin Cowherd explains bizarre reasoning behind ranking Michigan No. 1
Having Michigan at No. 1 isn’t the craziest take you could have. Sure Georgia and Ohio State fans will argue that, but it’s a reasonable take if you can explain it. Colin Cowherd is one of the few who thinks the Wolverines should Be No. 1 when the CFP poll comes out Tuesday afternoon.
MLive.com
Tigers add Iowa pitching coach to staff, report says
University of Iowa pitching coach Robin Lund is joining the Detroit Tigers’ coaching staff, D1Baseball reported Sunday. The Tigers did not immediately confirm the hire or Lund’s role on the staff, but D1Baseball said he would assist pitching coach Chris Fetter. The Tigers parted ways with two coaches...
Cass Tech football's defense holds potent Southfield A&T offense, wins district final
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — The Cass Tech Technicians (8-3) defeated the Southfield A&T Warriors (8-3) in one of the most anticipated Division I district finals of the weekend. After pitching a second half shutout, the Technicians came away with a 25-14 victory for the title. Cass Tech is set to ...
HometownLife.com
This controversial play call had Birmingham Groves' football coaches fighting in Round 2
Elias Kendra has no interest in going out for the Birmingham Groves track and field team again. He gave it a shot as a junior, and he admittedly didn't do too well. But maybe the senior should reconsider being one-and-done with the sport. Why?. Because he looked like former Falcons...
Jett Howard soars as Michigan basketball runs to 88-75 exhibition win over Ferris State
After a season in which Michigan basketball’s offense frequently bogged down on a lack of outside shooting, the Wolverines hoped an influx of new wings would make their attack jet-powered. Make that Jett-powered. Jett Howard, the son of head coach Juwan Howard and a four-star prospect who chose his...
No. 1 Michigan hockey blanked in Big Ten opener
Michigan’s hockey team moved up to No. 1 in the national polls on Monday after a two-game sweep over Western Michigan last weekend. It received a reality check Friday in its Big Ten opener at No. 13 Penn State. Michigan goalie Erik Portillo had started 50 straight games dating...
fox2detroit.com
Murder suspect attacked in court • Attorney charged in Hutch's Jewelry homicide • MSU tunnel brawl
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A murder suspect was attacked in a Macomb County courtroom by the victim's twin brother, an attorney and the alleged mastermind in the premeditated murder of the owner of Hutch's Jewelry was arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder, and a brawl on video shows a group of Michigan State University Spartan football players surround and push a University of Michigan Wolverine player: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Maize n Brew
Projecting starting lineup, rotation for Michigan men’s basketball to begin the 2022-23 season
College basketball is nearly upon us. Michigan’s season technically begins tonight with an exhibition game against Ferris State, but the regular season begins on Monday with a home contest against Purdue Fort Wayne. With the season just around the corner, here’s what I project to be the starting lineup...
Michigan Lottery player wins $1 million as Powerball jackpot balloons to $1.9 billion
No ticket matched all six numbers to win Saturday night’s Powerball jackpot, but one Michigan Lottery player is $1 million richer after the drawing. The player matched the five white balls drawn Saturday night — 28-45-53-56-69 — to win a $1 million prize. The winning ticket was bought at the K&G Deli, 5625 Conner Street in Detroit.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
wtvbam.com
$1 million winning Powerball ticket bought in Detroit; Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.9 billion
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — No one matched all six numbers to win Saturday night’s Powerball jackpot, but one Michigan Lottery player is $1 million richer after the drawing. The player matched the five white balls drawn Saturday night – 28-45-53-56-69 – to win a $1 million prize....
Detroit News
Feds bust 'ghost baggage' drug ring in Detroit
Federal agents have toppled a drug ring that helped fuel the nation's opioid crisis by sending unescorted luggage filled with fentanyl aboard airplanes bound for Detroit Metropolitan Airport, a tactic investigators dubbed "ghost baggage." The method involved alleged drug ring members in Phoenix, Ariz., buying plane tickets to Detroit, checking...
This Michigan Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
michiganchronicle.com
Detroit Education Leader Tyrone E. Winfrey Sr. Dies
DETROIT — Detroit education leader Tyrone E. Winfrey Sr. passed away Saturday, according to public social media postings by his children. Winfrey served as Executive Director of Community Outreach for Detroit Public Schools Community District. He also served in prior years as the President of Detroit Board of Education.
michiganchronicle.com
Bedrock, Gilbert Family Foundation Announce the Return of the Downtown Detroit Markets and Cadillac Lodge
Bedrock and the Gilbert Family Foundation (GFF) unveil plans for the return of the Downtown Detroit Markets and Cadillac Lodge providing Detroiters with a seasonal, fun, and immersive experience. Beginning Thursday, November 10, eighteen local businesses, the majority of which are BIPOC or female-owned, will pop up in Cadillac Square to provide residents, Southeast Michigan visitors and out-of-town travelers with engaging and diverse retail opportunities. The Downtown Detroit Markets, funded by the Gilbert Family Foundation and managed with support from Bedrock and the Downtown Detroit Partnership, will be open through the end of 2022.
Detroit Tequila Festival – What You Need To Know
The 6th Annual Detroit Tequila Festival happens in December. This intoxicating event features over one hundred tequila options, food, and more. Here is everything you need to know about the Detroit Tequila Festival 2022. When is the Detroit Tequila Festival?. The fun happens on Friday, December 16, 2022. Hours of...
Suspect in assault that led to fatal hit-and-run is former MSU football player, WWE wrestler
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI – A man accused of choking a man who was driving is a former Michigan State University football player and WWE wrestler, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. The alleged assault led to a fatal hit-and-run when another passenger fled the vehicle, authorities said. It all...
Legendary Detroit news anchors and Tigers featured in WDIV prime-time special
There’s something irresistible about watching old home movies and sharing stories of good times and bad times with your family. And even in the YouTube and TikTok age, Detroit's local TV stations still feel like family. Now one of those stations is having a prime-time family reunion of sorts. “Going 4 It: The...
Comments / 0