ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maui County, HI

Comments / 0

Related
mauinow.com

2022 Made in Maui County Festival draws crowd of 7,000

An estimated 7,000 residents and visitors attended the 9th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival, held Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4 and 5, at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center in Kahului. The event is the largest manufactured products show in Maui County, and was presented by the...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

MEO Core Four Business Planning Classes Daytime series begins Nov. 15

Maui Economic Opportunity’s Core Four Business Planning series will begin a daytime series of classes starting Tuesday, Nov. 15. MEO’s Business Development Center offers the course Tuesdays and Thursdays, Nov. 15 to Dec. 15, from 9 to 11 a.m., in-person at MEO Family Center, 99 Mahalani St., Wailuku, and virtually via Zoom.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Trade winds dominate the week with showers hitching a ride

Breezy trade winds will shift from a more northeasterly direction this week, with showers mainly for windward and mauka areas. Some deeper moisture will bring a higher chance of showers mainly Monday and Tuesday, but no heavy rain is expected. Wednesday into the weekend, more typical trade wind weather is...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Rotary Christmas tree fundraiser returns to Lahaina

Presale tickets are available now for the Christmas tree and wreath fundraiser by the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunrise which returns to the Lahaina Cannery Mall south parking area on “Black Friday”, Nov. 25, 2022. Large (6 ft.+) Douglas Fir trees can be reserved now at the special...
LAHAINA, HI
mauinow.com

Family Life Center selected to receive four mobile housing units

Family Life Center, Inc. has been named as the social service agency to receive a County of Maui grant of four County-owned mobile housing units that were acquired at the start of the pandemic to address emergency needs. Family Life Center will repurpose these mobile housing units into “bridge housing”...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
KHON2

Maui venison could soon stock local grocery stores

Maui venison will soon be available in stores according to Maui County Councilmember Yuki Lei Sugimura. She said efforts to manage the axis deer population in Maui county are working, and their plans to use the meat to feed the community and create economic opportunities are moving in the right direction.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Iconic Kula Lodge sold to 5 Palms owner, Simon Vojdani

The iconic Kula Lodge & Restaurant and Kula Marketplace are now under new ownership and management by Simon Vojdani. Vojdani is the owner of 5 Palms Restaurant, which was previously situated on Keawakapu Beach in South Maui for 27 years. Operations of the new Kula Lodge will be overseen by...
KULA, HI
mauinow.com

Maui man dies, found unresponsive on “Pali Trail”

A 55-year-old Haʻikū man was pronounced dead after he was found unresponsive by other hikers on an electric company service road above the Honoapiʻilani Highway. Fire officials say the man was found by other hikers about a mile above the Honoapiʻilani Highway on the Wailuku side of the trail.
WAILUKU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy