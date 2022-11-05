The Maui Police Department is seeking the public’s help with any information on the whereabouts of Joseph Magaoay, 52, of Waiehu. Magaoay was reported missing on the evening of Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, by family members who last saw him on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, loading up a green Pelican brand kayak and fishing gear into his truck in Waiehu.

LAHAINA, HI ・ 8 HOURS AGO