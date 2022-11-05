Read full article on original website
New cap creates “point-in-time freeze” on Maui TVRs; starts regulation on camper vans
In an ongoing effort to manage tourism, the Maui County Council passed Bill 159 Friday with a series of amendments that effectively caps transient accommodations and regulates camper van rentals on public property. The bill was passed in a 8-0 vote on second and final reading, with Councilmember Kelly King excused.
2022 Made in Maui County Festival draws crowd of 7,000
An estimated 7,000 residents and visitors attended the 9th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival, held Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4 and 5, at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center in Kahului. The event is the largest manufactured products show in Maui County, and was presented by the...
Thousands attend 9th Annual Made in Maui Festival
MEO Core Four Business Planning Classes Daytime series begins Nov. 15
Maui Economic Opportunity’s Core Four Business Planning series will begin a daytime series of classes starting Tuesday, Nov. 15. MEO’s Business Development Center offers the course Tuesdays and Thursdays, Nov. 15 to Dec. 15, from 9 to 11 a.m., in-person at MEO Family Center, 99 Mahalani St., Wailuku, and virtually via Zoom.
Trade winds dominate the week with showers hitching a ride
Breezy trade winds will shift from a more northeasterly direction this week, with showers mainly for windward and mauka areas. Some deeper moisture will bring a higher chance of showers mainly Monday and Tuesday, but no heavy rain is expected. Wednesday into the weekend, more typical trade wind weather is...
Missing person: Waiehu man last seen Oct. 31 loading kayak and fishing gear into his truck
The Maui Police Department is seeking the public’s help with any information on the whereabouts of Joseph Magaoay, 52, of Waiehu. Magaoay was reported missing on the evening of Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, by family members who last saw him on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, loading up a green Pelican brand kayak and fishing gear into his truck in Waiehu.
29 students complete CERT basic training, become first to graduate since the pandemic
Twenty-nine students have completed the Community Emergency Response Team Basic Course and are qualified to become members of the Maui County CERT team, the Maui Emergency Management Agency announced. This is the first CERT class to graduate since the start of the COVID pandemic in 2020. “Mahalo to these individuals...
Rotary Christmas tree fundraiser returns to Lahaina
Presale tickets are available now for the Christmas tree and wreath fundraiser by the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunrise which returns to the Lahaina Cannery Mall south parking area on “Black Friday”, Nov. 25, 2022. Large (6 ft.+) Douglas Fir trees can be reserved now at the special...
Wahi Hoʻōla Yoga + Wellness to celebrate its grand opening on Small Business Saturday
Wahi Hoʻōla Yoga + Wellness is celebrating their grand opening on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, from 4-8 p.m. The new yoga studio in Wailuku opened their doors during the summer, and is now ready to celebrate by offering discounts on yoga and massages to the community.
Family Life Center selected to receive four mobile housing units
Family Life Center, Inc. has been named as the social service agency to receive a County of Maui grant of four County-owned mobile housing units that were acquired at the start of the pandemic to address emergency needs. Family Life Center will repurpose these mobile housing units into “bridge housing”...
Maui venison could soon stock local grocery stores
Maui venison will soon be available in stores according to Maui County Councilmember Yuki Lei Sugimura. She said efforts to manage the axis deer population in Maui county are working, and their plans to use the meat to feed the community and create economic opportunities are moving in the right direction.
Iconic Kula Lodge sold to 5 Palms owner, Simon Vojdani
The iconic Kula Lodge & Restaurant and Kula Marketplace are now under new ownership and management by Simon Vojdani. Vojdani is the owner of 5 Palms Restaurant, which was previously situated on Keawakapu Beach in South Maui for 27 years. Operations of the new Kula Lodge will be overseen by...
Halloween night in Waikiki to draw large crowds
Trick or treat! It is the one night of the year when a good fright is welcomed, and thousands are expected to celebrate the first Halloween without any COVID restrictions in place since the pandemic.
Speed is suspected as a factor in a fatal crash that claimed the life of a Lahaina man
A 34-year-old Lahaina man suffered fatal injuries in an early morning single-vehicle crash on the Lahaina Bypass, Wednesday. The incident was reported at 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 2, 2022, on the Lahaina Bypass, 911 feet north of Lahainaluna Road in West Maui. Police say a preliminary investigation reveals that a...
Former MPD officer gets 10-year sentence
Former Maui police officer Brandon Saffeels has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempted child enticement, a crime he committed while he was about to serve another sentence.
Maui man dies, found unresponsive on “Pali Trail”
A 55-year-old Haʻikū man was pronounced dead after he was found unresponsive by other hikers on an electric company service road above the Honoapiʻilani Highway. Fire officials say the man was found by other hikers about a mile above the Honoapiʻilani Highway on the Wailuku side of the trail.
