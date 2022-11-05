With Election Day almost here, The Whitaker Group is using the highly-anticipated Air Jordan 4 collaboration with its A Ma Maniére banner to rally voters. In hopes of bringing awareness to the issues on the ballot, the retail empire of James Whitner released a video today highlighting the threats to democracy “as more efforts are made to repeal decades of progress.” Speaking to the intent further, The Whitaker Group said via statement that the visuals aim to address the state of the nation, which includes divisive politics, the battle over women’s rights and more. The emphasis of the video, according to The...

