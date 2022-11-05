Read full article on original website
Canada fretting on Davies, Crepeau injuries before World Cup
BERLIN (AP) — Canada is sweating on the fitness of Alphonso Davies and goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau just over two weeks before the World Cup begins. Davies went off with an apparent leg injury while playing for Bayern Munich on Saturday, while Crepeau left the field on a cart several hours later after injuring his leg while playing for Los Angeles FC against Philadelphia in the MLS Cup final.
ESPN
Gareth Bale after helping LAFC win MLS Cup: I seem to have a knack for scoring in finals
Gareth Bale acknowledged he seems to have a knack for scoring in finals after he became the first player to score in Champions League and MLS Cup finals when helping LAFC to win Major League Soccer's championship for the first time on Saturday. Bale headed in a dramatic equalizer in...
The Whitaker Group Reveals a Captivating Video Urging People to Vote Using the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 4 as Inspiration
With Election Day almost here, The Whitaker Group is using the highly-anticipated Air Jordan 4 collaboration with its A Ma Maniére banner to rally voters. In hopes of bringing awareness to the issues on the ballot, the retail empire of James Whitner released a video today highlighting the threats to democracy “as more efforts are made to repeal decades of progress.” Speaking to the intent further, The Whitaker Group said via statement that the visuals aim to address the state of the nation, which includes divisive politics, the battle over women’s rights and more. The emphasis of the video, according to The...
ESPN
'We know we can be No. 1': Disappointed Canada call for more rugby resources
AUCKLAND, New Zealand -- Canada have sounded a warning to their world rugby rivals that with more resources and more game time they could rise to become the game's No. 1 ranked women's team. Having turned to public funding in the lead up to the World Cup despite increased financial...
theScore
Canadian star Davies 'not at risk' of missing World Cup despite injury
Berlin, Nov 6, 2022 (AFP) - Bayern Munich and Canada wing-back Alphonso Davies will miss just two matches with an injured thigh, meaning he is free to take part in the upcoming Qatar World Cup. Davies limped off in the second-half of Bayern's 3-2 win away at Hertha Berlin on...
BBC
Rugby World Cup highlights: England beat Canada to reach World Cup final
England will face hosts and holders New Zealand in the World Cup final next Saturday after showing grit to hold off a determined Canada at Eden Park. This clip has no commentary. MATCH REPORT: England show grit to reach World Cup final. Available to UK users only.
FOX Sports
With World Cup on horizon, Bale comes up big for LAFC
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Even at less than 100%, Gareth Bale can still make a huge impact on a game. The Welsh superstar showed during Saturday's MLS Cup final between Los Angeles Football Club and the Philadelphia Union that he shouldn't be underestimated going into the World Cup. Bale...
EXPLAINER: Qatar’s vast wealth helps it host FIFA World Cup
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Qatar is home to some 2.9 million people, but only a small fraction — around one in 10 — are Qatari citizens. They enjoy massive wealth and benefits fueled by Qatar’s shared control of one of the world’s largest reserves of natural gas.
FOX Sports
Bayern says Davies' World Cup for Canada 'not at risk'
MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says Alphonso Davies’ injury is not as bad as initially feared and that his participation in the World Cup for Canada is “not at risk.”. The 22-year-old Davies suffered what Bayern said Sunday was a “hamstring strain” in the team’s 3-2 win at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday. He’ll miss Bayern’s last two remaining games before the winter break but should return in time for Qatar.
EXPLAINER: Sports in Qatar as country hosts 2022 World Cup
Qatar will host the 2022 FIFA World Cup but soccer isn't the only sport played in the Gulf Arab country. From traditional pursuits to worldwide competitions, Qatar increasingly has marketed itself as a host for sports of all sorts. Here's a look at some of them:TRADITIONAL SPORTSQataris enjoy the traditional sports of the Arabian Peninsula, particularly falconry. In Doha, Qatar's capital, there's even a hospital for the birds in the city's traditional Souq Waqif. Falcons both represent a sheikhly status symbol as well as a link to Qatar's Bedouin past. Falcons compete in beauty contests and races. Camel racing...
Tara-Jane Stanley hat-trick helps England into semi-finals with Canada thrashing
Tara-Jane Stanley scored a second-half hat-trick as England sealed their place in the semi-finals of the women’s Rugby League World Cup with a comfortable 54-4 win over Canada in Wigan.Stanley, the reigning Super League Woman of Steel, also added 10 points with the boot as England scored 11 tries including a brace each for Leah Burke and 19-year-old World Cup debutant Hollie Dodd.England will next face Papua New Guinea on Wednesday night with a place at the top of the group at stake as they look towards a much sterner test in the semi-finals.With a mind on his long-term plans,...
prestigeonline.com
Qatar World Cup: 8 stadiums where the FIFA matches will be held
Qatar World Cup: 8 stadiums where the FIFA matches will be held. Heading for the Qatar World Cup 2022 and looking to plan your activities?. With just a month left to the opening game on November 20 2022, we explore the eight beautiful stadiums which will host matches at this year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
FOX Sports
LAFC rallies late to win their first MLS Cup in penalty shootout
The 2022 MLS Cup belongs to the Los Angeles Football club. LAFC topped the Philadelphia Union in a penalty shootout following a thrilling 3-3 tie Saturday at Banc of California Stadium. Ilie Sánchez scored the winning spot kick after LAFC backup keeper John McCarthy, a Philadelphia native and former Union player, stopped all but one of the three attempts he faced.
Brazil Announce World Cup Squad With Manchester United Trio Included
Brazil have announced their squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup and a trio of Manchester United players have been selected.
France 24
New Zealand edge France 25-24 to set up Women's World Cup final vs England
France flyhalf Caroline Drouin missed a last-gasp penalty as defending champions New Zealand claimed a 25-24 classic at Eden Park on Saturday and set up a blockbuster women's Rugby World Cup final against England. With a shot awarded in front after prop Santo Taumata was yellow-carded for a high tackle,...
Soccer games today: Upcoming Premier League, MLS, Champions League schedule
Whether you call it soccer or football, the beautiful game is gaining popularity in the United States. Swipe down to
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: England recall Jodie Cunningham to face Papua New Guinea
Rugby League World Cup 2021 - England v Papua New Guinea. Venue: Headingley Stadium, Leeds Date: Wednesday, 9 November Kick-off: 19:30 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; Live text and highlights on BBC Sport website & app.
Gareth Bale scores dramatic goal as LAFC wins MLS Cup in thrilling penalty shootout
Gareth Bale's dramatic, late goal helped Los Angeles Football Club win the Major League Soccer Cup for the first time in a thrilling, frantic final against Philadelphia Union at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.
