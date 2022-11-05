TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Some local high school freshmen and sophomores spent the day thinking about what they’d like to do after high school. About 250 Vigo County ninth and tenth graders visited Ivy Tech Friday. They explored the campus and learned about the academic programs available. The goal was to get the students to start thinking about their plans early on. Ivy Tech says this was also an opportunity to show what their college and the community have to offer in hopes of retaining talent locally.

