Local charities & businesses serving holiday meals 2022
WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A list of local food pantries, soup kitchens, and businesses has been made for folks that might need extra support, or want to get involved this holiday season. Whether you are in need or want to volunteer, there are several charities throughout the region...
Bobbitt, Snead face off for Sullivan Co. Sheriff seat
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Note: For equal time purposes, a random name generator was used to determine which candidate would be mentioned first in this story. After Tuesday’s midterms, Sullivan County will have a new sheriff. Democratic candidate Jason Bobbitt said his years of experience working in...
Potential murder-suicide investigation underway
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — On November 5th, two people were found dead in a Vigo County home. Just after 9:30 a.m., the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office and other first responders were called to 1859 Oakridge Parkway North. The two dead were identified as 69-year-old Bernard Myles and...
Terre Haute Catholic Charities calls for community donations
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Terre Haute Catholic Charities has begun to collect donations for its annual Thanksgiving fundraiser from now until Nov 10. As the community continues to face an increase in food costs, as well as general inflation, many residents in the Wabash Valley are in need of help. Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank will host the 34th annual Share Your Thanksgiving Food and Funds Drive on Thursday, Nov. 10 from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Ivy Tech hosts high schoolers to plan for their futures
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Some local high school freshmen and sophomores spent the day thinking about what they’d like to do after high school. About 250 Vigo County ninth and tenth graders visited Ivy Tech Friday. They explored the campus and learned about the academic programs available. The goal was to get the students to start thinking about their plans early on. Ivy Tech says this was also an opportunity to show what their college and the community have to offer in hopes of retaining talent locally.
RHIT students, Children’s Museum collaborate to promote STEM
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– School was in session on Saturday at the Terre Haute Children’s Museum, as the museum hosted students from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology for “Engineering Design Day.”. The event was part of a class at RHIT. Students worked in groups to develop a prosthetic...
Local church gets early start on Christmas celebrations
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– As Deb Dodson looked around the Maple Avenue United Methodist Church on Saturday, she was overjoyed with what she saw. As dozens of people came in for the church’s annual Christmas Bazaar event, she said it’s something she looks forward to each holiday season.
Arrest made in case of IU student fatally shot while visiting New York City
NEW YORK — A Brooklyn man was arrested Thursday for the murder of an Indiana University student shot and killed while visiting New York City in 2020. Police arrested William Freeman, 26, in connection to the deadly shooting of Ethan Williams, 20. Williams, of Indianapolis, was sitting on a...
