ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto County, FL

PREP FOOTBALL: The Buck stays in Arcadia

By By Steve Knapp Sun Correspondent
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iTgfx_0izVH0Bd00

ARCADIA – For the first time since the 2015 and 2016 seasons, the Buck Carlton Trophy extended its stay in Arcadia.

DeSoto County made a statement from the game’s first play and dominated rival Hardee 35-20 to pick up their first back-to-back wins in the state’s oldest continuous rivalry since those 2015-16 victories.

Lil’Dreco Tompkins opened Friday’s game with an 84-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage for a 7-0 Bulldogs lead. They added another touchdown on a 15-yard run by Justin Felty in the second quarter to to take a 14-0 lead in the locker room at half.

Hardee had a chance to get back in the game with a first-and-goal at the DeSoto 5. The Bulldogs stuffed the Wildcats and drove them backwards, taking over at the 11 after Hardee failed to convert on fourth down.

A bad snap on a Wildcat punt early in the third quarter gave the Bulldogs the ball at the Hardee 40. Tompkins took it the final 22 yards to put the Bulldogs ahead 21-0.

Hardee fought back with a 74-yard pass down to the Bulldogs’ 5 and pushed it in on the next play, cutting the DeSoto lead to 21-6 heading into the fourth quarter.

Evan Roe recovered a Wildcat fumble at the Hardee 44 and Tocarrum Brown turned that into a 33-yard touchdown run early in the fourth for a 28-6 lead.

Hardee tried to rally. After getting an 18-yard touchdown run to pull within 28-14, the Wildcats successfully engineered an onside kick and took over at the 50 but a Wildcat pass over the middle was intercepted by Braden Moran. Andy Garibay eventually scored from 10 yards out for a 35-14 lead.

Hardee scored the game’s final points with less than a minute remaining.

DeSoto County will now wait for Sunday’s release of the final FHSAA power rankings to see if it will be crowned District 2S-15 champions. The Bulldogs entered Friday’s game in a three-way tie for the district title with Booker and Lemon Bay.

The Bulldogs defeated Booker, but lost to Lemon Bay. While the Mantas are a distant third to DeSoto and Booker in the power rankings entering Friday, Booker’s win against Lakewood Ranch could mean the Tornadoes leapfrog DeSoto County for the district crown.

If that happens, DeSoto County should still be in the running for an at-large berth to next weeks’ region quarterfinals.

Comments / 0

Related
Longboat Observer

High school football roundup: Week 11

The Out-of-Door Academy (9-1) lost 21-0 to St. Stephen's Episcopal (5-5) at home in the Sunshine State Athletic Conference 5A semifinals. Braden River High (5-4) lost 36-20 to Port Charlotte High (6-2) at home. Junior quarterback Nick Trier threw for 195 yards and three touchdowns, one each to senior Craivontae Koonce, sophomore Yashua Edwards and junior Matt Schafer.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

47th annual Gulf Coast Cycle-Fest on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 47th annual Gulf Coast Cycle-Fest took place November 6. The event was hosted by the Sarasota Manatee Bicycle Club and featured cyclists from around the country. Cyclists rode through five cycling routes ranging from 16 to 100 miles through both Manatee and Sarasota Counties. All...
SARASOTA, FL
cbs12.com

Two tickets in Florida come close to winning $1B Powerball jackpot

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two tickets in Florida came close to winning the $1 billion Powerball jackpot. The Florida Lottery says someone bought one ticket at Flora Bama Liquor on Perdido Key Drive in Pensacola. A lucky person bought the second ticket at a Winn-Dixie store on Big Bend Road in Riverview, which is just east of Tampa.
FLORIDA STATE
wvua23.com

No interruption to routes after two Englewood Elementary buses catch fire

Two buses at Englewood Elementary School went up in flames late Wednesday after a powerline fell, but school officials said Thursday there are no issues with bus routes. It took 20 minutes before Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue and local volunteer fire departments could quash the blaze at the Tuscaloosa County School System building, but no one was injured in the incident.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Mysuncoast.com

Sunny Sunday, but Tropical System Likely to Develop Mid Week Bringing Wind and Rain

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The sun will rise sooner as we set our clocks back and gain an hour of sleep Sunday morning. Sunrise will be at 6:44 a.m. That sunshine should stick around with low chances of rain arriving late in the afternoon. Expect a warm, somewhat humid day with a high of 87. Red tide is still showing up in Manasota Beach with dead fish onshore. The irritating bloom was also detected offshore in Venice and City Island in Sarasota county. Siesta Key and Manatee County beaches were in the clear as of Saturday. Aside from those issues, it should be a good beach and boating day if you avoid the affected areas.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Driver dies in one-vehicle crash on State Road 681

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 33-year-old Pensacola man was killed early Monday when his pickup truck went off the road as he was trying to use an on-ramp onto I-75 in Sarasota, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The Ford F-150 was traveling eastbound on State Road 681, entering northbound I-75...
SARASOTA, FL
mymanatee.org

Manatee County to Celebrate East Bradenton Park

MANATEE COUNTY, FL (November 3, 2022) – It’s a whole new ballgame at Manatee County’s East Bradenton Park. The newly updated facility—located at 1119 13th Street East in Bradenton—has undergone some recent renovations designed to create more robust recreational opportunities for guests of all ages.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
FLORIDA STATE
businessobserverfl.com

Top Chef TV star to expand tavern concept into Sarasota, Tampa, Naples

Chuck Lager America’s Tavern is expanding to several locations in Florida, including Tampa and Sarasota. The concept was founded by celebrity chef Fabio Viviani, Chuck Lager, Craig Colby and Michael Colby. Viviani was previously voted a fan favorite on reality TV competition series "Top Chef." The restaurant brand is...
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Two injured in I-75 crash at State Road 64

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people were injured when their car hit a bus on I-75 early Thursday, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers say a sedan driven by a 70-year-old Bradenton woman entered the southbound lanes of the interstate from the on-ramp of State Road 64 at about 5:45 a.m.
BRADENTON, FL
The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
336K+
Views
ABOUT

Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.

 https://yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy