PREP FOOTBALL: The Buck stays in Arcadia

ARCADIA – For the first time since the 2015 and 2016 seasons, the Buck Carlton Trophy extended its stay in Arcadia.

DeSoto County made a statement from the game’s first play and dominated rival Hardee 35-20 to pick up their first back-to-back wins in the state’s oldest continuous rivalry since those 2015-16 victories.

Lil’Dreco Tompkins opened Friday’s game with an 84-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage for a 7-0 Bulldogs lead. They added another touchdown on a 15-yard run by Justin Felty in the second quarter to to take a 14-0 lead in the locker room at half.

Hardee had a chance to get back in the game with a first-and-goal at the DeSoto 5. The Bulldogs stuffed the Wildcats and drove them backwards, taking over at the 11 after Hardee failed to convert on fourth down.

A bad snap on a Wildcat punt early in the third quarter gave the Bulldogs the ball at the Hardee 40. Tompkins took it the final 22 yards to put the Bulldogs ahead 21-0.

Hardee fought back with a 74-yard pass down to the Bulldogs’ 5 and pushed it in on the next play, cutting the DeSoto lead to 21-6 heading into the fourth quarter.

Evan Roe recovered a Wildcat fumble at the Hardee 44 and Tocarrum Brown turned that into a 33-yard touchdown run early in the fourth for a 28-6 lead.

Hardee tried to rally. After getting an 18-yard touchdown run to pull within 28-14, the Wildcats successfully engineered an onside kick and took over at the 50 but a Wildcat pass over the middle was intercepted by Braden Moran. Andy Garibay eventually scored from 10 yards out for a 35-14 lead.

Hardee scored the game’s final points with less than a minute remaining.

DeSoto County will now wait for Sunday’s release of the final FHSAA power rankings to see if it will be crowned District 2S-15 champions. The Bulldogs entered Friday’s game in a three-way tie for the district title with Booker and Lemon Bay.

The Bulldogs defeated Booker, but lost to Lemon Bay. While the Mantas are a distant third to DeSoto and Booker in the power rankings entering Friday, Booker’s win against Lakewood Ranch could mean the Tornadoes leapfrog DeSoto County for the district crown.

If that happens, DeSoto County should still be in the running for an at-large berth to next weeks’ region quarterfinals.