Reckless! What Happens If You Get Pulled Over for Going 95 MPH in New Jersey
If you love to zip along on any of the glorious highways here in New Jersey, perhaps this can serve as a refresher course as to why you need to observe those speed limit signs that dot the landscape. Anyone who has been in the state for more than 12...
South Jersey Fishing: Striper Fishing Hot and Hotter
Okay, so we have some bad weather and subsequent gnarly conditions this weekend, but it should serve to move more striped bass down the coast. After a blitz of huge bass several weekends ago, things slowed significantly on the striper front, and then Boom! last weekend saw a detonation of the bass bite that just seems to be getting better by the day.
First Monkeypox-related Death Reported in NJ
TRENTON – Monkeypox contributed to the death of a New Jersey resident last month, state health officials said Monday. It’s the first reported death in the state tied to monkeypox, and the 10th in the United States, since the current outbreak began in the spring. There have been 49 people hospitalized in the state due to the viral infection.
NJ Could See Rain, Wind Associated With Tropical Storm Nicole Later This Week
The Garden State could feel the impacts, in some capacity, of what is now Tropical Storm Nicole by the end of the work week. As of 10 AM Tuesday, the center of Tropical Storm Nicole was located about 460 miles east of West Palm Beach, FL, and the storm, with maximum sustained winds of 50 MPH, was moving towards the west at 9 MPH.
NJ is Moving, But Where? And Who’s Moving to NJ?
It's no surprise that New Jerseyans can't wait to get out of New Jersey. With such a high cost of living, most of us are tired of watching our money fly out of our pockets. It also doesn't help that taxes seem to go up every year, pushing many to their breaking point. So it's no shock that one of the primary reasons people leave the state is over the cost of living.
Election Day Attacks: NJ Keeps Eye on Polling Places, Misinformation, Power Grid
Security is being beefed up on a number of fronts for Tuesday’s election in New Jersey. While law enforcement officials will be on standby for any reported problems at polling locations, a small army of technology experts at the New Jersey Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Cell will be monitoring online activity for any signs of trouble.
$7 Million Scam: PA Man Admits Bank Fraud Conspiracy That Operated in South Jersey
Federal authorities say a man from Pennsylvania has admitted his role in a bank fraud conspiracy that targeted a dozen different financial institutions in South Jersey and beyond. 57-year-old Muritala Adeowo of Lansdowne, PA, pleaded guilty in Camden federal court on Tuesday to one count of conspiracy to commit bank...
Record for Schools Involved in NJ Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program
A record high 210 New Jersey schools are participating in the 2022-23 school year’s Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program. New Jersey Secretary of Agriculture Doug Fisher made the announcement as part of the State Department of Agriculture’s continuing efforts to improve nutritional opportunities for students. The U.S. Department...
‘Operation Lockbox’ in 60 Towns: NJ Residents Give Police a Key to Their House
Some New Jersey police departments call it “Operation Lockbox.” Others refer to it as “Operation Blue Angel.”. Either way, the genesis of the program, which has been in existence for the last three or four years, is to have the ability to improve community policing in New Jersey and to increase the health, safety, and welfare of their citizens, said Tom Dellane, president of the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police.
Injection Infections — NJ Report Addresses ‘Preventable’ Drug Deaths
In 2019 alone, at least 283 people in New Jersey died from infections caused by their injection drug use, according to a report released on Wednesday by New Jersey Harm Reduction Coalition. And over 7,000 individuals were hospitalized for these bacterial or skin infections in the same year. The report,...
Gas Prices Spiking Before Election Day in NJ
Tight supply and rising oil prices are driving New Jersey gas prices sharply higher and this may be the trend for the foreseeable future. According to AAA, the statewide average for a gallon of regular gasoline has hit $3.93. New Jersey is trending much higher than the national average of...
How Much Do You Owe? NJ Towns With the Most Equity-rich Homes
Nearly half of all mortgaged residential properties in the United States are considered "equity-rich," according to a new report from ATTOM Data Solutions, which has counted 10 straight quarters of this rising trend. ATTOM defines equity-rich as when the amount of money that is still owed on a property is...
Problem at the Polls in NJ Today? Here’s the Number to Call
My friend Tom Szymanski is the Executive Director of the NJGOP. He let me know about a special hotline staffed with experts and attorneys to handle complaints from voters if they encounter any obstacles at the polls. We know that there are irregularities, machines that don't work, and people told...
Passenger Killed After Tire Crashes Through Windshield on NJ Turnpike
EAST WINDSOR — A woman was killed in a freak accident late Sunday afternoon when a tire crashed through the windshield of an SUV on the New Jersey Turnpike. State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said the left front tire of a southbound Acura RDX became separated from the vehicle, went over the center divider and into the northbound lanes.
NJ Weather: Four Days in the 70s, Dry Spell Lasts Even Longer
Friday will be the day number 5 of 8 of this warm stretch. Moving into the first weekend of November, we're talking about temperatures in the 70s. That is 15 to 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. Soak it in!. Record high temperatures range between 76 and...
No Red Wave in NJ on Election Night
Despite decades-high inflation and a largely unpopular Democratic president, there was no red wave that washed over New Jersey. The picture may be a bit different once all the local races are settled. In addition to congress, voters in many towns were choosing mayors, council members, and voting for their board of education. These races are important because they form the building blocks of grassroots political efforts in local communities.
South Jersey Dialect Is Unique: Is it ‘Saturday’ or ‘Saturdee’
Just about everything is hyper political and divisive these days. Let’s have some fun and look at something that isn’t political in the slightest least. For some reason, I woke up today thinking about the South Jersey dialect. A short list:. Water = Wooder. Hundred = Hunerd. Monday...
Red Trickle in NJ: Republicans Flip Another Seat as Malinowski Concedes
With a margin too large to overcome, Democratic U.S. Rep. Tom Malinowski has conceded to Republican Tom Kean, Jr. in their rematch in the 7th Congressional District. Malinowski congratulated Kean on social media late Wednesday morning. He blamed redistricting, in part, for his defeat. "I am deeply grateful to the...
Prosecutor: Marlton, NJ, Man Charged in 120 MPH DWI Crash That Killed Restaurant Owner
Homicide charges have been filed against a man from Marlton who is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol and causing the death of a restaurant owner during a high-speed collision in Mount Laurel this past summer. Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw says 45-year-old Desmond Newberry has been charged...
NJ Lawmaker Wants Winter Sales Tax Freeze For Home Heating Bills
George Harrison once wrote, "If you get too cold, I'll tax the heat." Not only is New Jersey doing that this upcoming winter, said state Sen. Joe Pennacchio, R-Morris, but the Board of Public Utilities also approved up to a 25% increase in natural gas costs for much of the state, adding to consumers' inflation woes.
