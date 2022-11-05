ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

South Jersey Fishing: Striper Fishing Hot and Hotter

Okay, so we have some bad weather and subsequent gnarly conditions this weekend, but it should serve to move more striped bass down the coast. After a blitz of huge bass several weekends ago, things slowed significantly on the striper front, and then Boom! last weekend saw a detonation of the bass bite that just seems to be getting better by the day.
First Monkeypox-related Death Reported in NJ

TRENTON – Monkeypox contributed to the death of a New Jersey resident last month, state health officials said Monday. It’s the first reported death in the state tied to monkeypox, and the 10th in the United States, since the current outbreak began in the spring. There have been 49 people hospitalized in the state due to the viral infection.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ is Moving, But Where? And Who’s Moving to NJ?

It's no surprise that New Jerseyans can't wait to get out of New Jersey. With such a high cost of living, most of us are tired of watching our money fly out of our pockets. It also doesn't help that taxes seem to go up every year, pushing many to their breaking point. So it's no shock that one of the primary reasons people leave the state is over the cost of living.
FLORIDA STATE
Election Day Attacks: NJ Keeps Eye on Polling Places, Misinformation, Power Grid

Security is being beefed up on a number of fronts for Tuesday’s election in New Jersey. While law enforcement officials will be on standby for any reported problems at polling locations, a small army of technology experts at the New Jersey Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Cell will be monitoring online activity for any signs of trouble.
‘Operation Lockbox’ in 60 Towns: NJ Residents Give Police a Key to Their House

Some New Jersey police departments call it “Operation Lockbox.” Others refer to it as “Operation Blue Angel.”. Either way, the genesis of the program, which has been in existence for the last three or four years, is to have the ability to improve community policing in New Jersey and to increase the health, safety, and welfare of their citizens, said Tom Dellane, president of the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Gas Prices Spiking Before Election Day in NJ

Tight supply and rising oil prices are driving New Jersey gas prices sharply higher and this may be the trend for the foreseeable future. According to AAA, the statewide average for a gallon of regular gasoline has hit $3.93. New Jersey is trending much higher than the national average of...
No Red Wave in NJ on Election Night

Despite decades-high inflation and a largely unpopular Democratic president, there was no red wave that washed over New Jersey. The picture may be a bit different once all the local races are settled. In addition to congress, voters in many towns were choosing mayors, council members, and voting for their board of education. These races are important because they form the building blocks of grassroots political efforts in local communities.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ Lawmaker Wants Winter Sales Tax Freeze For Home Heating Bills

George Harrison once wrote, "If you get too cold, I'll tax the heat." Not only is New Jersey doing that this upcoming winter, said state Sen. Joe Pennacchio, R-Morris, but the Board of Public Utilities also approved up to a 25% increase in natural gas costs for much of the state, adding to consumers' inflation woes.
