Read full article on original website
Related
Supervisor had employee shot to death after exposing underpaid workers, feds say
The supervisor and his brother took $3.5 million from employees’ paychecks in Georgia, prosecutors say.
A couple used the empty Florida mansions of top Venezuelan officials to defraud banks of almost $10 million, report says
Carlos Castañeda and Genesis Martusciello fled Venezuela for Miami and set up a scheme that netted them millions, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Ex-Yale employee stole $40M for cars and real estate, feds say. She’s prison-bound
An anonymous tip sent to officials warned of suspicious activity, according to local reports.
Woman sentenced after defrauding 80-year-old victim of more than $1 million
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Koreasa Maria Williams defrauded an 80-year-old client of more than $1 million.
KITV.com
Victim's family speaks out, after Hawaii Supreme Court ruling could release alleged murder suspect
Hawaii judges are dismissing hundreds of criminal cases because of a state Supreme Court ruling -- the latest challenge in prosecuting people for serious crimes. Hawaii public defenders fighting for alleged criminals to be freed. Hawaii judges are dismissing hundreds of criminal cases because of a state Supreme Court ruling.
Alabama man gets 7 years in prison for defrauding COVID relief funds
A federal judge Thursday sentenced a Tuscaloosa man for defrauding the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Federal Bureau of Investigation Acting Special Agent in Charge Felix A. Rivera-Esparra. Chief U.S. District Court Judge L. Scott Coogler sentenced Quincy T. Doss,...
Couple charged in Hawaii tourist boat fraud scheme that netted $28M from 400 investors, prosecutors say
Curtiss and Jamey Jackson used a large sum of investors' money for luxury homes, a Mercedes-Benz, vacations, psychics and marijuana, prosecutors say.
Former DeKalb County Commissioner convicted of 2 counts of extortion, DOJ says
ATLANTA — A federal jury in Atlanta convicted a former member of the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners Wednesday for extorting a subcontractor in connection with a $1.8 million contract, according to the Department of Justice. The DOJ said court documents and evidence at the trial revealed from May...
WLBT
‘It’s troubling’; Judge bars Jackson code enforcement from trying to evict tenants unless court decides otherwise
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hours after law enforcement personnel descended on a Jackson hotel to evict tenants and shut the facility down, a Hinds County judge has ruled the city did not have the authority to do so. County Court Judge Johnnie McDaniels called the city’s actions and initial arguments...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Doctor indicted in $53M California fraud case — plus money laundering, drug charges
A doctor working out of a walk-in clinic in Los Banos has been indicted by a federal grand jury on a host of offenses, including mail fraud and money laundering, as part of a disability insurance fraud scheme estimated at $53 million. The 46-year-old faces drugs charges for alleged use...
WWEEK
Oregon DOJ Will Ask U.S. Supreme Court to Reconsider Frank Gable’s Release From Prison
The Oregon Department of Justice has notified U.S. District Court officials that the agency will appeal a recent opinion from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that upheld a lower court decision to release Frank Gable from prison. “We plan to seek review by the U.S. Supreme Court,” DOJ...
Jury orders FedEx to pay $365 million in damages in retaliation case
A jury has ordered FedEx Services to pay $365 million in punitive damages in a racial discrimination and retaliation case brought against it by former FedEx Services employee Jennifer Harris. FedEx says it plans to appeal the verdict. ...
Federal judge appoints receiver to manage Mississippi jail
A federal judge has appointed a receiver to temporarily manage a jail near Mississippi's capital city to improve conditions.U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves on Monday selected Wendell M. France Sr., a public safety consultant, former correctional administrator and 27-year member of the Baltimore Police Department to remedy “ongoing unconstitutional conditions” at the Hinds County Raymond Detention Center. On July 29, Reeves placed the jail into receivership after citing poor conditions for prisoners. Reeves said that deficiencies in supervision and staffing lead to “a stunning array of assaults, as well as deaths.” Seven people died last year while detained at...
Former MoviePass Executives Knew Their Unlimited Plan Was Losing Money But Lied To Defraud Investors, Prosecutors Said
Prosecutors say that Farnsworth and Lowe were aware that MoviePass's $9.95-per-month unlimited offer was a "temporary marketing gimmick to grow new subscribers."
Comments / 0