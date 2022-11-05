Read full article on original website
Skies clearing today, It will be Windy
Any lingering snow in Central Wyoming will gradually taper off this morning, and skies will begin to clear by the afternoon. West of the Divide will see sporadic rain and snow showers today. Winds will pick up East of the Divide with strong gusts of 50 to 65 mph possible. Today’s expected high temperatures in the mid 40s at Dubois, in the low 50s at Lander in the mid 50s at Riverton and Jeffrey City, and in the upper 50s at Shoshoni, Thermopolis and Worland. Today’s peak wind gusts could reach the low 50 mph range in Lander and Jeffrey City, the upper 30 mph range in Riverton, Shoshoni and Thermopois, the low 30 mph at Dubois and the low 20 mph in Worland.
Kathy Anderson
Kathy Anderson, 66, passed away at her home on Thursday, November 3, 2022. Kathy Lee Webb was born on December 11, 1955, in Heber City, Utah to Blaine and Juanita (Muir) Webb. Kathy was baptized into The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She grew up in Heber City, Utah and graduated in 1974 from Wasatch High School.
Strong winds close roads in Wyoming
SIDNEY - Gusty winds wreaked havoc on travelers Saturday in Wyoming. The Wyoming Department of Transportation closed both lanes of Interstate 80 and Highway 30 to light and high-profile vehicles from Cheyenne to just east of Rawlins, because of extreme risk of blow overs. Interstate 25 was also closed to light and high-profile vehicles from Casper to the Colorado border.
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Sunday, November 6, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise of the Wind River Range was taken by Dave Bell of Pinedale, Wyoming. Dave writes: “Pink morning light dances on the peaks of the northern end of the Wind River Range. Gannett Peak, highest point in Wyoming, is in the center of the picture.”
Letter To The Editor: Conservation and Access Priorities for Wyoming Sportspeople
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Most Wyoming lawmakers have made it clear that they support our Second Amendment rights and our right to hunt. We the undersigned organizations believe the following actions will help lawmakers go even further in supporting wildlife, hunting, and angling in the Cowboy State:
Trucker: Wyoming Side of Highway Much Worse Than Colorado During Thursday Storm
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Truckers know, the weather in southern Wyoming in the wintertime can make or break a haul. What some are wondering, though, is why the conditions on Highway 85 just across the Colorado state line were so much better than those in Wyoming during and after a major storm hit the southern part of the state Thursday?
Atypical Wind Event To Batter SE Wyoming
The Office of the National Weather Service says winds of up to 80 miles per hour in wind-prone areas are possible through Saturday in southeast Wyoming. The agency on Friday morning issued an alert, sending out a message that includes the following:. High confidence in High Wind event set to...
18+ Things Locals LOVE to HATE About Wyoming Winters
Winter has arrived in Wyoming with gusto. The storm that hit yesterday brought a few inches of snow plus plenty of ice to create a traffic nightmare on Pershing here in Cheyenne, though other parts of the state only got a nice dusting. With the return of snow, I found...
Cheyenne NWS Warns Of Possible Winter Storm For SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says that while it's uncertain how severe the local impacts might be at this point, there is a possibility that a winter storm could blast southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle late Wednesday and Thursday. The agency posted the following on its...
Remote Wyoming Road A Winter Lifeline For Yellowstone Communities
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When Chris Warren heard that Old Gardiner Road between Mammoth, Wyoming, and the North Entrance to Yellowstone National Park in Gardiner, Montana, had opened, the first thing he did was drive it. Twice. That’s because the road is more than a...
80 mph Winds Possible Today in SE Wyoming
The National Weather Service says winds of up to 80 miles per hour are possible through today in southeast Wyoming. The agency issues a message this morning that included the following. Peak Wind gusts measured so far range from 65 to 78 mph across Wind Prone Areas of SE WY...
Susan Donna Iiams
Susan Donna Iiams, 70, of Lander died on the Iiams Ranch on October 29, 2022. The Funeral Service will be 1:00pm, Thursday, November 10, 2022 in the Chapel of Mount Hope, Hudson’s Funeral Home, 680 Mount Hope Drive, Lander, WY 82520. Burial will follow in the Mount Hope Cemetery, Lander. Please sign the online guestbook: hudsonsfh.com.
Longtime Utah news reporter passes away unexpectedly
Marcos Ortiz, a local TV journalist who has reported on Utah news for over 30 years, passed away Saturday.
Storm to dump up to 2 feet of snow on Wyoming mountains, 10–16 inches in Yellowstone
CASPER, Wyo. — While much of the Interstate 80 corridor in Wyoming as well as areas east of the Continental Divide have seen some snow on Thursday, areas of the northwest have been dry. However, that is likely to change with a winter storm expected to dump as much...
First veteran-focused skilled nursing facility opens in Wyoming
The Wyoming Veterans Commission (WVC), in partnership with the State of Wyoming and Wyoming Department of Health, officially opened Wyoming’s first Veterans’ Skilled Nursing Facility on Oct. 20, 2022. The Veterans’ Skilled Nursing Facility consists of 3 cottages, each with 12 bedrooms and communal living spaces, specifically designed...
Multiple crashes reported on snowy I-80 in Wyoming; traffic backed up near Rock Springs
CASPER, Wyo. — With snow falling along much of the Interstate 80 corridor in Wyoming, several crashes have been reported on Thursday morning. The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting at least three crashes along I-80 as of 11:18 a.m. Thursday, including:. A crash at milepost 173 near Wamsutter...
Five Inches Of Snow Possible In SE Wyoming, 12 in Mountains
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of south-central and southeast Wyoming for Thursday. The current warning area includes Laramie, but not Cheyenne. But the agency also says the advisory could be extended eastward by Thursday to an area including Cheyenne and the rest of the extreme southeast corner of the state.
Winter Storm Watch in Effect Over parts of Wyoming: Yellowstone with High Winds, Jackson Hole with Possible White Out Conditions
Wyoming is under "Winter Storm Watch" in some areas as Yellowstone is experiencing high winds and Jackson Hole could experience whiteout conditions. The National Weather Service, Riverton, Wyoming, office has issued a Winter Storm Watch to several areas of Wyoming. Issued at 3:45 AM, Thursday, the urgent winter weather message from the service will be in effect from Friday evening through Saturday evening.
Montana lottery, Powerball winners
Several lucky winners won big during the Montana lottery drawings this past week!. Montana Millionaire instant winners received 500 dollars each on Wednesday, November 2. Winners ranged from Billings, Kalispell, Columbus, and more. The official Montana Millionaire drawing happens after Christmas. Up to two winners can win, you guessed it, a million dollars! The odds of this jackpot are one in 140,000.
Wyoming Radio Stations Demolished Due To SPIDER!
4 am Thursday, November 3rd, 2022. The date the Townsquare media offices and studios of Casper Wyoming had to be evacuated. The building was then set on fire by the local fire department as police stood to buy in full riot gear. A SPIDER HAD BEEN FOUND!. I know, right?
