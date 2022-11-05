Any lingering snow in Central Wyoming will gradually taper off this morning, and skies will begin to clear by the afternoon. West of the Divide will see sporadic rain and snow showers today. Winds will pick up East of the Divide with strong gusts of 50 to 65 mph possible. Today’s expected high temperatures in the mid 40s at Dubois, in the low 50s at Lander in the mid 50s at Riverton and Jeffrey City, and in the upper 50s at Shoshoni, Thermopolis and Worland. Today’s peak wind gusts could reach the low 50 mph range in Lander and Jeffrey City, the upper 30 mph range in Riverton, Shoshoni and Thermopois, the low 30 mph at Dubois and the low 20 mph in Worland.

WYOMING STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO