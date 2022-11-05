Read full article on original website
d9and10sports.com
2022 D10 Football Brackets Updated for 1A, 2A, 3A Semifinals; 4A, 6A Subregionals
SHARON, Pa. – District 10 has updated its football brackets to include dates, times, and sites for its Class 1A, 2A, and 3A semifinals, as well as Class 4A and 6A subregional games. Class 1A and 2A will be played on Saturday, Nov. 12. In Class 1A, top-seed Eisenhower...
d9and10sports.com
College Wrestling: Purdue Dominates Clarion Open; Clarion, Edinboro, Pitt Each With One Champion
CLARION, Pa. – Purdue had four champions at the 2022 Clarion Open held at Tippin Gym Sunday, while Edinboro, Clarion, and Pitt each had one champion. Winning from Purdue was Matt Ramos at 125 pounds, Dustin Norris at 135 pounds, Parker Fillius at 141 pounds, and Kendall Coleman at 157 pounds.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Butler falls to McDowell in District 10 championship game
Artis Simmons ran for 104 yards and three touchdowns as McDowell scored a 62-7 victory over Butler (4-7) in the PIAA District 10 Class 6A championship game Friday night. Ron Moore added 185 passing yards and a touchdown for McDowell (9-2). Mac Schnur threw for 155 yards and a touchdown...
d9and10sports.com
RUNNING TO GOLD: Prep Girls, Grove City Boys Claim PIAA Cross Country Team State Titles
HERSHEY, Pa. – It was a historic day for District 10 at the PIAA cross country championships, as the Cathedral Prep girls won the Class 2A state title, while the Grove City boys did the same on the Class 2A boys’ side. Prep won a tight four-team race...
d9and10sports.com
COMEBACK KIDS: Conneaut Authors Pair of Epic Rallies to Win Fourth Consecutive D10 3A Volleyball Title
MEADVILLE, Pa. – Conneaut had not one but two comebacks for the ages in Saturday’s District 10 3A title match against Warren. The No. 1 seed Eagles rallied from deficits of 11 and nine in the first and second sets to earn a 3-1 (25-23, 25-23, 26-28, 25-17) win over No. 3 Warren for their fourth consecutive D10 crown.
d9and10sports.com
Cambridge Springs, Maplewood FB Earn D10 1A Quarterfinal Wins; Mercyhurst Prep, Seneca Advance in 2A
MEADVILLE, Pa. – Bend but don’t break. No. 4 Cambridge Springs built a 21-0 lead and held off a furious Mercer rally for a 21-14 win in the District 10 Class 1A quarterfinals Saturday from Meadville’s Bender Field. The win sets up a semifinal date with top-seed...
d9and10sports.com
PAC Football Roundup: W&J Topples Grove City; Farrell Grad Butler Helps Westminster to Win
WASHINGTON, Pa. — Jacob Pugh tossed four touchdowns and finished with 298 yards through the air as the Washington & Jefferson Presidents methodically pulled away for a 31-14 victory over visiting Grove City College in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference game Saturday afternoon. The victory improves W&J to 7-2...
d9and10sports.com
Clean Sweep: South Teams Win All Four District 10 Class 3A Quarterfinal Games
TITUSVILLE, Pa. – Slippery Rock came into its quarterfinal with a game plan and executed it perfectly en route to a 41-28 win over Oil City. The 6th-seeded Rockets wasted little time opening the scoring as Maddox Allen took a handoff on the first play from scrimmage and raced 64 yards to paydirt to give Slippery Rock a 7-0 lead just 16 seconds into the game.
WFMJ.com
Grove City boys win Cross Country State Championship
The Grove City boys cross country team was crowned state champions. The Eagles became only the second cross country team in Mercer County to win the PIAA state championship. MJ Pottinger came in fourth place with a time of 16:33.9, while senior Josh Jones finished in 6th place with a time of 16:50.2.
d9and10sports.com
Maplewood Turns in Flawless Effort to Beat Cochranton for D10 Class 1A Volleyball Championship
MEADVILLE, Pa. – Maplewood picked the perfect time to play its best match of the season. Sadie Thomas set the tone early with 10 of her 22 kills in the first set as the Tigers beat Cochranton for the District 10 title, 3-0 (25-20, 25-13, 25-23) for the 19th District 10 title in program history.
d9and10sports.com
Epic Game-Winning Drive Lifts St. Marys to D9 3A Title Game; Brookville Goes from 0-4 to Playing in D9 2A Title Contest
DUBOIS, Pa. – With its season on the line, St. Marys put together the drive of the year to beat Punxsutawney, 12-7, in the District 9 Class 3A semifinals at Mansell Stadium in DuBois. Trailing 7-6, the second-seeded Dutch (7-3) got the ball and their own 20-yard line with...
Waterford, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Playoff pairings & neutral sites announced for 7 remaining local high school football teams
Canfield, Ursuline, West Branch, South Range, Cardinal Mooney, Warren JFK and Southern Local will all compete in Week 13
d9and10sports.com
IUP Blanks Clarion to Earn Spot in PSAC Football Championship Game
INDIANA, Pa. – The 17th-ranekd IUP football team celebrated Senior Day in style with a 45-0 victory over Clarion on Saturday at a jam-packed Miller Stadium. IUP (8-1, 6-1) forced a fumble on the opening Clarion (3-7) play from scrimmage and did not look back, owning a 256-60 edge in total offense.
d9and10sports.com
North East Sweeps Corry for First District 10 Volleyball Title
ERIE – North East got huge games from Cadence Jones and Kayla Forsythe at the net as the Pickers earned a 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 25-23) sweep over Corry to win their first District 10 Class 2A volleyball championship. Jones finished with 18 kills and eight digs, while Forsythe had...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Rochester dominates Greensburg Central Catholic in WPIAL 1st round
A No. 14 seed in the WPIAL Class A playoffs apparently didn’t sit well with the Rochester football team. Don’t believe the Rams coaches and players if they tell you otherwise. “We don’t look at the seedings,” Rochester coach Gene Matsook said with a straight face.
Report: Four-Star Pitt QB Commit Kenny Minchey Will Enroll Early
The Pitt Panthers will have a new quarterback on their roster soon.
wtae.com
6 Mt. Pleasant Area high school football players suspended for vandalism at Southmoreland locker room
MOUNT PLEASANT, Pa. — It's a big high school football playoff game at Mount Pleasant Area School District Friday night, but when their team takes the field, a half-dozen players will be missing. That's because of what happened in a locker room at the team's last away game. Pittsburgh's...
Pitt football player facing assault charges
PITTSBURGH — A Pitt football player is facing assault charges. According to court documents, police were dispatched to an apartment on East Hills Drive after dispatchers received a call of what appeared to be a struggle over the phone. Officers said a woman told them she had been fighting...
Titusville Herald closing its doors after 157 years
A local newspaper company is shutting down its operations after over 150 years of service in the community. The Titusville Herald announced in its Saturday edition that the company will come to an end with the headline, “The Titusville Herald says goodbye, and thank you”. The Herald has been a long-running newspaper in Crawford County […]
