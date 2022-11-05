ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Butler falls to McDowell in District 10 championship game

Artis Simmons ran for 104 yards and three touchdowns as McDowell scored a 62-7 victory over Butler (4-7) in the PIAA District 10 Class 6A championship game Friday night. Ron Moore added 185 passing yards and a touchdown for McDowell (9-2). Mac Schnur threw for 155 yards and a touchdown...
BUTLER, PA
d9and10sports.com

Clean Sweep: South Teams Win All Four District 10 Class 3A Quarterfinal Games

TITUSVILLE, Pa. – Slippery Rock came into its quarterfinal with a game plan and executed it perfectly en route to a 41-28 win over Oil City. The 6th-seeded Rockets wasted little time opening the scoring as Maddox Allen took a handoff on the first play from scrimmage and raced 64 yards to paydirt to give Slippery Rock a 7-0 lead just 16 seconds into the game.
GROVE CITY, PA
WFMJ.com

Grove City boys win Cross Country State Championship

The Grove City boys cross country team was crowned state champions. The Eagles became only the second cross country team in Mercer County to win the PIAA state championship. MJ Pottinger came in fourth place with a time of 16:33.9, while senior Josh Jones finished in 6th place with a time of 16:50.2.
GROVE CITY, PA
High School Football PRO

Waterford, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

WATERFORD, PA
d9and10sports.com

IUP Blanks Clarion to Earn Spot in PSAC Football Championship Game

INDIANA, Pa. – The 17th-ranekd IUP football team celebrated Senior Day in style with a 45-0 victory over Clarion on Saturday at a jam-packed Miller Stadium. IUP (8-1, 6-1) forced a fumble on the opening Clarion (3-7) play from scrimmage and did not look back, owning a 256-60 edge in total offense.
INDIANA, PA
d9and10sports.com

North East Sweeps Corry for First District 10 Volleyball Title

ERIE – North East got huge games from Cadence Jones and Kayla Forsythe at the net as the Pickers earned a 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 25-23) sweep over Corry to win their first District 10 Class 2A volleyball championship. Jones finished with 18 kills and eight digs, while Forsythe had...
CORRY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Rochester dominates Greensburg Central Catholic in WPIAL 1st round

A No. 14 seed in the WPIAL Class A playoffs apparently didn’t sit well with the Rochester football team. Don’t believe the Rams coaches and players if they tell you otherwise. “We don’t look at the seedings,” Rochester coach Gene Matsook said with a straight face.
ROCHESTER, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pitt football player facing assault charges

PITTSBURGH — A Pitt football player is facing assault charges. According to court documents, police were dispatched to an apartment on East Hills Drive after dispatchers received a call of what appeared to be a struggle over the phone. Officers said a woman told them she had been fighting...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YourErie

Titusville Herald closing its doors after 157 years

A local newspaper company is shutting down its operations after over 150 years of service in the community. The Titusville Herald announced in its Saturday edition that the company will come to an end with the headline, “The Titusville Herald says goodbye, and thank you”. The Herald has been a long-running newspaper in Crawford County […]
TITUSVILLE, PA

