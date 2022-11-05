Read full article on original website
Mattress Mack cashes in record $75 million in winnings on Astros World Series bets
Retail furniture magnate Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale won what is believed to be the largest sports betting victory ever thanks to the Houston Astros.
‘Mattress Mack’ to throw out 1st pitch at Game 6 of World Series in Houston
Gallery Furniture founder Jim McIngvale, known affectionately as "Mattress Mack," is an icon in the Houston community and it was confirmed Friday night that he would indeed throw out the first pitch before Game 6 of the World Series between the Astros and Philadelphia Phillies.
KHOU
George Strait, Jim McIngvale to get World Series Game 6 started, roof to be closed
HOUSTON — The Houston Astros are back in town for Game 6 of the World Series, as they look to close out the Phillies and claim their second World Series championship. And they’ll have some help to get the party started. Astros superfan Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale will...
CBS Sports
Astros parade: Live stream, how to watch online, time, date, route as Houston celebrates second title
The Houston Astros won their second World Series in six years on Saturday night, downing the Philadelphia Phillies in six games. The Astros' title win caps a run that has seen them reach the American League Championship Series in six consecutive falls. They've won four of those pennants, including each of the last two. To the victors go the spoils, the reins on the narrative, and the championship parade.
Click2Houston.com
Astros owner Jim Crane wants to keep Justin Verlander in Houston after the World Series
Not long after the Houston Astros secured the 2022 World Championship title Saturday, team owner Jim Crane candidly talked to KPRC 2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy about winning after the cheating scandal, the impact Dusty Baker’s had on the team, the fans, and the first phone call he plans to make now that the World Series is done.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Best Houston Astros’ fans signs of the night - Game 6 at Minute Maid Park
HOUSTON – The Houston Astros took on the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night and we are there capturing all the fun from the stands and around the ballpark. It was clear from minute one at Minute Maid that Houston got out its markers and paints and got really creative. Here are some of the best signs we found throughout the park.
Click2Houston.com
‘Mattress Mack’ to deliver first pitch in World Series Game 6 at Minute Maid Park
HOUSTON – After an electrifying and eventful week in Philadelphia, our hometown Astros have returned home in hopes to clinch another World Series title. The series is currently 3-2 with Astros leading. If the Astros win Game 6, they will win their second World Series title in franchise history.
Click2Houston.com
‘Kindness, southern hospitality, and warmth’: ‘Mattress Mack’ encourages Houstonians to welcome Phillies fans with open arms ahead of World Series
Jim ‘Mattress Mack’ McIngvale wants Houstonians and Astros fans to show kindness to visitors as the World Series returns to Minute Maid Park Saturday. McIngvale posted a statement on the Gallery Furniture Facebook page, where he encouraged fans to show ‘southern hospitality and warmth’ to Phillies fans who may be in town to watch the World Series.
Houston Astros Defeat Philadelphia Phillies in 6 Games to Win 2022 World Series
Houston won 4-1 on Saturday at Minute Maid Park In the words of Beyonce, "Houston, Texas Baby!" The Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies during Game 6 of the 2022 World Series. Houston won 4-1 on Saturday at Minute Maid Park. Before Saturday's game, the series went back and forth throughout its 6 games, with Philadelphia taking Game 1 before Houston tied the series in the second match. Philadelphia retook the series lead in the third game before Houston pulled out the next two wins. RELATED: Astros' Justin...
PHOTOS: George Strait Gets VIP Tour Before Houston Astros World Series Game
The Houston Astros made time for George Strait before the start of Saturday’s World Series game. Because when the king of country music is in the dugout, you roll out the red carpet. Check that, bright orange and blue. The Astros honored Strait, a Texan, by asking him to...
More 'Marry me, Jeremy' signs at Astros parade than Phillies' hits in World Series
When Houston turned out to celebrate the World Series victory, it seems there was plenty of love in the air! There were more "Marry me, Jeremy" signs than Phillies' hits in the World Series.
KHOU
MLB closes roof on Minute Maid Park for World Series Game 6 between the Astros, Phillies
HOUSTON — As the Astros and Phillies come back to Houston for Game 6 of the World Series, Minute Maid Park is closing its roof. The teams are back in Houston after a day off Friday. Game 6 and, if necessary, Game 7, are at Minute Maid Park. MLB said the roof at Minute Maid will be closed for Game 6.
Expect massive crowds in already-busy downtown Houston for World Series Game 6
PACK YOUR PATIENCE: Aside from large World Series crowds, the International Quilt Festival is expected to bring 50,000 people downtown this weekend.
Top 6 most wanted: Houston Astros 2022 World Series Champions Gear
Thousands of Houston Astros fans lined up outside Academy stores across the city for a chance to get these hot new 2022 World Series Champions t-shirts and caps.
Watch magical moments after Astros clinched 2nd World Series title
From the clubhouse to the freeways and everywhere in between, the party didn't stop in Houston and beyond. Here's what happened.
Houston Astros win World Series; Gear now available at Fanatics
The Houston Astros are World Series champions. Now, you can celebrate with team gear - just like the players - thanks to Fanatics. The site is offering free shipping on all order of more than $24 with the promo code 24SHIP. Yordan Alvarez hit a towering three-run homer and the...
