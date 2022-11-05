ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Astros parade: Live stream, how to watch online, time, date, route as Houston celebrates second title

The Houston Astros won their second World Series in six years on Saturday night, downing the Philadelphia Phillies in six games. The Astros' title win caps a run that has seen them reach the American League Championship Series in six consecutive falls. They've won four of those pennants, including each of the last two. To the victors go the spoils, the reins on the narrative, and the championship parade.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘Kindness, southern hospitality, and warmth’: ‘Mattress Mack’ encourages Houstonians to welcome Phillies fans with open arms ahead of World Series

Jim ‘Mattress Mack’ McIngvale wants Houstonians and Astros fans to show kindness to visitors as the World Series returns to Minute Maid Park Saturday. McIngvale posted a statement on the Gallery Furniture Facebook page, where he encouraged fans to show ‘southern hospitality and warmth’ to Phillies fans who may be in town to watch the World Series.
HOUSTON, TX
People

Houston Astros Defeat Philadelphia Phillies in 6 Games to Win 2022 World Series

Houston won 4-1 on Saturday at Minute Maid Park In the words of Beyonce, "Houston, Texas Baby!" The Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies during Game 6 of the 2022 World Series. Houston won 4-1 on Saturday at Minute Maid Park. Before Saturday's game, the series went back and forth throughout its 6 games, with Philadelphia taking Game 1 before Houston tied the series in the second match. Philadelphia retook the series lead in the third game before Houston pulled out the next two wins. RELATED: Astros' Justin...
HOUSTON, TX
KIXS FM 108

KIXS FM 108

Victoria, TX
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KIXS FM 108 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kixs.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy