ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Feral pigs are a growing nuisance, but solutions are hard to find

Parents at Sunset Beach Elementary want the state to do more to prevent a tragedy. Despite plenty of potential cases, Hawaii lags in Medicaid fraud and abuse prosecutions. Hawaii has a huge population of people on Medicaid and thousands of health professionals, nursing home and care home operators taking care of them.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Kauai high schooler named Hawaii’s Heisman scholarship recipient

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A local cross country and track star took home a big honor. Emma Burgess of Kauai High School received the Heisman Scholarship Award — representing the entire state of Hawaii. Burgess is the team captain for both cross country and track teams. She also holds a...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Smart Money Monday: Tips on how to protect against fraud

Powerball jackpot climbs to an estimated $1.9 billion. A Kentucky-based artist has developed the prototype for a horse sneaker. Tickets are on sale now for the Outrigger Rainbow Classic. The basketball tournament begins on Nov. 11. One day before general election, concerns remain over Hawaii’s sluggish voter turnout. Updated:...
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Three staff members at Maui farmworker program complete yearlong job training

Three members of the Maui Economic Opportunity National Farmworker Jobs Program team were honored for completing a yearlong training course on building agricultural employer support and farmworker job retention at the Association of Farmworker Opportunity Programs national conference in Arizona. MEO National Farmworker Jobs Program case managers Uilani Ah Chan...
ARIZONA STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Radiology provider’s closure puts strain on Hawaii Island health system

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island’s largest non-hospital imaging provider has been closed for two weeks because of a system outage. Hawaii Radiologic Associates, which provides MRI’s, x-rays and ultra sounds, issued the following message: “If you were a scheduled patient, someone will reach out to you to reschedule your appointment as soon as the system issue has been resolved.”
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Trade winds dominate the week with showers hitching a ride

Breezy trade winds will shift from a more northeasterly direction this week, with showers mainly for windward and mauka areas. Some deeper moisture will bring a higher chance of showers mainly Monday and Tuesday, but no heavy rain is expected. Wednesday into the weekend, more typical trade wind weather is...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii man helped police nab online seller of fake Pokemon cards

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oklahoma suspect is behind bars for allegedly selling fake Pokémon cards on Craigslist to people across the country. Tulsa police say Michael McCoy was arrested after a tip came in from a victim in Hawaii who had paid $3,000 for what he thought was the real deal. Police had already been looking into this case for months when they got a call from the Hawaii victim.
TULSA, OK
hawaiinewsnow.com

International designer Amir Sali holds debut fashion show in Hawaii

One person was killed in an early morning building fire in the McCully area Sunday morning, according to HFD. Local Power lifter benches his way to win big at World Championships. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. A local powerlifter just won big at the World Bench Press and Deadlift Championships...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Breezy trades, more windward showers ahead

Moderate to locally breezy easterly trade winds will dominate much of the coming week, with showers mainly for windward areas. Sunday should be a little drier, but there’s still a chance for some enhanced showers for leeward and interior areas of the Island of Hawaii. Your First Alert forecast...
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy