One day before general election, concerns remain over Hawaii’s sluggish voter turnout
The NTSB has arrived on Oahu to investigate the motorized glider crash that killed two over the weekend. 17-year-old among victims killed in motorized glider crash on Oahu's North Shore.
All-mail voting prompts queries on election day holiday
With voting in Hawaii done mostly by mail since 2020, some people question why it's still considered a state holiday. Should the state designate another day for public workers and students to get the time off?
Despite plenty of potential cases, Hawaii lags in Medicaid fraud and abuse prosecutions
Feral pigs have been going hog wild in some residential neighborhoods. Parents at Sunset Beach Elementary want the state to do more to prevent a tragedy.
During the pandemic, this Hawaii comic took off online. Now he’s preparing for his biggest live even
Despite plenty of potential cases, Hawaii lags in Medicaid fraud and abuse prosecutions.
Feral pigs are a growing nuisance, but solutions are hard to find
Parents at Sunset Beach Elementary want the state to do more to prevent a tragedy. Despite plenty of potential cases, Hawaii lags in Medicaid fraud and abuse prosecutions. Hawaii has a huge population of people on Medicaid and thousands of health professionals, nursing home and care home operators taking care of them.
Kauai high schooler named Hawaii’s Heisman scholarship recipient
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A local cross country and track star took home a big honor. Emma Burgess of Kauai High School received the Heisman Scholarship Award — representing the entire state of Hawaii. Burgess is the team captain for both cross country and track teams. She also holds a...
Smart Money Monday: Tips on how to protect against fraud
Powerball jackpot climbs to an estimated $1.9 billion. A Kentucky-based artist has developed the prototype for a horse sneaker. Tickets are on sale now for the Outrigger Rainbow Classic. The basketball tournament begins on Nov. 11. One day before general election, concerns remain over Hawaii's sluggish voter turnout.
Oahu owner of controversial license plate forced to hand it over, according to judge's ruling
After multiple warnings - expired registrations - and threats of legal action the driver fought back claiming his rights had been violated. But as KITV4's Tom George reports a judge today ruled that's not the case. Judge rules against Oahu man who refuses to surrender 'FCKBLM' license plate. A Hawaii...
Learn how to navigate through Medicare in Plan Advisors Hawaii’s free breakfast seminars
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Plan Advisors and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Plan Advisors, visit www.locationshawaii.com. With so many choices and options among different Medicare health insurance plans, choosing the right plan can...
Three staff members at Maui farmworker program complete yearlong job training
Three members of the Maui Economic Opportunity National Farmworker Jobs Program team were honored for completing a yearlong training course on building agricultural employer support and farmworker job retention at the Association of Farmworker Opportunity Programs national conference in Arizona. MEO National Farmworker Jobs Program case managers Uilani Ah Chan...
17-year-old among victims killed in motorized glider crash on Oahu’s North Shore
The NTSB has arrived on Oahu to investigate the motorized glider crash that killed two over the weekend. One day before general election, concerns remain over Hawaii's sluggish voter turnout.
Radiology provider’s closure puts strain on Hawaii Island health system
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island’s largest non-hospital imaging provider has been closed for two weeks because of a system outage. Hawaii Radiologic Associates, which provides MRI’s, x-rays and ultra sounds, issued the following message: “If you were a scheduled patient, someone will reach out to you to reschedule your appointment as soon as the system issue has been resolved.”
Trade winds dominate the week with showers hitching a ride
Breezy trade winds will shift from a more northeasterly direction this week, with showers mainly for windward and mauka areas. Some deeper moisture will bring a higher chance of showers mainly Monday and Tuesday, but no heavy rain is expected. Wednesday into the weekend, more typical trade wind weather is...
Hawaii man helped police nab online seller of fake Pokemon cards
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oklahoma suspect is behind bars for allegedly selling fake Pokémon cards on Craigslist to people across the country. Tulsa police say Michael McCoy was arrested after a tip came in from a victim in Hawaii who had paid $3,000 for what he thought was the real deal. Police had already been looking into this case for months when they got a call from the Hawaii victim.
Watch in Hawaii: Final total lunar eclipse of 2022
From the night of Nov. 7 into Nov. 8, look up to see the total lunar eclipse!
Film about a little-known piece of Hawaiian history gets its island debut
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Jason Scott Lee has been in major Hollywood movies during his career. But he’s very proud of one in particular. “You know, they talk about diversity a lot in Hollywood. And this is as diverse, as diverse as it gets,” he said. “And homegrown.”. Lee...
International designer Amir Sali holds debut fashion show in Hawaii
One person was killed in an early morning building fire in the McCully area Sunday morning, according to HFD. Local Power lifter benches his way to win big at World Championships.
Buyer beware: Hawaii man scammed out of nearly $10,000 in truck purchase
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An important consumer alert for anyone buying a used car from a private seller: A Kaneohe man was recently scammed out of nearly $10,000 after being duped with a forged title. Now he’s stuck with a truck he can’t legally drive. When Greyson Lee first...
Breezy trades, more windward showers ahead
Moderate to locally breezy easterly trade winds will dominate much of the coming week, with showers mainly for windward areas. Sunday should be a little drier, but there’s still a chance for some enhanced showers for leeward and interior areas of the Island of Hawaii. Your First Alert forecast...
Cover2 Hawaii high school football award finalists revealed
Voting for the 2022 Cover2 awards runs through Nov. 21.
