Tiger Woods announced his arrival to the PGA tour with a bang, sinking a hole-in-one at his very first pro event. Now, that ball he struck with the fateful 6-iron can be yours. Heritage Auctions is currently offering the Titleist Woods aced back in 1996—with bidding open for the next two weeks—and the ball is expected to fetch more than $50,000, Golf reported. It’s a rare bit of memorabilia, because while Woods has won 82 PGA tournaments and 15 majors, he’s hit only two more holes-in-one at PGA events in the 26 years since. “It’s difficult to equate the significance of this...

2 DAYS AGO