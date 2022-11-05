Read full article on original website
Related
Star Golfer's Father Is Tragically Dead At 63
Tragedy has struck the golf community this weekend. The father of one of the sport's top players has tragically died at the age of 63. Bryson DeChambeau's dad, Jon, passed away following a battle with kidney disease, according to reports. The star golfer shared the news on social media. “Love...
Legendary Golfer, Major Champion Has Died At 93
Dow Finsterwald, who is most famously known for winning the 1958 PGA Championship, has passed away. He was 93 years old. Finsterwald passed away at his home in Colorado Springs. His son said he died peacefully in his sleep. "He did all he could for the game," Dow Finsterwald Jr....
golfmagic.com
Will Zalatoris FORCED OUT of Tiger Woods' Hero World Challenge
Will Zalatoris has been forced to withdraw from Tiger Woods' forthcoming Hero World Challenge. It appears that a back injury Zalatoris sustained during the second leg of last season's FedEx Cup Playoffs appears to still be causing the young American discomfort. Zalatoris, who was previously a PGA Tour Rookie of...
Golf.com
This is what a hole-in-one on the most epic par-3 in golf looks like
California’s Monterey Peninsula has an embarrassment of stunning, iconic golf scenery, with windswept holes set hard against scraggly cliffs above the often-angry Pacific Ocean. And while Pebble Beach’s historic par-3 7th hole gets a lot of attention, Pebble Beach is not the best course in this tiny but crowded...
KWTX
Kanye West canceled at Texas A&M: Aggies football team will no longer play ‘Power’ during home games
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX & AP) - Texas A&M University Director of Athletics Ross Bjork has confirmed to KBTX Reporter Conner Beene that the Aggies football team will no longer play Kanye West’s “Power” during home games in the wake of the embattled rapper’s controversial anti-semitic remarks.
Golf instruction: Proper ball position for every club in the bag
All great shots start with the proper setup. If you’re stepping to the ball incorrectly, it’ll be difficult to yield a good result. Depending on what club you’re using, you’ll have to put the ball in a different place in your stance. A general tip — the shorter the club, the further back in the stance it should go. With longer clubs such as driver, the ball needs to move towards your front foot.
Golf.com
LPGA pro goes OFF on back nine to become first Scottish winner in 11 years
The game of golf was born in Scotland, but the LPGA Tour had to travel all the way to Japan to get its first Scottish champion in over a decade. Scottish veteran Gemma Dryburgh had a lights-out weekend at this week’s TOTO Japan Classic, firing back-to-back 65s at Seta Golf Club to reach 20 under and capture her very first LPGA victory by a four-shot margin.
Golf Digest
Bryson DeChambeau announces the death of his father
After years of battling kidney disease, Bryson DeChambeau’s father died on Friday at the age of 63. Bryson announced his father Jon’s death on social media on Saturday and said, “I’m sad to see you go but you’ve been through way too much pain in this life. I’m so happy you are at peace. Now you get to be with me and watch me at every event I play.”
Tiger Woods Hit a Hole-in-One at His First Pro Game. The Ball Could Fetch $50,000 at Auction.
Tiger Woods announced his arrival to the PGA tour with a bang, sinking a hole-in-one at his very first pro event. Now, that ball he struck with the fateful 6-iron can be yours. Heritage Auctions is currently offering the Titleist Woods aced back in 1996—with bidding open for the next two weeks—and the ball is expected to fetch more than $50,000, Golf reported. It’s a rare bit of memorabilia, because while Woods has won 82 PGA tournaments and 15 majors, he’s hit only two more holes-in-one at PGA events in the 26 years since. “It’s difficult to equate the significance of this...
Golf.com
Collin Morikawa didn’t like an analyst’s critique. His reasoning reveals plenty about pro athletes
Collin Morikawa didn’t appreciate an analyst’s seemingly innocent critique of his golf game, and he made it known. Was it simply a misunderstanding, or a complex issue that involves the stubbornness and competitiveness necessary to be one of the best golfers in the world?. It’s complicated. But first,...
Golf Digest
Bernhard Langer's incredible (PGA Tour Champions) career by the numbers
Bernhard Langer won on Sunday. Again. To break his own record for being the oldest PGA Tour Champions winner. Again. Golfers have longer careers than other professional athletes, but this is just ridiculous. Langer has had a longer career than most if you just count his time on the senior...
Golf.com
Best Golf Shoes 2022: Here are the 6 best men’s golf shoes with spikes
Welcome to GOLF’s 2022 edition of the Best of Everything, where we’re providing you with the, well… best of everything! Check out our picks below or browse more items in our Pro Shop. It seems like spikeless golf shoes are all the rage lately (and you can...
golfmagic.com
Bernhard Langer on LIV's Phil Mickelson? "I'm NOT going to comment on that!"
Ageless Bernhard Langer says he misses LIV Golf's Phil Mickelson after he became the PGA Tour Champions' oldest winner but Lefty "made his choice". We are simply running out of superlatives to describe the German after he captured the TimberTech Championship at Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club over the weekend.
GolfWRX
Scottie Scheffler shoots 62 after making a mid-event equipment change
At the 2022 CJ Cup in South Carolina, Scottie Scheffler debuted an all-new Scotty Cameron T-5.5 Proto putter to help with his starting lines on the greens. Here’s a look at the custom putter made for Scheffler:. The mallet putter replaced his former Scotty Cameron Special Select Timeless Tourtype...
Golf Digest
Bernhard Langer breaks own mark as Champions Tour's oldest winner and has sights on victory record
Bernhard Langer is running out of senior circuit records to shatter, but he’s now got a biggie clearly in his sights. With a spectacular weekend in which he shot 63-66, the 65-year-old German stormed to a six-shot win on Sunday in the TimberTech Championship to eclipse his own mark that he set in February as the PGA Tour Champions’ oldest winner.
Golf Digest
Dow Finsterwald, winner of the first PGA Championship played as stroke play, dies at 93
In July of 1958 the PGA of America was celebrating some notable milestones. It had switched its format to stroke play from match play, and for the first time, a national television audience would be able to watch the competition on the weekend. The CBS executives of the time had to be thrilled when both Sam Snead and Billy Casper contended into Sunday.
Weekly Read Fore! Things: Scottie Scheffler's Strong Sunday, Tiger's December and Remembering Dow Finsterwald
Also, changes on the DP World Tour's schedule, LIV golfers play in Morocco and a ho-hum ace at Mayakoba.
Golf Digest
Scottie Scheffler benched the putter he won 4 times with on PGA Tour, and then he shot 62 with it at Mayakoba
Imagine winning four events on the PGA Tour in a single year and ditching the putter that you used in all of those victories. There are guys who would go the grave holding that flat stick. Not Scottie Scheffler. On Sunday in the World Wide Technology Championship in Mexico, Scheffler...
Top-ranked Cathedral Catholic remains perfect, rolls to another San Diego Section Open title
Jenna Hanes had 10 kills and 10 blocks and Julia Blyashov added 11 kills and four blocks leading Cathedral Catholic to a resounding 25-20, 25-10, 25-19 win over Torrey Pines for the San Diego Section Open Division crown Friday at Westview High. SBLive Sports' No. 1 team in California is also ...
Yardbarker
Russell Henley holds on to win Mayakoba title
Russell Henley shot a 1-under 70 to polish off his fourth career PGA Tour victory Sunday at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. Henley slept on a six-stroke lead and won the event at 23-under 261, four shots ahead of second-place Brian Harman. Henley's 261 tied Norwegian Viktor Hovland for the tournament scoring record, which Hovland set last year.
Comments / 0