Neenah, WI

Georgia Dad Mourns Son with 'Bright Future' Who Died in South Korea Crowd Surge: 'The World's a Darker Place'

The victim's father, Steve Blesi, tells PEOPLE that his son Steven had "an adventurous spirit" and "could have done anything he wanted in this world" The father of an American college student, who died Saturday during a crowd surge in South Korea, is remembering his son as a "smart" young man with "an incredibly bright future." Steven Blesi, 20, of Marietta, Ga., was studying abroad in the country when he was killed in the incident over the weekend, his dad Steve Blesi confirms to PEOPLE. Officials say at least...
GEORGIA STATE
BBC

Africa Live: Kenya makes public secret China deal for $3bn railway

Nigeria says top Iswap leaders killed in air strikes. The Nigerian military says two leading officials from the militant group - Islamic State West Africa Province - have been killed in air strikes in the north-east of the country. Local media have named Ali Kwaya and Bukar Mainoka as the...
BBC

Cameroon's Anglophone crisis - fuelled by student rejects and poor spelling

In our series of letters from African journalists, Tony Vinyoh looks at how his cousin's medical school rejection was one of the many examples of why a secessionist rebellion has dogged English-speaking parts of Cameroon for nearly six years. It is easy to classify the war in Cameroon's English-speaking regions...
thetrek.co

Pre, Pre-Departure: From Uganda to the AT

A lot of people ask me, why do you climb? Why do you traverse hills, scramble up boulders, and follow undulating paths? Why the hell would you try to hike over 2,000 miles?. Let’s go back for a second. As a child, in addition to my obsessions with rocks...
MAINE STATE

