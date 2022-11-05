Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Says The End Is Near For Kyrie Irving And The Brooklyn Nets
Since arriving in Brooklyn, it has been one story after another for Kyrie Irving and his co-star, Kevin Durant. From the ugly James Harden experiment to this summer's trade fiasco, the Nets have been mired in chaos and dysfunction for years on end. All of it has led up to...
Lakers News: LeBron James Weighs In On Kyrie Irving's Recent Behavior
The Lakers All-Star has officially taken a stance regarding his former Cleveland teammate's bizarre recent behavior.
The Brooklyn Nets Reveal Their Six Conditions For Kyrie Irving's Return To The Basketball Court
The Brooklyn Nets' publish six conditions for Kyrie Irving's return to the team.
hotnewhiphop.com
Adam Silver Responds To Kyrie Irving
Adam Silver releases a statement addressing the controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving. Kyrie Irving has angered many Jewish fans over the last week or so due to his recent sharing of a questionable documentary. This documentary accuses the Jewish community of a lot, and many are offended by the content that was allowed to wind up on Amazon’s platform.
LeBron James Addresses Kyrie Irving Situation for First Time
Very few of the league’s players have addressed the Nets guard’s promotion of an antisemitic film this past week.
LeBron James criticizes Kyrie Irving for antisemtic post
LeBron James and Kyrie Irving once coalesced their on-court basketball genius to take the Cleveland Cavaliers to NBA glory in 2015, so there will always be love there. But King James indicated resolutely that he refuses to side with Irving regarding his antisemitic posts that caused a national uproar. After...
NBPA President CJ McCollum Comments on Kyrie Irving Situation
The Pelicans guard spoke at length about the matter Saturday, two days after the Nets suspended their star point guard.
Comments / 0