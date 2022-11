Nike has suspended its relationship with NBA star Kyrie Irving, the brand announced in a statement tonight. What’s more, the athletic powerhouse said it will not launch his Kyrie 8 signature shoe. “At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech and we condemn any form of antisemitism. To that end, we’ve made the decision to suspend our relationship with Kyrie Irving effective immediately and will no longer launch the Kyrie 8. We are deeply saddened and disappointed by the situation and its impact on everyone,” Nike said in a statement sent to FN. The move comes 10 days after Adidas cut ties with Kanye...

2 DAYS AGO