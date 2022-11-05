ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

lcuchaps.com

Familiar West Texas Coaching Names Meet Sunday in Kansas City

OPPONENT LOCATION DAY TIME (CT) WATCH STATS. Missouri Western Kansas City, Mo. Sun, Nov. 6 5:30 p.m. Video Stats. No.13 Lubbock Christian University completes their opening weekend of the regular season Sunday evening facing Missouri Western State in the final contest of the D2CCA Tip-Off Classic inside Municipal Auditorium. LCU looks to rebound after a tough 65-64 loss to No.6 Missouri Southern State Saturday afternoon in Kansas City, Mo.
LUBBOCK, TX
Highschool Basketball Pro

Lubbock, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice

LUBBOCK, TX
FanSided

Texas Tech football: Program growing pains should have been expected

Following the Texas Tech football team’s 34-24 loss to No. 7 TCU on Saturday, the team’s second-straight loss to a hated in-state rival, there seems to be a growing sense of anger and frustration within the fan base. In fact, a sizeable portion of the Red Raider populace is now expressing its doubts about the capabilities of head coach Joey McGuire and offensive coordinator Zach Kittley.
LUBBOCK, TX
University Daily

No. 7 TCU controls fourth quarter, defeats Tech 34-24

The issues away from Lubbock continued for Texas Tech football, as the Red Raiders fell to No. 7 Texas Christian University 34-24 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth. The Horned Frogs used a 21-point fourth quarter to improve to a conference-best 9-0 on the season. While TCU jumped...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox34.com

Football Playoff pairing info for Area High School Teams available

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Playoff Football is here!. Fifty Area Teams are in the Postseason and 50 Area High School Football Teams are in the playoffs. KCBD’s The End Zone will have coverage Thursday, Friday & Saturday. BEST of Luck to All of Our Teams!. 6A. El Paso Eastlake...
LUBBOCK, TX
University Daily

Cactus insult pricked Tech fans into becoming their next symbol

This past summer, the cactus emoji became a trending symbol within the Texas Tech community. Now, the symbol still reigns prevalent with an on-going rivalry between Texas Tech and Texas ChristIan. Texas Christian football recruiting coordinator Bryan Carrington commented on Tech and the South Plains by calling it a “desert,“...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

End Zone: Friday, November 4

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete Christy with your high school football scores and highlights. Southland 1 Dawson 0 (Forfeit) Christ The King vs. Kingdom Prep (Saturday, Nov. 5)
LUBBOCK, TX
KTRE

Texas Tech researches vaccination through tattoos

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For most people, tattoos probably don’t make them think of vaccines. For Idera Lawal, his project to get into the Chemical Engineering doctorate program at Texas Tech had his gears turning on how to vaccinate someone using a tattoo gun. After six weeks of literature...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Sunday Night Weather Update: November 6th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Sunday evening weather update. Tonight: Clouds remain. Low of 41°. Winds NE 8-12 MPH. Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles. High of 69°. Winds E 12-18 MPH. We will keep high clouds around the region tonight,...
LUBBOCK, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa 5-year-old battles RSV

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A 5-year-old Odessa girl named Quinn is currently recovering in a Lubbock hospital from a severe case of RSV and other diseases like Pneumonia, but back here in the basin, Quinn’s aunt Ashlee is thanking the community for its generosity. Ashlee Groves tells ABC Big 2 News that West Texas really stepped […]
ODESSA, TX
everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Thursday Evening Weather Update: November 3rd, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update. Tonight: Breezy with storms east. Low of 52°. Winds S→W 18-22 MPH. Tomorrow: Isolated showers and strong winds. High of ↓63°. Winds W 20-25 MPH. Scattered showers and storms are expected...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Steak dinners, champagne and vodka: Lubbock man admits fraud for charter flight, yacht trip in Miami

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man accepted a plea deal and admitted to defrauding several victims into, among other things, paying for a charter flight to Miami with friends. J. Nicholas Bryant, 26, was arrested in December 2021. According to court documents, in November 2021, Bryant negotiated with a private charter flight company for flights […]
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Woman Nearly Struck by Flying Ladder on Loop 289

Do you ever have one of those crazy moments where you see something terrible about to happen and the whole world slows down as you process your next move? Well, that happened to me on the way to work this morning when a ladder came flying off of a truck driving in front of me.
LUBBOCK, TX

