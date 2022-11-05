ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Report: Police arrest second suspect, a 14-year-old, in shooting of Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr.

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15jf2m_0izV9E8P00

Police have arrested a second suspect allegedly involved in the shooting of Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr.

Washington D.C. police arrested a 14-year-old boy on Friday, just days after they charged a 17-year-old with assault with intent to rob while armed, his agent said on Twitter.

Police have not officially announced the arrest. It's unclear what the 14-year-old suspect was charged with specifically. of the alleged robbery, which is still under investigation.

in D.C.'s H Street Corridor when two people tried to rob him. Robinson fought one of the suspects off, but he was shot twice in the leg. Robinson was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and underwent surgery the next day.

Then, just 42 days later, Robinson made his NFL debut before he scored his first touchdown just four days later.

"My passion for this game runs so deep," he said. "I never thought I'd be in a situation where I had to question or be questioned about if I could return to playing football.

"Once the doctors told me I'd be able to play ball again, my mind automatically clicked into what I needed to do to get myself back on the football field."

Robinson has 175 rushing yards and one touchdown on 54 carries so far this season. The Commanders will take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Father arrested after allegedly burying six-year-old daughter in hole in garden and leaving her overnight

A Pennsylvania man has been charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault after allegedly burying his six-year-old daughter in a hole in their backyard and leaving her there overnight. KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh reported that police arrested John Kraft of Waynesburg, Pennsylvania after investigators interviewed his daughter and her sibling two weeks ago. Mr Kraft is currently in jail. In an interview with police officers, Mr Kraft’s daughter said her father would bury her in a hole in the yard when he thought she was lying. After she was allegedly buried and left overnight, the girl was left smelling like...
WAYNESBURG, PA
CBS Denver

Police continue to search for Brighton bank robbery suspect

Police in Brighton are asking for assistance from the community as the search continues for a bank robbery suspect. Officers were called to the First National Bank of Omaha on 1600 E. Bridge Street Wednesday after a bank employee reported a robbery around 10:54 a.m. According to investigators, the man entered the bank and demanded cash while holding a weapon inside his pocket. The bank employee handed the suspect the cash that also contained a dye pack. The suspect fled the bank and was last seen running westbound on Bridge Street. Officer described the suspect as a Hispanic male standing 5-foot-7, with a face piercing on his left cheek, a face tattoo and a goatee. The suspect was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, jeans, and a black hat that says, "719."Schools in the area were placed on a temporary lockdown while officers searched for the suspect Wednesday afternoon. The incident is under investigation by the Brighton Police Department and the Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force.
BRIGHTON, CO
The Associated Press

Pittsburgh cops didn't attend funeral where shooting hurt 6

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh officials have admitted that although a police presence had been requested at a funeral last week where a shooting left six people injured, no officers showed up for the event. Acting Police Chief Thomas Stangrecki said in a statement Thursday that the officers involved will face disciplinary action, which will be handled internally. It was not clear, though, if police failed to respond to the funeral request or if they did respond and failed to show. A department spokesperson said the reason behind the unfulfilled request remains under investigation. Six people were injured when two shooters opened fire outside the Destiny of Faith Church on Oct. 28. Five of the victims were shot, while the other was injured in the melee.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: UPMC doctor was driving over 120 mph before fatal DUI crash

PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A doctor is facing DUI charges in a crash that killed another doctor in July. Data from the Tesla Joseph Yanta was driving showed he was going over 120 mph on Wexford Bayne Road, a 35 mph zone, before he lost control around a bend and crashed, killing Douglas Rockacy. Both were UPMC emergency room doctors. Rockacy's family told police he and Yanta had participated in a golf outing before going to Cenci's Pizza in Wexford. According to the criminal complaint, video shows Yanta having six drinks over a 2 1/2-hour period.Within two hours of the crash, officers said Yanta had a .172% blood alcohol content, more than double the legal limit. Police said Yanta was using a seatbelt but Rockacy wasn't. Rockacy's friends said he was less than a mile from home. Joseph Yanta is facing a slew of charges, including DUI, homicide by vehicle while DUI, involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving. "Dr. Yanta is not seeing patients and has no clinical duties assigned," UPMC said in a statement. 
WEXFORD, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police identify suspect wanted for putting hidden camera in bathroom at The Frick Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police have said they have identified the man wanted for putting a hidden camera in the bathroom at The Frick Pittsburgh.RELATED: Police seek suspect's identity after finding hidden camera in The Frick Pittsburgh bathroomPolice said they are working on obtaining an arrest warrant for the suspect. A search warrant found multiple videos and photos of victims ranging in age from small children to older people. The suspect's name was not released. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Construction flagger hit by driver who fled scene

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A construction flagger was injured in a hit-and-run on Saw Mill Run Boulevard. Police and medics found the construction flagger conscious and alert after they were dispatched to Saw Mill Run Boulevard at Library Road for reports of a pedestrian hit just before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Police said the woman complained of knee pain and was taken to the hospital for evaluation. The driver of the vehicle didn't stay at the scene. Police didn't release a description of the suspect's vehicle. Police are investigating. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Shooting leaves 1 dead in Westmoreland County shopping center parking lot

BELLE VERNON, Pa. (KDKA) - A manhunt is underway for a suspected shooter in Belle Vernon after a person was shot and killed in a shopping center parking lot.Westmoreland County 911 told KDKA that first responders were called to the scene around 7:20 Saturday evening.The shooting was said to have taken place outside the Lowe's Home Improvement store in the Rostraver Square shopping center in Belle Vernon.We know the coroner was called to the scene, but so far no one has been arrested, and for the last several hours, police have been searching for the suspect.Our photographer spoke to the Rostraver Township police chief and he did not want to go into detail about the investigation or a suspect."At this point, I really don't want to make too much of a comment about the investigation because we just had some recent information come in, especially [about] the investigation itself," said Chief John Christner.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this developing story as they become available.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Two men wanted for robbing West Philadelphia grocery store: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are looking for two men wanted in a grocery store burglary. It happened in West Philadelphia on Oct. 26.The two men broke into the Pemberton Grocery Store just after 4 a.m.Police say the pair stole thousands of dollars from the register and took an ATM. If you recognize the men in the video above, you're asked to call the police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Driver charged with DUI in Fawn Township crash that injured man and 4 children

FAWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is facing charges after police said was driving drunk, under the influence of drugs and with a suspended license when he crashed, injuring another man and four children in Fawn Township. An arrest warrant was issued on Friday for 35-year-old Kevin Harrison of Natrona Heights, who police said was driving a Chevy Silverado when it rolled over on State Route 908 on June 7. Harrison and all five passengers -- another man, two boys ages 11 and 13 and two 14-year-old girls -- were taken to the hospital. Police said the 13-year-old was severely injured, but he and the other passengers have since been released from the hospital.Police said the other man was the father of two of the children and Harrison was his friend. Allegheny County police said Harrison had been driving after his driver's license was suspended and he was under the influence of alcohol, cocaine and marijuana at the time of the crash. Harrison turned himself in to authorities and is in the Allegheny County Jail. He's charged with DUI, aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, endangering the welfare of children and multiple offenses. 
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
BBC

Kyra King: Parents charged over dog attack baby death

The parents of a three-month-old girl killed by the family's pet dog have been charged by police in connection with her death. Kyra King was attacked on 6 March in the car park at Ostler's Plantation, near Woodhall Spa, in Lincolnshire. Karen Alcock, 41, and Vince King, 54, are accused...
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
108K+
Followers
140K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy