ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, MO

Comments / 0

Related
semoball.com

Redhawk FB Notes: Hess reaches another milestone

The tale of the great Geno Hess added “another unbelievable chapter” on Saturday, as the Southeast Missouri State junior running back became the Redhawks’ all-time leader in rushing yards in a 42-0 beating of Ohio Valley Conference opponent Tennessee State at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. “It is...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Highschool Basketball Pro

New Madrid, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Charleston High School basketball team will have a game with Central High School - New Madrid County on November 07, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
CHARLESTON, MO
semoball.com

State XC: Oak Ridge boys finish third in Class 1 meet

COLUMBIA — For the fourth time in the past five years, the Oak Ridge boys cross country team made an appearance at the Greg Hall Champions Plaza for a top-four showing at the MSHSAA Class 1 Cross Country Championships. The Blue Jays finished third overall on what was a...
OAK RIDGE, MO
semoball.com

Column: What SEMO FB is doing is nothing short of a 'miracle'

“The Music City Miracle” is known throughout Nashville as the famous kick-off return for a touchdown pulled off by the NFL’s Tennessee Titans to win an AFC playoff game in the final seconds 23 years ago. However, something of a “miracle” took part on Saturday in the same Nissan Stadium that former Titans Frank Wychek and Kevin Dyson made memorable.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
semoball.com

C1D1 football: Portageville upsets Scott City in district semifinals

SCOTT CITY — It's often said to be difficult to beat a football team twice in the same season. Just ask the Scott City Rams if that's true. Junior quarterback Mark Panagos rushed for 322 yards and four touchdowns, while also returning a kickoff 80 yards for a score on Friday night at Scott City High School.
SCOTT CITY, MO
semoball.com

C2D1 football: John Burroughs at NMCC

Photo gallery from New Madrid County Central's 48-0 win over John Burroughs in the semifinals of the MSHSAA Class 2 District 1 Tournament at NMCC High School on Friday, Nov. 4.
NEW MADRID, MO
semoball.com

NMCC rolls into title game with 48-0 beatdown of John Burroughs

NEW MADRID, Mo. — New Madrid County Central detonated John Burroughs' hopes of a championship win with a 48-0 blasting in a semifinal of the MSHSAA Class 2 District 1 at NMCC High School on Friday, Nov. 4. The only explosions were from the Eagles’ offense, who finished with...
NEW MADRID, MO
KFVS12

Strong winds could lead to tree damage overnight

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - We issued a First Alert Action Day due to strong winds overnight, and those winds could leave your yards a mess by Saturday morning. We caught up with one tree trimmer on Friday who said he usually sees an uptick in calls before and after bad weather.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
5 On Your Side

1 dead in Friday morning Jefferson County crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash in Jefferson County Friday morning. The crash occurred shortly after 11:30 a.m. on northbound Missouri 141 and Interstate 55 near Arnold, Missouri. The driver was traveling on the northbound I-55 exit ramp to Missouri 141....
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Hundreds attend food truck rally in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hundreds of hungry individuals brought their appetite to a food truck rally held in Cape Girardeau today. A variety of food trucks from Southeast Missouri served folks at Arena Park where they had food choices of hot dogs, Mexican, seafood, BBQ and more. Vendors we...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

RV in Cape Girardeau burns in fire

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Multiple firefighters responded to a fire in Cape Girardeau Sunday morning at the Landing Point RV Park. When crews arrived at the scene they saw a camper on fire with lots of smoke. Crews rushed to put out the blaze using hydrants located in the...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
myleaderpaper.com

County firefighters help with search, rescue in Mark Twain forest

Jefferson County firefighters recently helped search for and rescue a 46-year-old Sullivan woman lost in the Mark Twain National Forest in the Berryman area. John Scullin, spokesman for the De Soto Rural Fire Protection District, said the search and rescue on Oct. 14 involved dozens of emergency responders. “There were...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
kfmo.com

Pick Up Wreck in St. Francois County

(St. Francois County, MO) A woman from Fredericktown, 30 year old McKenzie M. Johnson, is suffering moderate injuries after a one vehicle accident Thursday at 12:15 pm in St. Francois County. Highway Patrol Troopers say Johnson was driving a pick up south on Highway OO, south of Old Fredericktown Road, when it ran off the right side of the road. She overcorrected and the truck came back onto the highway, crossed over the centerline, ran off the left side of the road, and rolled over. Johnson, who was not wearing her seat belt when the wreck took place, was taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington.
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

79-year-old man dies in Jefferson County crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – A 79-year-old man died Friday morning in a Jefferson County crash while trying to merge onto a highway. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports James Maulding, 79, of St. Louis, died in the crash. Next of kin has been notified. Investigators say Maulding attempted to...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Two million dollar ticket sold in Benton; Monday's jackpot $1.9 billion

A record Powerball jackpot grew to an even larger $1.9 billion after no one won the lottery drawing on Saturday night. While no tickets matched all the numbers, two tickets sold in Kentucky matched all 5 white balls, but not the Powerball. One of those was in Benton. According to the Kentucky Lottery, the ticket sold in Benton purchased the Powerplay doubling their prize to $2 million.
BENTON, KY
WQAD

Thousands crowd small Missouri town to see fully exposed Tower Rock

PERRY COUNTY, Missouri — The low water levels on the Mississippi River are exposing more than just sandbars. It's also bringing new light, literally, to historic structures like Tower Rock, also called, Grand Tower, located near the small community of Brazeau Township, Perry County, Missouri. The small town with...
PERRY COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy