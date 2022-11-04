Read full article on original website
Related
semoball.com
Redhawk FB Notes: Hess reaches another milestone
The tale of the great Geno Hess added “another unbelievable chapter” on Saturday, as the Southeast Missouri State junior running back became the Redhawks’ all-time leader in rushing yards in a 42-0 beating of Ohio Valley Conference opponent Tennessee State at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. “It is...
New Madrid, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Charleston High School basketball team will have a game with Central High School - New Madrid County on November 07, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
semoball.com
State XC: Oak Ridge boys finish third in Class 1 meet
COLUMBIA — For the fourth time in the past five years, the Oak Ridge boys cross country team made an appearance at the Greg Hall Champions Plaza for a top-four showing at the MSHSAA Class 1 Cross Country Championships. The Blue Jays finished third overall on what was a...
semoball.com
Mules return to round of 16 for first time since 2009 with upset of Jackson
JACKSON — This time it was the Mules making the big stop on the point-after try. Poplar Bluff jumped out to a 21-point lead and got a stop on a 2-point attempt when Jackson scored midway through the third quarter with a chance to pull even. The Mules then...
semoball.com
Column: What SEMO FB is doing is nothing short of a 'miracle'
“The Music City Miracle” is known throughout Nashville as the famous kick-off return for a touchdown pulled off by the NFL’s Tennessee Titans to win an AFC playoff game in the final seconds 23 years ago. However, something of a “miracle” took part on Saturday in the same Nissan Stadium that former Titans Frank Wychek and Kevin Dyson made memorable.
semoball.com
State XC: Jackson boys take fourth in Class 5 state championships
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Cross Country is a team sport – from the No. 1 to the No. 7 runner. Jackson needed almost everyone’s best showing that toed the line at the MSHSAA Class 5 Boys Cross Country Championships on Friday at Gans Creek Cross Country Course. The...
semoball.com
C1D1 football: Portageville upsets Scott City in district semifinals
SCOTT CITY — It's often said to be difficult to beat a football team twice in the same season. Just ask the Scott City Rams if that's true. Junior quarterback Mark Panagos rushed for 322 yards and four touchdowns, while also returning a kickoff 80 yards for a score on Friday night at Scott City High School.
semoball.com
Dexter boys earn fifth at state cross country meet; Van Buren records a runner-up double
The Dexter boys cross country team headed to Columbia this past weekend with a dream of bringing home a state, top four, trophy. Alas, that didn’t happen, but they did end up with a fifth-place Class 3 state finish that can be proudly known throughout Stoddard County for years to come.
semoball.com
C2D1 football: John Burroughs at NMCC
Photo gallery from New Madrid County Central's 48-0 win over John Burroughs in the semifinals of the MSHSAA Class 2 District 1 Tournament at NMCC High School on Friday, Nov. 4.
semoball.com
NMCC rolls into title game with 48-0 beatdown of John Burroughs
NEW MADRID, Mo. — New Madrid County Central detonated John Burroughs' hopes of a championship win with a 48-0 blasting in a semifinal of the MSHSAA Class 2 District 1 at NMCC High School on Friday, Nov. 4. The only explosions were from the Eagles’ offense, who finished with...
KFVS12
Strong winds could lead to tree damage overnight
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - We issued a First Alert Action Day due to strong winds overnight, and those winds could leave your yards a mess by Saturday morning. We caught up with one tree trimmer on Friday who said he usually sees an uptick in calls before and after bad weather.
1 dead in Friday morning Jefferson County crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash in Jefferson County Friday morning. The crash occurred shortly after 11:30 a.m. on northbound Missouri 141 and Interstate 55 near Arnold, Missouri. The driver was traveling on the northbound I-55 exit ramp to Missouri 141....
KFVS12
Hundreds attend food truck rally in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hundreds of hungry individuals brought their appetite to a food truck rally held in Cape Girardeau today. A variety of food trucks from Southeast Missouri served folks at Arena Park where they had food choices of hot dogs, Mexican, seafood, BBQ and more. Vendors we...
KFVS12
RV in Cape Girardeau burns in fire
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Multiple firefighters responded to a fire in Cape Girardeau Sunday morning at the Landing Point RV Park. When crews arrived at the scene they saw a camper on fire with lots of smoke. Crews rushed to put out the blaze using hydrants located in the...
myleaderpaper.com
County firefighters help with search, rescue in Mark Twain forest
Jefferson County firefighters recently helped search for and rescue a 46-year-old Sullivan woman lost in the Mark Twain National Forest in the Berryman area. John Scullin, spokesman for the De Soto Rural Fire Protection District, said the search and rescue on Oct. 14 involved dozens of emergency responders. “There were...
1 killed, 2 hurt in Belleville, Ill. shooting Saturday morning
One woman was killed and two other women were hurt Saturday morning in a shooting at a Belleville home
kfmo.com
Pick Up Wreck in St. Francois County
(St. Francois County, MO) A woman from Fredericktown, 30 year old McKenzie M. Johnson, is suffering moderate injuries after a one vehicle accident Thursday at 12:15 pm in St. Francois County. Highway Patrol Troopers say Johnson was driving a pick up south on Highway OO, south of Old Fredericktown Road, when it ran off the right side of the road. She overcorrected and the truck came back onto the highway, crossed over the centerline, ran off the left side of the road, and rolled over. Johnson, who was not wearing her seat belt when the wreck took place, was taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington.
79-year-old man dies in Jefferson County crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – A 79-year-old man died Friday morning in a Jefferson County crash while trying to merge onto a highway. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports James Maulding, 79, of St. Louis, died in the crash. Next of kin has been notified. Investigators say Maulding attempted to...
westkentuckystar.com
Two million dollar ticket sold in Benton; Monday's jackpot $1.9 billion
A record Powerball jackpot grew to an even larger $1.9 billion after no one won the lottery drawing on Saturday night. While no tickets matched all the numbers, two tickets sold in Kentucky matched all 5 white balls, but not the Powerball. One of those was in Benton. According to the Kentucky Lottery, the ticket sold in Benton purchased the Powerplay doubling their prize to $2 million.
WQAD
Thousands crowd small Missouri town to see fully exposed Tower Rock
PERRY COUNTY, Missouri — The low water levels on the Mississippi River are exposing more than just sandbars. It's also bringing new light, literally, to historic structures like Tower Rock, also called, Grand Tower, located near the small community of Brazeau Township, Perry County, Missouri. The small town with...
Comments / 0