Nike suspends relationship with Kyrie Irving amid antisemitic controversy
Nike announced it has suspended its relationship with Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets and will not release his new sneakers, which were expected to debut this month.
In first public comments, LeBron James says Kyrie Irving 'caused some harm' by sharing posts
"I don't condone any hate to any kind. To any race," James said on Friday night.
Nike Terminates Suspends With Kyrie Irving, Effective Immediately
Penned in 2011 — and cemented by way of a signature shoe three years thereafter — Kyrie Irving’s deal with the Swoosh has produced several notable performance models, with the 8th mainline entry expected to debut this year. But now what was once a long-standing partnership between athlete and brand has suddenly come to a close, as Nike swiftly announces the suspension of their professional relationship with Kyrie Irving.
Nike suspends relationship with Kyrie Irving, won't release new shoe
Nike is distancing itself from Kyrie Irving. The shoe giant announced on Friday night that it has suspended its relationship with the Brooklyn Nets star effectively immediately. Nike also said it will no longer launch Irving's new signature shoe, the Kyrie 8. “At Nike, we believe there is no place...
Nike Distances Itself From Kyrie Irving
Antisemitism ruins another sneaker deal. Following Kyrie Irving’s suspension by the Brooklyn Nets due to posting links to an anti-Semitic film on social media, Nike has suspended its relationship with the star point guard. “At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech and we condemn any form of antisemitism. To that end, we’ve made the decision to suspend our relationship with Kyrie Irving effective immediately and will no longer launch the Kyrie 8,” Nike said in a statement. “We are deeply saddened and disappointed by the situation and its impact on everyone.” Irving was suspended for at least five games...
