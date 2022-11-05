ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
richlandsource.com

Resolve: Waterford roars from behind to topple Reedsville Eastern

Trailing after the first quarter, Waterford roared to life in the first quarter of a 34-7 win over Reedsville Eastern in Ohio high school football action on November 4. The start wasn't the problem for Reedsville Eastern, as it began with a 7-6 edge over Waterford through the end of the first quarter.
WATERFORD, OH
WTRF- 7News

The Big Reds advance to round three of playoffs

BELMONT COUNTY, OH (WTRF)–Ohio high school football playoffs continue with round two.   Last week Bellaire beat the Northmor Golden Knights 54-27.  They host once again facing Worthington Christain. Worthington Christian is coached by former Steeler Jeff Hartings and former Bellaire quarterback Chad Magistro.  Ray Ray Pettigrew started things off for Bellaire and scored the […]
BELLAIRE, OH
richlandsource.com

Take a seat: Ironton owns Portsmouth in huge victory

Ironton's offense hit on all cylinders Friday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 48-7 win over Portsmouth in an Ohio high school football matchup. The first quarter gave Ironton a 21-0 lead over Portsmouth.
IRONTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Cincinnati Moeller hustles by Springboro

Cincinnati Moeller called "game" in the waning moments of a 3-1 defeat of Springboro at Cincinnati Moeller High on November 5 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Cincinnati Moeller drew first blood by forging a 2-0 margin over Springboro after the first half.
CINCINNATI, OH
richlandsource.com

Mt. Orab Western Brown dodges a bullet in win over Monroe

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Mt. Orab Western Brown defeated Monroe 39-36 in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 4. Monroe authored a promising start, taking an 8-6 advantage over Mt. Orab Western Brown at the end of the first quarter.
MONROE, OH
richlandsource.com

Mason squeaks past Springboro in tight tilt

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Mason wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 29-26 over Springboro in Ohio high school football on November 4. In recent action on October 21, Springboro faced off against Miamisburg and Mason took on Cincinnati Princeton...
SPRINGBORO, OH
richlandsource.com

Wheelersburg dims lights on Barnesville

Barnesville had no answers as Wheelersburg compiled a 55-31 victory on November 4 in Ohio football. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Wheelersburg and Barnesville settling for a 14-14 first-quarter knot.
BARNESVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Steubenville blanks Columbus Bishop Hartley

Steubenville's impenetrable defense prompted a 31-0 blanking of Columbus Bishop Hartley in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 4. Steubenville drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Columbus Bishop Hartley after the first quarter.
STEUBENVILLE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy