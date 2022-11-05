Read full article on original website
Germantown Valley View hits passing gear early to lap Blanchester
Germantown Valley View zipped to a quick start to key a 49-16 win over Blanchester during this Ohio football game. The first quarter gave Germantown Valley View a 21-0 lead over Blanchester.
Sugarcreek Garaway cancels check from West Lafayette Ridgewood
West Lafayette Ridgewood was solid, but not good enough, on Friday, as Sugarcreek Garaway prevailed 21-6 on November 4 in Ohio football. The first quarter gave Sugarcreek Garaway a 21-0 lead over West Lafayette Ridgewood.
Defensive dominance: West Portsmouth Portsmouth West stymies Gahanna Columbus Academy
If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. West Portsmouth West proved that in blanking Gahanna Columbus Academy 21-0 during this Ohio football game. West Portsmouth West opened with a 7-0 advantage over Gahanna Columbus Academy through the first quarter.
No pain, no gain: Bloom-Carroll overcomes Dresden Tri-Valley
Dresden Tri-Valley was solid, but not good enough, on Friday, as Bloom-Carroll prevailed 20-7 in Ohio high school football on November 4. Bloom-Carroll darted in front of Dresden Tri-Valley 10-0 to begin the second quarter.
Resolve: Waterford roars from behind to topple Reedsville Eastern
Trailing after the first quarter, Waterford roared to life in the first quarter of a 34-7 win over Reedsville Eastern in Ohio high school football action on November 4. The start wasn't the problem for Reedsville Eastern, as it began with a 7-6 edge over Waterford through the end of the first quarter.
Jetstream: Caldwell's early advantage leaves Portsmouth Sciotoville East in its wake
Fast and furious, Caldwell took charge from the start to knock back Portsmouth Sciotoville East and eventually earn a 56-12 decision during this Ohio football game. Caldwell jumped in front of Portsmouth Sciotoville East 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Big Reds advance to round three of playoffs
BELMONT COUNTY, OH (WTRF)–Ohio high school football playoffs continue with round two. Last week Bellaire beat the Northmor Golden Knights 54-27. They host once again facing Worthington Christain. Worthington Christian is coached by former Steeler Jeff Hartings and former Bellaire quarterback Chad Magistro. Ray Ray Pettigrew started things off for Bellaire and scored the […]
Complete command: West Holmes dominates St. Marys in convincing showing
West Holmes raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 56-21 win over St. Marys in an Ohio high school football matchup. Tough to find an edge early, West Holmes and St. Marys fashioned a 14-14 stalemate through the first quarter.
Just a bit better: Columbus Bishop Ready slips past St. Clairsville
Columbus Bishop Ready survived St. Clairsville in a 24-21 win that had a seat-squirming feel in Ohio high school football on November 4. Columbus Bishop Ready opened with a 14-7 advantage over St. Clairsville through the first quarter.
Take a seat: Ironton owns Portsmouth in huge victory
Ironton's offense hit on all cylinders Friday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 48-7 win over Portsmouth in an Ohio high school football matchup. The first quarter gave Ironton a 21-0 lead over Portsmouth.
Hamilton Badin mauls New Richmond in strong effort
Hamilton Badin unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off New Richmond 41-14 Friday on November 4 in Ohio football. Hamilton Badin breathed fire in front of New Richmond 27-0 to begin the second quarter.
Uniontown Lake records thin win against Columbus St. Francis DeSales
Uniontown Lake weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 13-7 victory against Columbus St. Francis DeSales in an Ohio high school football matchup. The first quarter gave Uniontown Lake a 7-0 lead over Columbus St. Francis DeSales.
Cincinnati Moeller hustles by Springboro
Cincinnati Moeller called "game" in the waning moments of a 3-1 defeat of Springboro at Cincinnati Moeller High on November 5 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Cincinnati Moeller drew first blood by forging a 2-0 margin over Springboro after the first half.
Mt. Orab Western Brown dodges a bullet in win over Monroe
A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Mt. Orab Western Brown defeated Monroe 39-36 in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 4. Monroe authored a promising start, taking an 8-6 advantage over Mt. Orab Western Brown at the end of the first quarter.
Mason squeaks past Springboro in tight tilt
It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Mason wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 29-26 over Springboro in Ohio high school football on November 4. In recent action on October 21, Springboro faced off against Miamisburg and Mason took on Cincinnati Princeton...
Wheelersburg dims lights on Barnesville
Barnesville had no answers as Wheelersburg compiled a 55-31 victory on November 4 in Ohio football. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Wheelersburg and Barnesville settling for a 14-14 first-quarter knot.
West Chester Lakota West blankets Cincinnati Princeton with swarming defensive effort
A stalwart defense refused to yield as West Chester Lakota West shutout Cincinnati Princeton 35-0 on November 4 in Ohio football action. West Chester Lakota West breathed fire in front of Cincinnati Princeton 21-0 to begin the second quarter.
Steubenville blanks Columbus Bishop Hartley
Steubenville's impenetrable defense prompted a 31-0 blanking of Columbus Bishop Hartley in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 4. Steubenville drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Columbus Bishop Hartley after the first quarter.
Logan, November 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Logan. The Vinton County basketball team will have a game with Logan High School on November 05, 2022, 06:30:00. The Vinton County basketball team will have a game with Logan High School on November 05, 2022, 06:30:00.
Big start becomes big finish as Elyria Catholic bowls over Clear Fork
Elyria Catholic's fast beginning disarmed Clear Fork, and it was a tell-tale element in Friday's 42-14 decision during this Ohio football game. The first quarter gave Elyria Catholic a 21-0 lead over Clear Fork.
