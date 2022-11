(LOOTPRESS) – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement on comments President Biden made about shutting down coal plants. “President Biden’s comments are not only outrageous and divorced from reality, they ignore the severe economic pain the American people are feeling because of rising energy costs. Comments like these are the reason the American people are losing trust in President Biden and instead believes he does not understand the need to have an all in energy policy that would keep our nation totally energy independent and secure. It seems his positions change depending on the audience and the politics of the day. Politicizing our nation’s energy policies would only bring higher prices and more pain for the American people.

WEST VIRGINIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO