Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Men’s Basketball: Season Preview: Next chapter beginning in 2022-23 season at Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: Season Preview: No. 14 Buckeyes begin season with something to proveThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Massive Antique Mall in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensColumbus, OH
This is the Best Diner in Ohio According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenOhio State
Related
Big Red Shuts Out Hartley
STEUBENVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – Steubenville advanced to the region 15 semifinal with a 31-0 win over Bishop Hartley. Now 10-2 Big Red win meet Columbus East next, the Tigers defeated Cambridge 40-39 in double-overtime.
richlandsource.com
Jetstream: Caldwell's early advantage leaves Portsmouth Sciotoville East in its wake
Fast and furious, Caldwell took charge from the start to knock back Portsmouth Sciotoville East and eventually earn a 56-12 decision during this Ohio football game. Caldwell jumped in front of Portsmouth Sciotoville East 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Boxed in: Bexley's defense bottles Steubenville's attack
A suffocating defense helped Bexley handle Steubenville 5-0 on November 5 in Ohio boys high school soccer. Bexley opened with a 2-0 advantage over Steubenville through the first half.
Ohio State ranks No. 2 in both AP and Coaches Top 25 polls
COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Buckeyes are ranked number two in both the Associated Press and Coaches Top 25 college football polls released Sunday. >>No. 2 Ohio State uses C.J. Stroud’s legs to overcome sluggish start against Northwestern. The top five is the same for both polls. Georgia...
richlandsource.com
Coal Grove strikes first, strikes hard to derail West Jefferson
Quick starts are great in drag racing and for Coal Grove, which used one on Friday to defeat West Jefferson 47-40 in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 4. Coal Grove charged in front of West Jefferson 16-0 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Complete command: West Holmes dominates St. Marys in convincing showing
West Holmes raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 56-21 win over St. Marys in an Ohio high school football matchup. Tough to find an edge early, West Holmes and St. Marys fashioned a 14-14 stalemate through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Columbus Bishop Watterson outlasts London
No quarter was granted as Columbus Bishop Watterson blunted London's plans 41-22 for an Ohio high school football victory on November 4. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Columbus Bishop Watterson and London settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
richlandsource.com
Just a bit better: Columbus Bishop Ready slips past St. Clairsville
Columbus Bishop Ready survived St. Clairsville in a 24-21 win that had a seat-squirming feel in Ohio high school football on November 4. Columbus Bishop Ready opened with a 14-7 advantage over St. Clairsville through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Maria Stein Marion Local blanks West Liberty-Salem in shutout performance
Maria Stein Marion Local's defense was a brick wall that stopped West Liberty-Salem cold, resulting in a 56-0 victory in Ohio high school football action on November 4. Maria Stein Marion Local stormed in front of West Liberty-Salem 21-0 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Boxed in: Massillon's defense bottles Canal Winchester's attack
A stalwart defense refused to yield as Massillon shutout Canal Winchester 34-0 during this Ohio football game. Massillon darted in front of Canal Winchester 6-0 to begin the second quarter.
cwcolumbus.com
The struggles of life after football for one Buckeye
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a workout meant to make more than just your muscles strong. "I found that fitness and training is truly the catalyst that progressed me both mentally and physically," said former Buckeye Zach Turnure, who played for the Buckeyes from 2014 to 2017. He was...
richlandsource.com
Steubenville blanks Columbus Bishop Hartley
Steubenville's impenetrable defense prompted a 31-0 blanking of Columbus Bishop Hartley in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 4. Steubenville drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Columbus Bishop Hartley after the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Dominant defense: Cincinnati Wyoming stifles Springfield Shawnee
No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Cincinnati Wyoming followed in snuffing Springfield Shawnee's offense 35-0 on November 4 in Ohio football. Cincinnati Wyoming opened with a 7-0 advantage over Springfield Shawnee through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Gooseggs: Upper Arlington hands Westerville Central a shutout
Upper Arlington sent Westerville Central home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 31-0 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup. The last time Upper Arlington and Westerville Central played in a 42-0 game on September 10, 2021. For more, click here.
4 Places To Get Steaks in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio (this article is by no means comprehensive!). Located in Northeast Ohio, this upscale restaurant serves delicious steaks in a gorgeously decorated building. Patrons love their filet mignon and dry aged Delmonico, both tender steaks that offer a lot of flavor. The steaks are great by themselves, but you can also have your steak served with peppercorn sauce, shallot and mustard sauce, creamy horseradish sauce, toasted garlic and chilies, chimichurri, sauce béarnaise, truffle butter, and/or garlic-chive butter. Customers particularly enjoy the peppercorn sauce, sauce béarnaise, and truffle butter.
richlandsource.com
Blank check: Newark Catholic writes off Portsmouth Notre Dame with nothing but zeroes
Newark Catholic sent Portsmouth Notre Dame home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 35-0 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 4. Newark Catholic moved in front of Portsmouth Notre Dame 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Resolve: Waterford roars from behind to topple Reedsville Eastern
Trailing after the first quarter, Waterford roared to life in the first quarter of a 34-7 win over Reedsville Eastern in Ohio high school football action on November 4. The start wasn't the problem for Reedsville Eastern, as it began with a 7-6 edge over Waterford through the end of the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
New Albany triggers avalanche over Hilliard Davidson
New Albany put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Hilliard Davidson for a 38-7 victory at New Albany High on November 4 in Ohio football action. New Albany breathed fire in front of Hilliard Davidson 21-0 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Cincinnati Madeira survives for narrow win over Chillicothe Zane Trace
Cincinnati Madeira walked the high-wire before edging Chillicothe Zane Trace 28-19 in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 4. Cincinnati Madeira opened with a 7-6 advantage over Chillicothe Zane Trace through the first quarter.
saturdaytradition.com
Curtis Samuel, former Ohio State WR, hauls in insane TD throw from Taylor Heinicke
Curtis Samuel made an incredible catch in Week 9 for the Commanders. Samuel, the former Ohio State Buckeye, made an incredible catch between 3 Viking defenders and somehow emerged untouched. Samuel was able to roll into the end zone for a 49-yard score, which was upheld after a video review.
Comments / 0