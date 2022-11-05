ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan, IN

Indiana Daily Student

Car crashes into Bloomington UPS Store Friday

A car crashed into The UPS Store on 885 S. College Mall Road in Bloomington around 11:45 a.m. on Friday, shattering the front store glass. Earlier this year on April 8, a car drove into the same store, shattering the other side of the front store glass. . In a statement...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHI

One dead following crash in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead following a crash in southeastern Knox County. The crash happened around 6:00 Thursday evening at the intersection of Highway 50 and Robinson Road. This is between Vincennes and Wheatland. According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, a car driven by Robert...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Arrest made following handgun incident at Indiana middle school

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: A Terre Haute man has been arrested following an incident in which police say he displayed a firearm during an argument at a middle school basketball game. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, detectives located and arrested Antonio Owens, 35, of Terre Haute at approximately 12:35 a.m. Friday. […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Vigo County, IN

Vigo County on Indiana’s west border hosts plenty of unique art centers and noteworthy museums to visit. The county is included in the Terre Haute metropolitan area, with Terre Haute as its county seat. The towns of West Terre Haute, Seelyville, and Riley, along with several census-designated areas, unincorporated...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Several outages and trees down reported across Tri-State due to weather

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Widespread power outages were reported due to storms and high winds moving through the Tri-State. According to Indiana State Police Sergeant Todd Ringle, multiple trees and power lines were down in the area. He asks drivers to be careful, especially when traveling on roads with hills...
INDIANA STATE
953wiki.com

Head-on Crash Claims Life of Two from Washington County

Washington County, Ind. - November 4, 2022: Troopers from the Indiana State Police in Sellersburg are investigating a tragic fatal crash that occurred this morning on SR56, east of Salem. Around 7:50 am, troopers were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on SR 56 just east of Shields Road in eastern...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
bloomingtonian.com

Press release: Brush Fire Turns to Structure Fire

The following press release was sent to the Bloomingtonian Friday:. Monroe County, Indiana, November 4, 2022 – MFD responded to a structure fires this. afternoon that originated as a brush fire. Monroe Fire Protection District was dispatched to a structure fire in the 4400 block of S Garrison. Chapel...
MONROE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Clay Community Schools will add its own police dept.

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Clay Community Schools is taking steps forward to increase its safety by having its own law enforcement on campus. The Clay Community Schools Board of Trustees adopted a resolution at a board meeting in October that allows the school corporation to have its own police department. The officers would be employed […]
BRAZIL, IN
WIBC.com

Homeowner Shot, Killed South of Cloverdale

OWEN COUNTY, Ind.-A man was shot and killed by someone who broke into his house Wednesday evening in Owen County, said Indiana State Police. They are looking for two people. It was 8:15 p.m. when police got a call that someone had broken into a house near State Rd. 231 and North Cataract Rd., which is south of Cloverdale. Before police got there, the people who live in the house and the crooks shot at each other.
OWEN COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

Rusty Halbert, 57, of Washington, was arrested for possession of a Schedule II and IV controlled substance. No bond was set. Timothy Wittmer, 19, of Loogootee, was arrested on a count of a minor consuming alcohol. No bond was set.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Vigo County Sheriff's Office investigating a murder-suicide

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a murder-suicide in a local subdivision. This is at the Oak Ridge Parkway subdivision in the southern part of the county. Few details are known at this time, but officials say there will be more information released...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Judge sends a man to prison for committing a new felony while on probation.

BEDFORD – Lawrence County Superior I Judge John M. Plummer III sentenced Dale Jones Jr. to 545 days in prison on Monday for committing a new felony while on probation. Jones was originally sentenced in May of 2021 to two years on probation for possession of methamphetamine. Jones repeatedly failed to follow the terms of his probation by being unsuccessfully terminated from the Moral Reconation Treatment Program, testing positive for methamphetamine, and then finally, committing felony possession of.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Man arrested after canine alerts officers to drugs in a pickup truck

OOLITIC – A Mitchell man was arrested Wednesday after an Indiana State Police trooper stopped his truck on State Road 37 for having a headlight out and then failing to signal during a lane change. The trooper stopped the driver 38-year-old Justin Bisping on Oolitic Road, on the east...
MITCHELL, IN

